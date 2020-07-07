Hamilton gave Disney Plus an over 70% increase in downloads of their app

Best photoshoot in the human history. Sorry, I don't make the rules. #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/OciF5VcFG2 — 𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚. (@househarington) July 5, 2020

Disney+ began streaming a filmed version of the stage production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s brainchild, Hamilton, at the stroke of midnight, Friday, July 3rd. Die-hard fans of the musical tuned in the minute it hit the airwaves. My Twitter feed was full of Hamilton tweets and I wondered if maybe it was just the folks I follow. The answer is no – everyone logged in to see Hamilton. Well, okay, not everyone but a whole bunch did – enough to increase Disney+ app downloads by over 70%

Honestly, the Hamilton recording was the best coup Disney could have wrangled. I get they own several beloved franchises, but this kind of decision is where Bob Iger earns his reputation. He won the battle for the rights early in February and released it on the thematically appropriate 4th of July holiday. I subscribed to Disney+ pretty soon after it launched so I didn’t realize it ended the free trial a couple of weeks before the play’s release. My hunch is it will return, but long after the Hamilton hype dies down. It’s unfortunate for those who were hoping to see Hamilton at no cost but again, a smart move on Disney’s part.

Financially, the deal certainly paid off. But what about personally, for all of us? I’ll admit that I never got that excited for Hamilton. I couldn’t afford to see it on stage, even when it traveled to LA. So many people spoke of it with such reverence, I fully expected it to be over-hyped so I lost interest. Literally the first time I’d even listening to a song from the show was when the cast appeared on Some Good News. However, given a particularly traumatic weekend and the need for a distraction, I logged in with my daughter and father to check it out. Man, I loved it. I got caught up in it, inspired by it, just thoroughly engaged in every aspect. And now I have the emotional debt to the entire cast for holding my hand while I awaited a call from the hospital that, fortunately, turned out to be the news we’d hoped for. Beyond my personal drama, I spent the entire performance trying to figure out who I found most talented. Holy crap! I never settled on an answer, but my two current crushes are Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. My daughter’s favorite character was the spy, Hercules Mulligan, which makes me laugh but also convinces me I should probably start sleeping with one eye open.

If you want to see how pure this cast is, check out many of them taking the Buzzfeed quiz to see which Hamilton character they are:



You want your mind blown even further? After you have watched Hamilton once, take some time to gather your emotions which will be all over the room, then turn on the captions and watch it again. So. Many. Incredible. Words. Packed. Into. Milliseconds. #Hamilfilm — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 4, 2020

