Duchess Kate ‘had a good lockdown’ because ‘she’s come out of her shell’

Here are more photos from this past weekend, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an NHS anniversary tea party. Kate wore her prairie Sister Wife garb and William tried to look natural amongst the peasants. Did you know that Kate also wore new earrings to this event? Apparently, she’s never worn these before – they’re “Patrick Mavros ‘Ocean Tides’ earrings, created in 18ct gold with a gorgeous milky quartz stone, and a small diamond from the central piece – which is made in a beautiful sea urchin design.” They cost £2400. Did… did Kate need to buy herself a new pair of earrings to go along with all of the new dresses she purchased for the quarantine? Was this her “reward” for Zooming herself into an early grave? Speaking of, the Guardian and other UK outlets did pieces on how Kate “had a good lockdown” because… she Zoomed. That’s it. That’s why she had a good lockdown. Some highlights:
Kate’s the only glamorous one now: “With Meghan gone, the only person who really could provide the glamour factor is Kate,” historian Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, told US People magazine, which featured her on its latest cover.
Wow, there are negative headlines about Meghan? Kate’s stock, it seems, is high on both sides of the pond. Hard to ignore is the contrast in tone of the coverage of sisters-in-law Kate and Meghan. Headlines about Kate are brimful of positivity. Stories on Meghan, holed up in Los Angeles, less so.
But Kate isn’t being seen more *because* Meghan was exiled: Royal observers, however, believe Kate’s present high profile is not solely down to Meghan’s absence. Simon Perry, People magazine’s UK-based royal correspondent, believes lockdown has played to Kate’s strengths.“Funnily enough, those interested are seeing more of Kate through these online video calls and quite long TV interviews. You could argue the public has seen more of her than they would on ordinary engagements, when they might get a fleeting look, or a sentence or two. Americans love the royals, and our readers continue to be very interested in Kate. She was on our cover last week, where we talked about the pressures she and William are under because there are a lot of expectations on them.”
A good lockdown: Others believe the future Princess of Wales and Queen Catherine has grown into her role. “She’s had a good lockdown. She’s come out of her shell a bit more. She is still not the best public speaker, but she is definitely getting better, and a bit braver during this crisis about wanting to say things,” said one.
Kate is forever “growing in confidence”: Kate has been Hello! magazine’s cover for the last two editions. Its royal editor, Emily Nash, said: “ I think people feel more connected to her than ever in some ways, because they are hearing more from her directly, whether it’s on video calls or interviews, and she’s opening up more on a personal level. We’re hearing about the highs and lows of homeschooling, how she’s missing her family, she’s struggling to get her two-year-old to behave on FaceTime calls to family – it’s all very relatable stuff. She has definitely grown in confidence and feels able to talk about subjects like early years development and mental health because she has done all the research, and really knows what she’s talking about. There is still the fascination in her wardrobe, of course, but I think people are also paying more attention to what she is saying and doing and the issues she is highlighting.”
This has a similar vibe to the recent People Magazine cover story, which is to say, a redo/mulligan on the Tatler debacle. Kate *did* work during the lockdown and she dutifully Zoomed a couple of times a week, and those Zoom calls were supposed to be the centerpiece of Kate’s 2020 branding. 2020 Kate is a Top CEO who Zooms so hard and works so much, especially now that Meghan is gone, and Kate is so queenly and she cares ever so much about being prim and proper and following protocol, unlike Meghan. That was supposed to be the story. But the Tatler cover blew up in her face and so the busy bees of Kensington Palace have been organizing all of these gentle, soft-focus articles about how Kate the Keen is the most wondrous and delicate, infantilized future queen ever (she’s “braver” about “wanting to say things” you guys). Notice this as well: for all of the recent talk about how Kate had a flawless, amazing lockdown, no one is mentioning the week and a half where she and her people couldn’t STFU about how the Tatler story was mean, and they were going to sue!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If anyone has such low expectations of me when I’m nearly 40, I’ll be furious.
Right?! If the best someone could say about my performance in a job I’ve had for over a decade was ‘well, now she says more than a few sentences’, I would be so unbelievably embarrassed and ashamed.
Having met that target I can assure you that it would be insulting to be spoken of like that. It sounds like she is a special needs adult when they talk about her this way or that she has such significant mental health issues that they impede her from functioning as a well adjusted adult. This is abnormal and bizarre to attempt to praise her for doing below minimum expectations of adulting.
That’s the first thing I thought before I even scrolled down to the comments. Still looking mediocre after everyone goes out of their way to elevate you, hand pick projects to make you look studious, and runs off a glamorous, confident, more than competent in-law is an embarrassment.
I know this is mean, and I know she is in her late 30s. But this dress and style makes her look so much older than she is, and her whole energy is very old.
I don’t think she has to “be young” to be attractive, but she is so bland that her looks is all she has to give at this point (imo).
Whenever I see “top CEO” I say it to myself like Brigid Jones – “Was working like top CEO, but Daniel Cleaver kept distracting me, messaging me about length of skirt. Naughty Daniel. Cute Daniel! No! Must not get distracted, must concentrate like top CEO on my important work”
LOL. God, I love that movie. Everyone in that film has more personality that Kate. Even Bridget’s co-worker Phillipa. Rene’s British accent is even better than Kate’s, and she’s a Texan. Bridget’s wardrobe might even be better than Kate’s.
