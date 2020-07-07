Duchess Meghan ‘rowed’ with Duchess Kate’s staffer years ago & this is asinine

The number of asinine stories about the Duchess of Sussex in the British press these days… I just don’t know. I mean, I get it from a financial standpoint for the British tabloids – clearly, they can try to sell the Duchess of Cambridge as the most perfect sister-wife Future Queen ever, but those stories are ultimately quite boring and dull and there’s a limit to who is really buying it at this point. The tabloids still clearly see the Sussexes as their cash-cows and there’s still such a deep interest in hearing about Meghan’s comings and goings in particular. So that’s my explanation for why all of these nonsense stories are still appearing, months after the Sussexes left the UK. Plus, the royal-biographer industry just keeps churning out all of these asinine revisionist history accounts of what actually happened two years ago. Enjoy:

Meghan Markle was ‘very sensitive’ about being ‘number two’ to Kate Middleton, a royal author has claimed. Royal author Tom Quinn has claimed that during her time in The Firm, Meghan rowed with Kensington Palace staff over ‘getting the sort of attention she deserved.’ Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Tom said Meghan argued with Kate’s staff after they turned down her royal requests, revealing: ‘It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she’s a Princess and she’s number two.’ Tom, who has written a new book Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle, claims the incident took place while Prince Harry and Meghan were living at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. The royal author said he had spoken to ‘someone who was there’ and was left ‘really uncomfortable’ after Meghan rowed with a member of Kate’s staff. He said the Duchess had asked the staff member to do something, but they told her: “I’m really sorry I can’t do that because I work for Kate”. Tom claimed Meghan ‘really felt she had been put in her place’ and said that, as a ‘princess’, she had ‘assumed that when you ask staff to do something, they are going to do it.’ Tom claimed Meghan went on to row with the member of staff, leaving Kate ‘horrified’. He said the Duchess had been so upset by the staff’s behaviour because she feels conscious about being treated with the same respect as Kate. He added: ‘She’s very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn’t take it lying down.’

True story, Tom Quinn thinks he’s telling a story of how Meghan was justifiably dressed down by a member of staff, but the story is actually “Meghan asked a staffer to do their job and the staffer threw a disrespectful hissy fit and Meghan put the staffer in his or her place.” This would have been two years ago, right? Back when Meghan and Harry were living within the Kensington Palace complex and… they were sharing staff with William and Kate. Those staffers didn’t just “work for Kate.” They were supposed to work for Harry and Meghan too. And they refused to do their jobs, which is why Harry & Meghan wanted to split from the Cambridges’ office. Besides, I don’t even believe it went down like this. You know why? Because if Meghan and a staff member had actually come to verbal blows, that would have been the centerpiece of yet another “Mean Meghan made Kate cry” story. Instead, Kate’s version of events keeps changing. Currently, we’re supposed to believe that Meghan made Kate cry because of… children’s tights.