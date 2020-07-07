The Sun: Jessica Mulroney believes Duchess Meghan ‘ditched’ her to appear ‘woke’

It feels like this happened four months ago, but it wasn’t even four weeks ago when Jessica Mulroney and Sasha Exeter’s bulls–t became the biggest Canadian gossip story of the year (perhaps the decade). A brief recap: Exeter, a black Canadian Instagram influencer, posted some general Black Lives Matter calls to action. Exeter didn’t name anyone or call anyone out, but Jessica Mulroney took it personally and began attacking, harassing and threatening Exeter privately. Exeter went public with what happened and Mulroney got fired/resigned from all of her jobs. In one of her apologies to Exeter, Mulroney referenced her BFF Duchess Meghan, which read (to me) like “I have a black friend, therefore there’s no racism in the way I attacked Exeter.” What followed was everyone trying to make Mulroney’s sh-t all about Meghan and their friendship.

We have no idea if Meghan and Jessica are still talking, if Meghan is privately supporting her friend, or if the friendship is over. We just don’t know. Meghan hasn’t said anything about it publicly. We do know that Jessica has likely hired some crisis managers/PR people to help her out. I wonder if they suggested this: Jessica is apparently mad at Meghan because Meghan won’t publicly support her in this time of crisis:

Meghan’s devastated former best friend was ditched so the duchess could appear woke, it has been claimed. And Jessica Mulroney believes the royal rejection may have ruined her career. The Sun can today reveal bombshell details about why the Canadian socialite is distraught about the breakdown in the friendship following a race row. We have learned that the 40-year-old has told associates she feels a lack of support from Meghan means she has ditched her as a BFF and left her vulnerable. Jessica’s concerned agents have been hosting a series of meetings with power players in Hollywood over the past week discussing how to rescue her career without the Duchess of Sussex’s help. Someone with knowledge of the discussions told us: “Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good. She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again. Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke.” Meghan distanced herself from her after she was exposed by Canadian influencer and blogger Sasha Exeter for using her “wealth and privilege” to attempt to shut her up in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement. But a source close to Jessica said: “She was stupid and tone deaf but she’s definitely not racist.” Jessica’s work prospects now appear in tatters as many companies employed her partly because of her connection to the royal, according to our sources. The insider added: “She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic. All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”

[From The Sun]

The Sun even included something snide about how “Meghan Markled” is the new term for brutally cutting off someone in your life. Blah. Okay, let’s get into it. It would not surprise me at all if Jessica was suddenly “blaming” Meghan for failing to support her publicly in this moment, because clearly, Jessica does have some deep issues with race and racism, and it would make perfect sense the Jessica would want to use Meghan as an “I’m not racist” prop (which is what she did in writing already). All that being said, I wonder whether Meghan actually has cut off Jessica.

