Duchess Meghan ‘rowed’ with Duchess Kate’s staffer years ago & this is asinine

The number of asinine stories about the Duchess of Sussex in the British press these days… I just don’t know. I mean, I get it from a financial standpoint for the British tabloids – clearly, they can try to sell the Duchess of Cambridge as the most perfect sister-wife Future Queen ever, but those stories are ultimately quite boring and dull and there’s a limit to who is really buying it at this point. The tabloids still clearly see the Sussexes as their cash-cows and there’s still such a deep interest in hearing about Meghan’s comings and goings in particular. So that’s my explanation for why all of these nonsense stories are still appearing, months after the Sussexes left the UK. Plus, the royal-biographer industry just keeps churning out all of these asinine revisionist history accounts of what actually happened two years ago. Enjoy:
Meghan Markle was ‘very sensitive’ about being ‘number two’ to Kate Middleton, a royal author has claimed. Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that during her time in The Firm, Meghan rowed with Kensington Palace staff over ‘getting the sort of attention she deserved.’
Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Tom said Meghan argued with Kate’s staff after they turned down her royal requests, revealing: ‘It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she’s a Princess and she’s number two.’
Tom, who has written a new book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle, claims the incident took place while Prince Harry and Meghan were living at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. The royal author said he had spoken to ‘someone who was there’ and was left ‘really uncomfortable’ after Meghan rowed with a member of Kate’s staff.
He said the Duchess had asked the staff member to do something, but they told her: “I’m really sorry I can’t do that because I work for Kate”. Tom claimed Meghan ‘really felt she had been put in her place’ and said that, as a ‘princess’, she had ‘assumed that when you ask staff to do something, they are going to do it.’
Tom claimed Meghan went on to row with the member of staff, leaving Kate ‘horrified’. He said the Duchess had been so upset by the staff’s behaviour because she feels conscious about being treated with the same respect as Kate. He added: ‘She’s very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn’t take it lying down.’
True story, Tom Quinn thinks he’s telling a story of how Meghan was justifiably dressed down by a member of staff, but the story is actually “Meghan asked a staffer to do their job and the staffer threw a disrespectful hissy fit and Meghan put the staffer in his or her place.” This would have been two years ago, right? Back when Meghan and Harry were living within the Kensington Palace complex and… they were sharing staff with William and Kate. Those staffers didn’t just “work for Kate.” They were supposed to work for Harry and Meghan too. And they refused to do their jobs, which is why Harry & Meghan wanted to split from the Cambridges’ office. Besides, I don’t even believe it went down like this. You know why? Because if Meghan and a staff member had actually come to verbal blows, that would have been the centerpiece of yet another “Mean Meghan made Kate cry” story. Instead, Kate’s version of events keeps changing. Currently, we’re supposed to believe that Meghan made Kate cry because of… children’s tights.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
This is getting ridiculous. It’s been 2+ years now. The Sussexes aren’t even senior working royals.
Heck, she’s not even their boss anymore.
First, we don’t even know this is true… it very probably isn’t.
But in any case, how can you be so sure that they were supposed to share all staff?
I always assumed they had their own assistants and staff.
This isn’t going to go over well here but if someone spoke harshly to someone who worked for me, I would be very annoyed too.
And yes, I know we don’t know if this happened. But if it did, I can see why it would have ruffled feathers.
When they were associated with KP, they had the same staff for the most part I think. I think M had her own private secretary and maybe her own PA, but there was overlap in the general office staff I think, which is why it was a big deal when they split and went under the umbrella of BP and Charles was then paying for a completely second time.
Sorry Mumbles I don’t believe anything that comes from these people. Honestly, could you imagine Meghan calling herself princess. Everyone who has met her and discussed her (on record) positively or negatively, has said that she wanted to be called Meghan or Meg – not Duchess or Princess.
Why should we believe “anonymous palace sources” or gossipers?
Damnit. Charles was paying for a completely separate STAFF. Sorry, my brain is fried this morning!
No one can be sure that they were sharing staffers, but I’m sure Meghan knew who was supposed to be working for her. I don’t think she was just stopping random people within the place demanding things be done for her. The whole point of these stories is to make Meghan seem like a Marie Antoinette type diva demanding everyone bow down to whatever she wanted. Weren’t they all sharing Poor Jason for a while? So they could have been sharing other staffers. Or Poor Jason is the staffer badmouthing Meghan on the regular in the press…..
