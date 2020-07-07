Hamilton gave Disney Plus an over 70% increase in downloads of their app

Best photoshoot in the human history. Sorry, I don't make the rules. #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/OciF5VcFG2
Disney+ began streaming a filmed version of the stage production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brainchild, Hamilton, at the stroke of midnight, Friday, July 3rd. Die-hard fans of the musical tuned in the minute it hit the airwaves. My Twitter feed was full of Hamilton tweets and I wondered if maybe it was just the folks I follow. The answer is no – everyone logged in to see Hamilton. Well, okay, not everyone but a whole bunch did – enough to increase Disney+ app downloads by over 70%
”Hamilton” delivered for Disney Plus with the musical movie of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reimagining of the founding father’s life spurring a spike in app downloads over its July 4th weekend debut.
The movie premiered on the Disney Plus streaming service on Friday, July 3. From Friday through Sunday, the Disney Plus app was downloaded 513,323 times globally, including 266,084 times in the U.S., according to analytics firm Apptopia.
That means that in the U.S., the total Disney Plus downloads were 72.4% higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020 over comparable time periods (Friday through Sunday), per Apptopia data. Worldwide, app downloads were 46.6% higher than the average. (The global numbers do not include India or Japan, as the Disney Plus service is delivered through preexisting apps in those countries.)
Disney has been banking on “Hamilton” to reel in paying customers for the direct-to-consumer biz: Note that in mid-June, Disney Plus stopped offering a free seven-day trial offer. It remains a question, of course, how many new Disney Plus customers stick around after the “Hamilton” hype wears off.
In terms of net subscriber gains, the “Hamilton” bump for Disney Plus was certainly higher than the mobile app data reflects, given that people could sign up for the service online and through smart TVs (and may not have also downloaded it on mobile), noted Apptopia’s Adam Blacker, VP of insights and global alliances.
Honestly, the Hamilton recording was the best coup Disney could have wrangled. I get they own several beloved franchises, but this kind of decision is where Bob Iger earns his reputation. He won the battle for the rights early in February and released it on the thematically appropriate 4th of July holiday. I subscribed to Disney+ pretty soon after it launched so I didn’t realize it ended the free trial a couple of weeks before the play’s release. My hunch is it will return, but long after the Hamilton hype dies down. It’s unfortunate for those who were hoping to see Hamilton at no cost but again, a smart move on Disney’s part.
Financially, the deal certainly paid off. But what about personally, for all of us? I’ll admit that I never got that excited for Hamilton. I couldn’t afford to see it on stage, even when it traveled to LA. So many people spoke of it with such reverence, I fully expected it to be over-hyped so I lost interest. Literally the first time I’d even listening to a song from the show was when the cast appeared on Some Good News. However, given a particularly traumatic weekend and the need for a distraction, I logged in with my daughter and father to check it out. Man, I loved it. I got caught up in it, inspired by it, just thoroughly engaged in every aspect. And now I have the emotional debt to the entire cast for holding my hand while I awaited a call from the hospital that, fortunately, turned out to be the news we’d hoped for. Beyond my personal drama, I spent the entire performance trying to figure out who I found most talented. Holy crap! I never settled on an answer, but my two current crushes are Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. My daughter’s favorite character was the spy, Hercules Mulligan, which makes me laugh but also convinces me I should probably start sleeping with one eye open.
If you want to see how pure this cast is, check out many of them taking the Buzzfeed quiz to see which Hamilton character they are:
You want your mind blown even further? After you have watched Hamilton once, take some time to gather your emotions which will be all over the room, then turn on the captions and watch it again. So. Many. Incredible. Words. Packed. Into. Milliseconds. #Hamilfilm
— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 4, 2020
I watched the first 30 minutes of Hamilton and couldn’t get into it. Is it because I’m not American and none of the history is known to me? I think Lin-Manuel Miranda is a gifted song writer, but I was just not blown away. Do I need to give it more time? Am I just a philistine?
So, I think you might want to give it more time, I love it but I do think it takes a few songs for the plot to start coming together and all the characters to click into place. It’s about American history so knowing George Washington and the battle of Yorktown and things like that are helpful, but I don’t know if its necessary.
That said, like any piece of art, if it doesn’t speak to you, it doesn’t, and there’s nothing wrong with that!
It also helps to have captions on because there is so much information be passed through the lyrics that can be easily missed.
I’m not American and I think it may be my favourite piece of art produced since the turn of the century at least. So that’s my way of saying: I’m not sure an investment in and knowledge of the history is necessary…and I’m really biased! 😉 But to each their own, I know it won’t click for some people. That can be hard when everyone else seems to be losing their minds over it, but not getting it is not a crime.
