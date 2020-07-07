The Sun: Jessica Mulroney believes Duchess Meghan ‘ditched’ her to appear ‘woke’

It feels like this happened four months ago, but it wasn’t even four weeks ago when Jessica Mulroney and Sasha Exeter’s bulls–t became the biggest Canadian gossip story of the year (perhaps the decade). A brief recap: Exeter, a black Canadian Instagram influencer, posted some general Black Lives Matter calls to action. Exeter didn’t name anyone or call anyone out, but Jessica Mulroney took it personally and began attacking, harassing and threatening Exeter privately. Exeter went public with what happened and Mulroney got fired/resigned from all of her jobs. In one of her apologies to Exeter, Mulroney referenced her BFF Duchess Meghan, which read (to me) like “I have a black friend, therefore there’s no racism in the way I attacked Exeter.” What followed was everyone trying to make Mulroney’s sh-t all about Meghan and their friendship.
We have no idea if Meghan and Jessica are still talking, if Meghan is privately supporting her friend, or if the friendship is over. We just don’t know. Meghan hasn’t said anything about it publicly. We do know that Jessica has likely hired some crisis managers/PR people to help her out. I wonder if they suggested this: Jessica is apparently mad at Meghan because Meghan won’t publicly support her in this time of crisis:
Meghan’s devastated former best friend was ditched so the duchess could appear woke, it has been claimed. And Jessica Mulroney believes the royal rejection may have ruined her career. The Sun can today reveal bombshell details about why the Canadian socialite is distraught about the breakdown in the friendship following a race row.
We have learned that the 40-year-old has told associates she feels a lack of support from Meghan means she has ditched her as a BFF and left her vulnerable. Jessica’s concerned agents have been hosting a series of meetings with power players in Hollywood over the past week discussing how to rescue her career without the Duchess of Sussex’s help.
Someone with knowledge of the discussions told us: “Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good. She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again. Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.”
Meghan distanced herself from her after she was exposed by Canadian influencer and blogger Sasha Exeter for using her “wealth and privilege” to attempt to shut her up in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement. But a source close to Jessica said: “She was stupid and tone deaf but she’s definitely not racist.”
Jessica’s work prospects now appear in tatters as many companies employed her partly because of her connection to the royal, according to our sources. The insider added: “She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic. All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”
The Sun even included something snide about how “Meghan Markled” is the new term for brutally cutting off someone in your life. Blah. Okay, let’s get into it. It would not surprise me at all if Jessica was suddenly “blaming” Meghan for failing to support her publicly in this moment, because clearly, Jessica does have some deep issues with race and racism, and it would make perfect sense the Jessica would want to use Meghan as an “I’m not racist” prop (which is what she did in writing already). All that being said, I wonder whether Meghan actually has cut off Jessica.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Maybe Meghan ditched her because she finally realized the special kind of awful Jessica actually is?
She “wants to appear woke”??? Lol, who wrote this???
So how much money is the Daily Mail going to offer Jess for her tell-all story?
Oh, so it sounds to me as if Jessica was just using Meghan for her connections. Jessica seems to be nothing now that she’s been dissed and hopefully permanently dismissed by Meghan.
One shopping trip to show her support?
In the middle of the pandemic, after what Meghan had been through? WOKE?!
I believe this article was written with Jessica’s iniciative because it’s a special kind of mind that has to come up with this perspective
More British tabloid fan fiction to garner clicks. The BM is pathetic. They’re stalkers and can’t go an hour without writing nonsense about the Sussexes. They have no inside information or knowledge of the Sussexes. And no one has a clue as the status of Meghan and Jessica’s relationship.
It’s the Sun, people, the Sun. And if Jessica’s “team” were really putting out stuff like this about Meghan how do they figure this would put Jessica back in her good graces? And a shopping trip when California is in the middle of a lockdown during a pandemic? All to boost Jessica’s PR? Yeah, definitely fiction. Jessica made this mess, not Meghan. And I think while Jessica May have been a listening ear for Meg, I think she got plenty from the relationship and Meg doesn’t owe her a thing.
Yes to all of this. But then again Jessica has shown to be dumb and stupid so maybe she does think Meghan should do all of this
She wants Meghan to destroy her credibility to save her career? Is that how friends are suppose to operate?
To a POC to have a white person who you saw as a friend comes out like this hurts.
This is the sun trying to trap Meghan into speaking about Jessica.
So much gaslighting! Meghan didn’t ruin Jessica’s career. Jessica ruined her own career.
I doubt this came from Jessica’s camp. It’s just another Sun article making things up.
Maybe I’m just ridiculously naive but I Don’t think she’s cut her off. Taken a hit sure but not done for good. This is just more bs from the British tabloids. Let’s make Meghan out to be a terrible friend who’s cut someone who was like a sister to get out of her life just like she did everyone else in her life.
I hope this is pure fiction because if Jessica and/or someone in her team really thinks like this, Meghan is much much better off without her
They really do try to turn anything Meghan does into a negative. She keeps quiet, they attack. She speaks out, they attack.
And LMAO at them saying she’s cut her off to appear more woke…what? I mean…what?
I’d judge Meghan pretty harshly if she stood up for her racist do-you-know-who-I-am hopefully ex-friend in this whole mess.
The Scum is making up stories again. They have zero information on the state of Meghan and Jessica’s relationship but are using this fictional tale as a vehicle to drive their favourite “Meghan uses and abandons people” narrative. All they know is that Meghan has not spoken publicly about the Jessica/Sasha incident, and quite frankly, she doesn’t have to, no matter how much Jessica, Sasha and the British media have tried to bait her into a response by dragging her name into it. Jessica is grown and the mess is her own. The British media have been ghosted, its time they get over it and move on. But they will cling to Meghan like a jilted ex.
How can they go shopping in lockdown?/
I mean where to start with this mess? It’s The Sun so obviously anything they can even tenuously link to MM becomes an opportunity to 1. write about her 2. attack her. If there is a grain of truth in it then I wouldn’t blame her, this woman has shown who she truly is and sometimes in life you need to re-evaluate friendships. That’s how it goes.
This is just a distraction people! The press wants us to divert our attention away from the pedo prince andrew for 5 mins.
Jessica stepped in that shit all by herself, she can clean up her own shoe.
I’ll know it’s real when real friendship tea starts leaking. Idk Jessica but this story feels short-sighted if her people planted this story. All she has to do is chill out for like 4 months.