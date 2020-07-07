Chris Evans went out on a date in London with actress Lily James…?!?

Chris Evans has been “officially” single for a while now, ever since his thing with Jenny Slate fizzled out a few years ago. They were actually on-and-off, but then finally it was off and done and dusted. I have no doubt that Evans dated widely after Slate, even though his brand seems to be “looking for a nice girl who wants to move to Boston and take care of our dogs.” I genuinely think that’s his pick-up line! Anyway, Chris was in London for some reason over the weekend and he was seen with Lily James. Lily James is best known to me for her role in Downton Abbey and playing the lead in the live-action Cinderella movie. She also dated Matt Smith for years, before they broke up late last year (when Smith maybe homewrecked Claire Foy’s marriage!). Those British actors, you never know. And now our all-American Boston Bruh is hooking up with an English rose? Shocking!
New A-list couple alert? Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other’s company together late in London on Saturday. The two visited the Mark’s Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.
James, 31, wore a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat for the evening while Evans, 39, wore an all-black suit with grey boots. While the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress lives in North London, the Knives Out star had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.
Reps for both actors could not immediately be reached for comment. James was last linked to actor The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.
I’ve covered some of Lily James’ interviews over the years and I’m convinced that she’s a very sweet young woman who is also deep as a puddle. No disrespect! She seems perfectly nice but just… uncomplicated, let’s say. Which I actually think is Chris’s type? I actually think Chris and Lily make perfect sense together. But who knows, maybe they’re just friends or maybe it was just a hookup or something.
PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Chris Evans heads back to his London hotel with Lily James after partying into the early hours at a private members' club https://t.co/847BnQPhuF pic.twitter.com/8VdCjjauxw
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 6, 2020
So I guess it is true that rich people can just buy their way into the UK during a global pandemic. What a couple of f*cking idiots to risk their health to go clubbing and have a booty call.
Americans can get into the UK tho, they just have to quarantine for 14 days, which we have no evidence he didn’t do. No defense on the lack of a mask tho. Not good.
I think they don’t have to when they have to work. Like Tom Cruise doesn’t have to because of MI. Maybe he was/ is there for “work”
Yep, I have now hugged my own mother twice in the last four months because after a lot of consideration we decided to form a ‘support bubble with her when the government announced those for people living by themselves. But sure, fly across the atlantic and go on a date you inconsiderate fools.
they have to quarantine. Keanu Reeves did the same to be able to get to Berlin to film The Matrix 4.
americans can still go to the uk, but they have to quaratine for 14 days. however,they are exempting some actors and crew from the mandatory quarantine in order to bolster up the uk film industry. tom cruise and mission impossible crew didn’t have to quarantine. so who knows if chris is there for work and got exempt or if he did quarantine for 14 days (since we don’t know when he arrived in the uk) or if he didn’t quarantine at all. but yeah the no mask thing and partying at a private club is a bad look. but it seems like brits aren’t as vigilant about mask wearing. (sidenote, hailey beiber was able to go to italy to do a commerical without having to quaratntine.)
i constantly feel like I’m the only one taking quarantine seriously. i only go out for groceries or for my daily run. my little sister is hanging out with friends, sleeping over at her bf. friends of friends are hanging out, throwing parties, taking trips, going on vacation, etc.
Looks like the pandemic is over! Yay! We can finally cross the pond again to bone someone, leave clubs without masks, enter hotels without masks on, and take a not listed plus one to our hotel rooms! Thanks Cap!
And also what’s up with leaving a club together, sharing a cab, but then not going into the hotel together?! LOL
Wasn’t Lily the one who was last week papped not social distancing in a park? And sitting on someone’s lap in a driving car? And wasn’t the latest news on her that she was quarantining with her ex?!
And also a plus timing with the launch of Chris’s political side that no one cares about! I’m sure the others involved in that project love that additional PR…
Aww I like the thought of these two beautiful people together. They both seem nice and easygoing. And the kind to like dogs.
Ugh, I looked at the pictures, he isn’t wearing a mask, and so much worse, he isn’t wearing one when a hotel worker, who is masked, is forced to open the door for him. And just last week I said Evans can’t be unseated as the best Chris, he can only unseat himself. I was really surprised, I would have thought he would treat people better than he treats this hotel employee. SMH
They say the rich are different from us.
True enough, they certainly do not seem to follow rules as the majority of informed folks do.
Must be nice. While we mere mortals follow stay.at.home. and fear for our loved ones.
Tools!
Masks are so easy, why are people not wearing them?
I am tired of all of 2020.