The spin will be spun as long as KP wants it because blaming the victim exonerates them from guilt,
Prepare for this to go on and on and on…big eyes roll
IF this happened, it doesn’t make Kate look any better. They have a staff and if the royals are so tight about their protocols and hierarchy than obviously Megan is technically “above” the staff. However not in Megan’s case cause she’s an outsider biracial American who thinks she knows it all. I hope this is true because that royal staffer needed a dressing down that could be reported back to whoever authorized said attitude. These games are childish and something out of Downton Abbey. If I were Meg I would have said enough is enough. We’re not going to spend our lives fighting with the entire system against us. Y’all can fight with yourselves. Byyyeeee.
They should keep these stories vague cause when they get specific Meghan doesn’t look bad, the supposed wrong party does. If we’re to believe Meghan made Kate cry over tights (version 1) or hemlines (version 2), Kate looks dumb cause it’s not her wedding. Not Meghan. If we’re too believe Meghan had to check someone for not doing their job, she doesn’t look bad imo, THEY do. Is there a culture clash I’m not acknowledging? Cause I don’t know why they’re expected us to hate Meghan from reading these supposed true stories. It sounds like she had to deal with a lot of bullshit.
It’s one of those stories where their target audience with lap it up, whilst those aware of the shittery will roll their eyes. The papers know who they’re selling to. I don’t think they’ve cared for accuracy for a long time.
Agree about the target audience. Regarding Kaiser’s comment on the royal biography industry… I really hope history gets it right and future generations understand the Tatler version of Will and Kate, and not the Daily Mail version of Meghan – or that they are smart enough to understand the BS that’s ruling the reporting. It’s like historical figures that are smeared after their deaths, only to now come to light as much more nuanced and interesting, with history in their favor.
+1000
The hatred they have for Meghan is very sad and frightening. I have a feeling, the staff were enboldened by The Cambridges, they were determined not to take instructions from her, and tried to undermine her, and used the protocol line to hide behind it. Meghan never got the support from Kate that is why the courtiers were disrespecful to Meghan just like the newspapers and the RF.
There was sabotage from day 1 in KP. Meghan working hard, exposed Kate as lacklustre and without fresh ideas.
The people who dislike Meghan on social media dislike her intensely mocking her by calling her by her first name, trashing Harry for marrying her, and if Kate is criticized they get hyper and upset. The Queen protects Andrew but never protected Meghan from all the offensive hostility to her.
Unpopular opinion, but maybe Meghan is an asshole? Not saying she can’t get good work done, and certainly not saying she deserves any of the racist vitriol that came her way, but we don’t know her. Her dad’s an asshole, her best friend is a huge asshole…
LOL. And possible troll.
Except no one has ever accused her of that, before or after this alleged, vague incident where she got into it with one of Kate’s staff one time over 2 years ago.
And just like tights gate, we got only the reactionary account instead of details. For years it was “Meghan made Kate cry” and we finally got the story that ended up being that Kate cried because she’s a diva who was dictating what happened at other people’s weddings. I assume, since no one will actually say what went on with this one staffer, that it was not all Meghans fault.
If she was, then we would have heard more about it than just these stupid stories where Kate (or her staffer) is the victim. Instead, most people who have worked with her talk about how nice she was, how down to earth, etc.
These people say she just pretends to be charitable and all that and it was all a ruse to get Harry. Yet, Meghan has been working with charities and social causes since she was 10…
These people say Meghan is a diva, demanding thing and a nightmare, yet she worked on Hollywood consistently without a problem, an industry well known for labelling women ” difficult” and being built on double standards.
So, it does not take much more than common sense to see that this unpopular opinion you mentioned is actually a dumb opinion. The facts do not add up.
The simplest explanation is usually true: newspapers were too happy to try and dig dirty on meghan, and all they found were the Markles and a few staffers at KP whose loyalties and motivations are very clear.
Because of her reputation for the 36 years before she joined the RF. That’s how we know she’s not an asshole.
So you didn’t see the video from a day ago where a panel of journalists discussed being asked by newspapers editors to write discrediting stories about Meghan. They were told they could make up the story lines if they wanted too, but it needed to be negative.
