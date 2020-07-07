Chris Evans went out on a date in London with actress Lily James…?!?

Chris Evans has been “officially” single for a while now, ever since his thing with Jenny Slate fizzled out a few years ago. They were actually on-and-off, but then finally it was off and done and dusted. I have no doubt that Evans dated widely after Slate, even though his brand seems to be “looking for a nice girl who wants to move to Boston and take care of our dogs.” I genuinely think that’s his pick-up line! Anyway, Chris was in London for some reason over the weekend and he was seen with Lily James. Lily James is best known to me for her role in Downton Abbey and playing the lead in the live-action Cinderella movie. She also dated Matt Smith for years, before they broke up late last year (when Smith maybe homewrecked Claire Foy’s marriage!). Those British actors, you never know. And now our all-American Boston Bruh is hooking up with an English rose? Shocking!

New A-list couple alert? Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other’s company together late in London on Saturday. The two visited the Mark’s Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together, according to photos published by The Daily Mail. James, 31, wore a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat for the evening while Evans, 39, wore an all-black suit with grey boots. While the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress lives in North London, the Knives Out star had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production. Reps for both actors could not immediately be reached for comment. James was last linked to actor The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.

[From People]

I’ve covered some of Lily James’ interviews over the years and I’m convinced that she’s a very sweet young woman who is also deep as a puddle. No disrespect! She seems perfectly nice but just… uncomplicated, let’s say. Which I actually think is Chris’s type? I actually think Chris and Lily make perfect sense together. But who knows, maybe they’re just friends or maybe it was just a hookup or something.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans heads back to his London hotel with Lily James after partying into the early hours at a private members' club https://t.co/847BnQPhuF pic.twitter.com/8VdCjjauxw — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 6, 2020