I don’t know her but strangely she seems beautiful and boring in the same time, i can forget her quick. It is not a perfect timing for the PR with pandemic, travel, politic and so. He can travel from the US without 14 days quarantine?
We don’t know that he didn’t quarantine. We have no idea when he traveled to London.
I know her from Downton Abbey and while she’s lovely I was always distracted by her mouth, which is perfectly shaped like a Wallace and Grommit character’s.
I am dismayed by their behavior, pandemic-wise. I also cannot for the life of me imagine wearing a dress and heels/suit at the moment, either.
Maybe they are there for work (i am trying to find a good excuse but…)
She’s actually a good actress. She was one of the only good things about Mamma Mia! 2. Great energy.
This looks irresponsible as all hell but; I guess if it was a private club there may have only been a few people there. I still wouldn’t do it! And case numbers in Australia are minuscule compared to the US or UK. There are no rules about wearing masks in public in London; but if you’re out and about and catching cabs etc, it would be the wise and respectful move.
If you check the article on the Fail, it seems that they left the private after hours club and went to the hotel at about dawn. So at least there really wouldn’t have been anyone much out. That may be why they didn’t bother. He got out at the front and she pretended to carry on but looped around to a back entrance. He was spotted speaking to staff inside and she was texting and then after a while staff let her in. Seems like they were trying to hide it!
I’ve seen people saying it was a set up but I doubt it with all the shenanigans they tried to play. The photos are super lo-fi too which means they were taken on a super long lens. They take thousands of frames and pick the ones where subjects seem to be looking at them.
That’s why People said she wore brown shoes too when she’s actually wearing red and navy plaid Burberry heels – the Fail identified them. They look brown because the pics are Lo-Fi.
So… a hook-up, a fling-for-a-while or a burgeoning relationship? They seem cute, let’s see. Hopefully their dumbass behaviour doesn’t get them or anyone else sick.
I didn’t know she and Matt Smith broke up.
I think they even quarantined together. Because I remember reading that and seeing pics of them and I was like huh, I thought he was with Claire Foy.
I read a piece earlier today that said that she and Matt broke up because they were both working so much that they hardly saw each other. Which is… totally believable. Both of their careers have blown up. Anyhoo, they kept the place they had together and shared it because neither of them was ever around much anyway and rarely at the same time. Then the pandemic hit and they had to lock down together. Then… speculation. Perhaps they rekindled it for a bit and then it flamed out (it’s a lot spending all day, every day with someone). Or maybe they just bore it out as friends and ex-partners until they sorted a different living situation out. Who knows? Clearly it’s over now though.
Has he been in quarantine for two weeks? Genuinely intrigued to know when he came.
As for him and Lilly: wish them well, but please…masks people, masks!
For me this another pap walk of two irresponsible and selfish celebrities in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t care how cute they look together. This is tone deaf and it doesn’t matter if UK is reopening. Because they can doesn’t mean they should do what they did. For someone who pose as “woke”, Evans looks pretty stupid doing this. If he was there for work he should have stick with working. And she was pictured many times without a mask during the pandemic, so no surprise. But I think that wearing masks for a pap walk would not look good and it would make difficult to recognize them?
Don’t forget that he has the launch of his side (that he made because Wikipedia is too long) next week and he (and others) put a lot of money and time in it. Dude doesn’t seem as smart as he pretends to be,
He’s not on a pap walk, (she might be, I don’t know) he’s trying to hide that he’s with her from the paps. He just isn’t wearing a mask, it’s not an Ana thing. It doesn’t make him look fame-ho-ey, it makes him look very dumb. I mean, really stupid. I thought he was smarter than this. He blew that image, which I think was a big part of his appeal, so, oops. Nothing more boring than a dumb piece of ass.
‘Partying at a private members club’: puke. I have always been able to make lots of excuses for Chris, who seems nice, but a bit dumb, but there is no excuse for anything he’s doing here in a time of a global pandemic other than that he’s a rich dude who feels himself to be above it all.
Definitely doesn’t seem as smart as he pretends to be. I don’t think he respects women as much as he likes people to think.
I guess celebs are immune to covid…!
Also, if this is a PR move.. what benefit would it be to him? He’s launching that ASP website soon, right? This does not look good.
in her book, jenny slate called him mysoginist, so…. there is a chapter about him, he was toxic with her, so no surprise.
She says that clearly about him in the book?
I think this is pure PR. She’s clearly looking at the camera. And he’s an idiot for flying during a pandemic and not wearing a mask. I’ve always found him kinda phony.