Funny, she managed to work on a tv show for years and there wasn’t a single rumour about her being an asshole. Just weeks before the wedding, the tabloids were making fun of her and her “American ways” because she was too nice to the staff and would hug them. Everyone that works with Meghan says she’s nice. But she’s supposed to be an asshole because her father (who can’t stop selling her out) and her friend are assholes?
Funny how KP staff constantly went to the press on how awful Meghan is but none of Harry and Meghan’s personal staff did.
yeah, none of their Sussex Royal staff has had anything bad to say about them, the ones that had parted, did on seemingly good terms.
When I read this headline I thought it was referring to a rowing team or something like that and was like huh that’s really random. But of course it’s another smear campaign.
Lol. Tom Quinn was on Fox News saying that it was harder for the courtiers to accept Meghan than the royals because she was so ‘different’. I love that he’s so insulated that he doesn’t realise that doesn’t actually make the royal household sound good.
All pettiness front and center- I hate those pics of Kate in that green dress. I see them and I think, that is the most unflattering thing I have ever seen her wear
Isn’t this the same story that’s been told for two years and the facts around keep changing like Meghan making Kate cry? Wasn’t the original version that Meghan got in an argument with Kate’s staff at Amner hall, while staying there over Christmas?
so racist. angry black woman.
EXHAUSTED.
Wow, KP is soooo afraid of Omid and Carolyn’s book that they are trying anything to spin Kate and William as not the as$holes they fear FF will make them out to be. What they don’t realize is these stories make William and Kate not only look bad but incompetent as employers.
The only part of this story that I actually believe is the line about Meghan feeling very sensitive about not getting the same respect Kate was given. I can see her feeling that way because we all know she WASNT given the same respect as Kate. and it had nothing to do the line of succession.
Other than that, this story really just adds into the narrative KP has been pushing….which is not flattering to KP but they clearly think it is….where the people at KP (including the Cambridges) just dont want to work. these stories all have an air of “Meghan wanted to work and expected the paid staff to work and that was a big problem.” It doesn’t make the KP staff look good, but clearly someone thinks it does.
Yep, Meghan must have figured why they were not respecting her and this made her and Harry feel less charitable towards them.
The truth is, these people working at KP are either aristocrats themselves or adjacent people, the kind of people not only used to be lazy and complimented by doing the minimum, but also classist and racist.
and as usual, casually racist people do not accept they are racist, hence all this blame the victim attitude- they blame on Meghan, an intelligent woman who can count, being suddenly oblivious to the fact Harry is fith in line, not first.
If these people were indeed Kate’s staff, then this story tells me that Kate is a terrible manager. Top CEOs have better communication and organization 🙄
READ.
That green monstrosity is coming back to haunt me. It’s like she took all of her bad cosplay dresses and had them put together with a little bow to troll us all. Truly the stuff of nightmares.
I was on Reddit and read a really Interesting article on how people in the estranged parents forum speak about being cut off from their kids, And it reminded me so much of these “Meghans the Devil” stories.
They always say something like, “I just gently asked my son if he was sure he should marry that girl, and he yelled at me until I cried and then wrote me an angry letter about it as well, I feel so hurt”, but they never say what their son said in his rant or letter, because if they did actually reveal what he said it would show that that their anger was justified and that there was much more to the story than “gently asking a question”. They focus on what they said, then their emotions without ever giving the child’s side of the story so people will have pity on them. This is 100% of all Meghan and Harry stories. William and Kate have gentle words with actual quotes, Meghan and Harry have anger and non descriptive ranting. We don’t know what happened between Meghan and the Staffer because, just like the now debunked “Kate crying” story, we only know that someone was upset after talking to Meghan and we are being forced to see it from the upset persons POV. They won’t give any details about Meghans part because they don’t want you to be able to take her side on it.
More distraction. BRF is terrified that Gigi will spill Andrew’s tea and the Omid book.
If Meghan was mad about not being given the same respect as Kate, it was because SHE HAD A RIGHT TO BE! Kate’s not the Princess of Wales yet, so they’re both just Duchesses, co-workers at the same job title level. Being treated with less respect than the white British duchess just boils down to xenophobia and racism, which should absolutely be called out on the spot.