Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair pink during the quarantine: love it or hate it?

As we’ve discussed in various posts and this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, so many people are feeling itchy about their hair in quarantine. My story is that I planned to get a haircut in late February but I kept on putting it off, and then all of the hair salons closed because of the pandemic and so now my hair is full of split ends and it’s all puffy and long and I also need to dye it. My grey is really coming in!! I have hair dye at home, but I guess I’m just waiting to see how long I can go before I really can’t stand it anymore. Plus, I kind of want to try dyeing my hair and then cutting it myself all in one go, just for maximum WTFery. That way if I screw it all up, I’ll just be like “whoops, guess I’ll have to stay in isolation for another month!”

Anyway, I enjoy talking about all of the crazy Quarantine Hair energies people have! Hecate dyed her hair blue, which is amazing!! I could never! Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair hot pink. And… I don’t really like it, but I’m glad she did something different. Maybe blue would have looked better on her? I don’t know. JLH also appeared on The Talk and she chatted about homeschooling and more:

Lord, can we all agree that most of these link-ups were not built for multiple people trying to talk all at once? Especially on television? There’s nothing wrong with a one-on-one situation, you know? Anyway, Jennifer Love dyed her hair pink and I think she should have done it blue.