His stans are so butthurt about this 😂
As someone who saw two friends since the lockdown ended beginning of may in France, I’m not even shocked that most people are going out like usual. A lot of people in France have been partying like never before, going out in bars, celebrating the Festival of Music in June with hundreds of people… Sadly, I did not expect celebrities to be better
I saw a news story from France where a bus driver was beaten to death because he asked passengers to wear a mask? WOW! I seriously couldn’t believe it wasn’t Florida. I had to check three times, I was like, they must mean Florida. Very disheartening to know this pig ignorance is everywhere.
We have our part of dumb people in Europe too, don’t worry. have you seen the pics of pubs reopening in London? so… let s hope it doesn’t come back worse than the first weeks of march
petite, I am very worried that’s what is going to happen, but I pray not.
Yes, the people who assaulted him didn’t have tickets and didn’t have masks… poor man
What a world we live in
My mothe works in hospital and they are taking some time off now because they are sure that in september or october, it will be a nightmare with the come back of winter and flu… all doctors and nurses are saying this… so
Same in Belgium… As it never happens
Maybe it’s because I’m more of an introvert and I like my time alone… But, going to bars and partying with your friends is not that essential? I’ve been calling, skyping, zooming with my friends and it’s alright, it’s almost the same! I just don’t understand this “need” some people have to go to bars and restaurants
In bars it is a no but i have been once in a restaurant that realy respect distance and it was outside in a garden. In bars i can’t…. I have seen people suffering around me so it is a no, it is a real thing but nobody wears masks anymore here when i go to the supermarket
Lena, I miss restaurants very badly. At least once, usually twice a week, I would meet friends at restaurant bars, have a few drinks, and then be seated for dinner. Or I’d go out with whatever man I was seeing, and have long dinners. Even more than that, I miss live music so much! I do love it. But I have not been since NY shut down, even tho we are reopening now, I will not again this year. And very likely not next year either. I miss it, but as far as “sacrifices” go, it’s not a big one. So there’s no excuse. There just isn’t.
it’s the same in the uk. have you seen pics of people at the bars? it’s like corona never happened. and the mask culture in the uk is practically non-existent.
my cousin lives in paris and she’s constantly posting pictures…and there’s never a mask in sight.
sigh.
i have friends and friends of friends here in california that are taking trips or going to/throwing parties. meanwhile, i been out drinking since feburary. haven’t dined out since march. haven’t seen friends in forever. haven’t taken a trip since january. haven’t worked out at a studio since march. and yeah it sucks, but there is a pandemic going on. i really don’t get the bar thing…i mean you can drink at home.
I do think that the opening of clubs and generally large social gatherings are the most dangerous action to increase the distribution of the Coronavirus, so that is inexcusable.
However, masks going into a hotel, masks outdoors in public when you’re not likely to stay close to someone (a walk on the pavement) isn’t mandatory and I find it strange that they are policed for that.
The UK has now finally brought the cases down (except for few hotspots) and London looks ok for the moment. Again, partying is not acceptable, but they won’t infect anybody by walking on the streets at night. The evidence that masks actually help fight the pandemic when worn outdoors is weak, especially with people mishandling them constantly and using different types of fabric or protection gear. I agree to mandatory masks on public transport, maybe shops.
Europe is currently trying to find the new normal, because we’ll have to live with it for years. It’s not comparable to the US or India or South America. Europe is not as crowded, has smaller countries and counties to keep in control and for most cases a fairly decend government.
This is not a good look. I mean, visiting a club? Like, if you were going on a date or just hanging out, why not do something at his hotel or her place? It just seems very careless and dismissive of the social practices we are all suppose to be following.
I like Chris Evans although he seems a bit bro-y and I also really like Lily James who is very pretty and has a lot of charm on-screen. Neither of them seem that deep or particularly smart so this makes a ton of sense.
I do wonder if her relationship with Matt Smith is truly over though. There were all those rumours that he stepped out on her with Claire Foy. If that is true, I hope she is rebounding with America’s ass.
She looks like a mean girl.
If they were dating why not just go back to her place? Especially during a global pandemic, instead of putting hotel employees at risk when you can’t even be bothered to put on a damn mask.
This is weird mainly only because Chris is in London. I didn’t think he had any roles lined up. He also launches his website this week, which seems like a disaster. This is the one where he interviews all politicians to discuss how there are two sides to an issue. He interviewed dan Crenshaw and ted Cruz, which seem like terrible ideas lol. I’m curious to see how this goes. But as for lily and Chris, odd pairing. They have been following each other on insta tho? This reminds me of the lily collins and Chris pairing a few years ago
That woman has far too many teeth and her inclusion on the Downton cast, with her endless breathless declarative form of ‘acting’, ruined it. In my opinion.
That’s all I’ve got.