Omg she is soo bland and old looking. Even if i was given any of her clothes or jewlery for free i would decline 🤣
Coming out of my shell,
And I’ve been doing just average
Gotta gotta Zoom call
Because I want jewellery.
It started out with Waitying
How did it end up like this?
It was only a bush, it was only a bush
Now I’m baring my teeth
And Willy’s walking away
Whilst I laugh like a loon
Frumpy dress is new today,
Now I’m Future Future Queen
And my hair is blow-dried -
Meg’s rent-free in my head -
Bingo calling, got it wrong now
I top up my fake tan, wow
Let me keeeeeeeeen
I just can’t work, I’m so lazyyyyy
And shopping online.
Jealousy, stop talking about Meg, please
Grinning, I’m a CEO, cheese!
Eyeliner, my small eyes
Orders are the price I’m paid,
Buckingham is calling me,
Cheating Will – no, I’ll be queen,
Cause I’m Katie the Keen!
Apologies to The Killers
OH MY GOD
I’m dying!
OMG. This is amazing.
Perfect!
This is magnificent. Needs to be COTW.
You poet!! You deserve all the accolades
wow florence!
it was only a bush it was only a bush. 😂🤣 dyin’ here.
Ohmygoodness! That is fantastic!
THe PR for her is going full throttle. IT will call attention even more to her weaknesses.
You know this dress is really BAD when even die hard Keen stans are saying it’s fugly
The real stupid thing is that dress would have been fine without the white collar and white cuffs. It may have even looked good.
She has been growing in her role for the last 20 years, and she came out of the lockdown with a dress from 1982. Lifegoals?
Honestly, British press, give it a bloody rest. We get it, you’re fully suckling on RF nipple and are throwing yourself gainfully into trying to paper over the Prince Andrew fissures.
But, seriously, just give it a rest.
Lordy.
The line about how people are paying more attention to what she is saying and the issues she is highlight seems to almost be in conflict with the sentences above it about how she is opening up more. People are paying more attention to what she is saying because she’s sharing more family anecdotes. No one cares what she is saying about the issues, even at this point. And that’s because her cute kids are really her only accomplishment as a duchess, and I think everyone has pretty much just accepted that’s how it is. And when you look at it like that – Kate gets good press coverage in part because I think the RRs have just accepted this is how it is. This is who they are stuck with. The top CEO who complains and threatens lawsuits if an article is slightly less than flattering, so they just roll their eyes and write the articles and move on.
There’s a reason that they all keep talking about Meghan. She sells more papers/gets more clicks – but that happens because she is INTERESTING. People want to hear what she has to say or what to learn about her projects. We don’t watch her videos to see her new earrings.
While this article is the usual regurgitation of infantile nonsense, I am surprised to see this type of pap in the Guardian, which tends to lean left and is more progressive of a paper. They tend to hate monarchy in general for its sexism and racism and were the only place where there would be positive articles about Meghan or at least examining the racist media treatment against her. Clearly part of the KP PR was to get these bs articles out in as many different papers as possible. It’s not going to work where the audience in large part doesn’t believe in monarchy in general and Kate is the epitome of a mediocre person being praised for doing nothing.
Those earrings were not made to be worn that God awful dress.
She looks so thin in the picture Where she and Wills have their hands cupped. Not even that dress can mask her diminishing frame.
I can’t comment on the stupidity of the fictitious wonderful hard working while making Meghan the villain.
The Catherine the Great tour even reached the Guardian. That’s interesting. Is it possible to praise Kate on her own merits without mentioning Meghan? And not one mention of these charities she’s leading with? That’s so poor from the Guardian even if written by a royal correspondent (co writer of Finding Freedom) as its meant to be way more pro feminist&pro arts. they couldn’t even mention the National Portrait Galley project!
@ABritGuest – yeah, it’s strange, especially since the Guardian tends to side eye the BRF. But it gets eye balls, I suppose.
The author of the article is Caroline Davies not Carolyn Durand so not the FF co author. But clearly a sycophant.
I’m surprised that the Guardian would print this. Maybe it was a free article and they didn’t pay for it. It’s very tabloid style so I can see it turning off their usual readership. Kate is exactly why the royals needs to be removed. They are useless humans living on taxpayer munificence who,do the taxpayers themselves suffer. I mean how stupid to wear a new pair of earrings worth 2,400 while the rest of the country is worried about paying the rent or keeping their job. She’s really an idiot.
£2,400 for earrings so boring I can’t even focus on them when looking directly at them. Literally everything else in the photo is more interesting.
Interesting that Guardian had to speak with mostly media people catering for USA audience in order to present Keen Kate into a good light.
Tatler’s story just served to show the Cambridges they have no friends, only Middletons and the people they pay to suck up to them. They are placing all their stocks on the conflation between greater visibility= more work and constant self-congratulatory articles as to take the attention away from their less than exemplary behaviour.
