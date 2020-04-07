Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton cast reunite on John Krasinski’s show

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Original Hamilton Cast Reunite on John Krasinski's Show to Surprise Young Fan https://t.co/IOyf86nvoV — People (@people) April 6, 2020

The second episode of Some Good News aired Sunday. SGN is John Krasinski’s attempt to focus on anything positive right now. His first episode gave us Steve Carell calling in to chat with John, and ended with cancer survivor Coco and her sunny disposition. Honestly, I didn’t know how he was going to top that but Jay-sus H, he sure as hell did.

John started the episode with a new intro graphic that a fan had made him:

Hey @johnkrasinski, I was watching your news show and couldn't help but think the intro needed more pop. For your consideration: pic.twitter.com/gwjv3RtNg1 — Finn M-K (@TheFinnMK) March 31, 2020

From there, he moved on to the folks who made up their own affiliate SGN networks and encouraged anyone else inclined to do the same. The good news this week highlighted all the people and companies who rose up to make PPEs for health care workers, the efforts of teachers enhancing their students’ lives remotely and parents creatively home-schooling. It was all very sweet. But there still loomed the question of whether John would have a Big Star appear. The answer came next, when John cut to meteorologist Robert DeNiro for a weather report!

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Robert DeNiro as SGN’s meteorologist? #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/SmXYVkAeAh — Ava (@Ava30s) April 6, 2020

Granted he was only on screen (albeit hilariously) for four seconds, still – it’s Robert DeNiro! John couldn’t top that, could he?

Oh. Yes. He. Could.

John’s final segment was something he’s calling What Did I Miss?, which is a series of tweets and messages John received from folks finding ways to make up for the things they would be doing normally. However, to cap the segment, John interviewed nine-year-old Aubrey, who was supposed to have gone to see her favorite musical, Hamilton, for her birthday. John promised Aubrey that he was sending her and her mother to New York to see Hamilton as soon as Stay At Home was over. However, Aubrey stood out to John because instead of pouting about not going, as I would have done, Aubrey found a way to get her fix by watching Mary Poppins Returns. Obviously, that part appealed to John because he’s married to Mary Poppins. So, to ‘surprise’ Aubrey, John asked Emily to come into frame and say hello:

Emily Blunt joined John Krasinski at the #SomeGoodNews this week! pic.twitter.com/TDNnSWiZz9 — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) April 6, 2020

It was a nice moment but let’s face it, Emily was just in the other room, so it wasn’t that much of a get, right? As Aubrey explained that she’d never seen John’s work and that she’d watched MPR for Lin-Manual Miranda, Emily jokingly tried to convince Aubrey that Lin was “more like a backup dancer.” That’s when Lin joined the call, much to Aubrey’s delight. Okay, sure, most of us kind of saw that coming by the way Emily was talking. I mean, they had DeNiro doing the weather, clearly, they had something else up their sleeve. And Lin is such a sweetheart, I’m sure he jumped at the chance. It was a nice little moment.

But remember, this was all prompted by Aubrey missing her chance to see Hamilton. So, what could Lin do to make her bday a little more special? How about arrange to have the original cast of Hamilton call in to sing Aubrey her favorite song from the musical. The video is queued up to Lin’s entrance. Watch it, you’ll feel better, I promise:

That gave me goosebumps and it was the first time I’ve ever even heard a Hamilton song. When Aubrey said, “there’s a bunch of people just joining,” I think I gasped, too. (I also enjoyed the end when Aubrey’s mom very clearly told her to thank everyone.)

I love this. I hope John makes kids’ dreams come true every week, I’ll show up for it, I swear. But seriously, this was a big get. Who the hell is John going to bring back next week that’s bigger than thi… oh sh-t, isn’t next week Easter?