I am curious how it plays for those for whom English is a second language. The text is insanely DENSE. I wonder if the visuals help at all. I’ve seen it on stage but having the camera so close to the actors brought an intimacy to it.
Glad you had positive news @Hecate! Without any context I’ve made that “wait”, and it’s terrifying. Glad things worked out.
I watched it with a 90 year old woman with hearing difficulties and a group of college students from Bangladesh. We watched it with the captions on and that really helped everyone follow what was happening because it is so very dense and packed with information that gets glossed over. John Adams is reduced to three throwaway lines and Franklin barely mentioned. I had to fill in who Adams was, who Aaron Burr was, and dueling.
I’ve watched it 4 times since it started streaming….
I was wondering Hamilton’s impact on Disney+ numbers. Sounds like it paid off for them! I paid for 3 years of Disney+ through the Disney fan club offer (so I think I paid 120 or 150 for 3 years) so I don’t even think about the cost at this point, because I don’t pay it monthly.
I love Hamilton and I loved the movie production. I thought they did a very good job of making you feel like you were still watching a play – I liked hearing the applause at various points, etc.
I have been seeing some criticism about its historical accuracy which I don’t fully understand because I don’t think its meant to be all and end all of American history. l look at it more like any piece of historical fiction or art – its a jumping off point to make people want to learn more. I also love how it makes the founding fathers seem real. They weren’t saints, they weren’t stodgy men in white wigs, they had tension and drama and there was backstabbing and infighting and disagreements etc. As a history lover, I appreciate how this show makes history come to life.
And I LOVE the whole idea of “who lives who dies who tells your story.” I think that is a good perspective on the show and on history in general.
“meant to be THE be all and end all. Ugh I hate it when I type too fast lol.
I need a sequel: ELIZA!
That amazing woman’s incredible story gets packed into the final two minutes when she deserves so much more. His legacy was preserved because she fought for it. Much of what is considered his work was written in her hand, how much of it was actually hers? She gave birth to and raised 8 children, mostly as a single mother, and also raised a foster daughter. She founded an orphanage. We need to demand more attention be paid to our founding mothers.
I totally agree! Eliza is so incredible. I think Phillipa Soo gives one of the best performances of the show and she does not get enough attention when compared to the other actors (who are obviously equally phenomenal). I guess it’s such an Eliza thing to happen to her. Her final moment is breathtaking.
Breathtaking and heart-breaking. 50 years of an amazing woman’s life compressed into two minutes. And Phillipa Soo has a lovely voice.
Agree, we should know more about her. Ron Chernow’s book covers her later life in the first few chapters.
I am still on the tired of over-hyped stuff. My friend accessed it for her daughters here in the I’m and didn’t get what the big deal was artistically (not politically of course).
It just pains me to see so many writers, poets, singers, musicians fighting the fight and producing marvelous work when all of humanity’s attention goes to one single thing which might not be bad but surely is not the ONLY thing.
So sick of this monolithic, idolatrous society.
I loved the show, but I was also disappointed by it? The songs and performances are stellar and I too am torn between Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom. But… when I studied American History in uni I got turned off by the whole founding fathers myth and most of the founding fathers themselves, particulary Hamilton, who basically ingrained capitalism into your institutions. Aaron Burr was actually for abolishing slavery and giving women the vote. Eliza Hamilton was her husband’s secretary, recording what he dictated and so had an important hand in his work, but she got to be the wife tearing the husband away from his important work. Where were the comments on the plight of Native Americans? Why did they act like Hamilton would have ended slavery? Why buy into the myth instead of creating a new origin story? Why the emphasis on Hamilton as a pull-yourself-up-by-your-own-bootstraps kind of story?
Such an interesting comment! I am really looking forward to other people’s comments. Ready for your knowledge Celebitchy community. This site really has the best commenters.
Wilma, when LMM was writing Hamilton, he based it on one particular book he read about him. They book had certain slants and perspectives, which have the play certain slants and perspectives for sure, emphasizing some things,leaving others out and being inaccurate in some ways.
If you go to the twitter of Joanne Freedman-she’s a professor at Yale and a preeminent Hamilton scholar-she live tweeted the show and has some great historical insights. She’s credited on the show and one song (10 duel commandments) is based off her book and doctoral thesis so she worked with the team.
As a theater person that was lucky enough to see the OBC on Broadway I was Slightly disappointed. I really missed some of the stage view (it was to dark sometimes) and the camera cuts or angles was distracting. It took away from just seeing the performance. But that’s nitpicking. It was 95% still awesome!
We’re on a 6 month subscription thanks to my boyfriend getting a new phone contract and this is on my list of things to watch. I’m nit huge on musical theatre but having heard SO MUCH about this show I have to try it.