Kate and William have completely different PR strategies for lockdown. She is still selling the same crap as always- mother and wife first, CEO second- while William is really changing his game, from Normal Bill to Wise, Stable, Strong Big Bro .
In the end, I do not blame Kate for this less than stellar narrative. She is a less than stellar person, so the narrative fits, and she is relatable to all less than stellar middle class, white women that are never asked to do more than necessary and expect all the praise for it, which I can assure you, is a great parcel of the wider audience she plays to.
As for Willie….he is coming from mistakes after mistakes and mostly comes down to this stupid, one sided war with Harry. He hide his rose bushes by selling himself off, showed his ass with the “Ryan Air” stunt, went full on ” Statesman William” in the attempted Regency Coup at the beggining of lockdown, was the one going bananas and wanting to sue over tatler and now is attempting to court favor with USA press via Kate´s competiveness nature.
I say that because Willie is stupid, but not dumb. He knows he won the monarchy contest by being born first and that all he needs to do is play the waiting game as to become King. He had the confidence of a typical, mediocre White man that can count on the fmailýs fortune- but Kate- he knows her well. He knows she has to press forward and win at any costs, and he takes full advantage of this, by treating her like crap, cheating on her and now having her dirtying her hands in this ill advised plan to take over the USA to compete with Meghan. William has to know this must annoy the hell out of Harry ( annoyance most of all, since Harry must see Kate as that annyoing fly trying to land on your doughnut) , but since he is not the one being celabrated with people´s magazine ´s profile, he can not be accused of anything.
Yes to all of this comment.
The bar is so low for Kate. She is just mediocre at many so things. She has no character traits suited for public life- except her steadiness which I think the monarchy needs. It is wild how they continue to infantilize her. She was a royal partner for years before the marriage and now she is almost a decade in and yet is still awful at the job and so lazy. I marvel that a woman of her privilege and education, who could have been exposed to so many interesting things seems to take so little interest in the world around her. What a waste. I guess any drive she had was directed at securing Wills and once that was done she went into retirement.
I also love your point about Will- the war with Harry is now entirely one-sided. And yes, Will is stupid but not dumb so he is happy to let his equally mediocre and pathetic wife take flak to take away from his weak record as well.
The audience for the Duchess of Karens is much smaller across the pond because there isn’t the reverence for the monarchy that permeates the culture as it does in the UK. Kate will never matter to Americans in the way Diana did and considering she helped treat Meghan like garbage, most will be annoyed that this do nothing Brit went after one of their own. (Bigots excluded of course).
I’m surprised that anti royalist paper The Guardian published an article like this.
I suppose it’s meant to be an analysis of optics and UK public perceptions rather than a look at the virtues of Kate herself (although it is oddly worded).
9 years in, almost 40 and 3 kids later she’s only NOW becoming more confident?
Pathetic.
95 percent of the prints she chooses are just BAD. Perhaps they’d work as blouses with a solid-color pant, but in dresses? Ick.
Willileaks lacks the sharp look of Harry, too. Just dowdy.
Why do they continue to treat this grown women like an infant?
She’s 38.
There are no words for that article or that dress. The guardian is just disappointing publishing this.
She’s really doing a Karen Carpenter number with her recent clothing choices. Her weight loss is disturbing
The Guardian and Keen Karen Kate were dragged about that article LMAO
I wish people would stop using the tern “good pandemic.” We didn’t go to the movies. We all locked down and put our lives on hold, separated from friends and loved ones, to keep ourselves and each other from catching a serious, potentially fatal illness and from completely overwhelming our healthcare systems. If you’re still alive and healthy, that’s the good part of the pandemic. If you can find a silver lining, like more family time, awesome. But this has been very difficult for many of us to cope with. Then again, she lives in a fking palace with a staff of people constantly telling her how awesomely Zoomy she is, so of course her staff would plant stories using such tone-deaf wording.
Sorry to be such a grouch.
Thank you.
That is indeed a very poor phrase.
I agree Izzy. That headline is awful and very tone deaf. Using a pandemic as PR is pathetic but very on brand with the Cambridge’s.
KP is still stinging about Tatler I see. And probably pissed at the Sussexes’ Zoom call. The serious press outside the UK will report on Meghan; they won’t bother with Kate because she brings nothing more to the table. You can see it the puff press because no projects of Kate are ever reported – just clothes, jewels and kids. The wife of a future head of state shouldn’t need nine years to grow in confidence; that should have been on “lockdown” before her perceived rival Meghan arrived.
IDK, she seemed pretty confident when she went after William collage, wore a see through dress or was vacationing topless on a yacht with him or cut her best friend from their life. According to Tatler she was pretty confident ‘putting Meghan in her place’.
These stories are so strange, I get a Brittney vibe.
Sometimes it’s hard to believe these articles praising Kate are written about a 38 year old and not a toddler.
Praised for coming out her she’ll.
Kate is not 2 or 13. She’s a grown woman with so much privilege that her voice always mattered and she never had to “find it.”
So this is the 2020 rendition of “Kate’s finally found her voice.” Great.
How many times can one person come out of their shell, what is she, the Russian doll of snails?