Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair pink during the quarantine: love it or hate it?

As we’ve discussed in various posts and this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, so many people are feeling itchy about their hair in quarantine. My story is that I planned to get a haircut in late February but I kept on putting it off, and then all of the hair salons closed because of the pandemic and so now my hair is full of split ends and it’s all puffy and long and I also need to dye it. My grey is really coming in!! I have hair dye at home, but I guess I’m just waiting to see how long I can go before I really can’t stand it anymore. Plus, I kind of want to try dyeing my hair and then cutting it myself all in one go, just for maximum WTFery. That way if I screw it all up, I’ll just be like “whoops, guess I’ll have to stay in isolation for another month!”
Anyway, I enjoy talking about all of the crazy Quarantine Hair energies people have! Hecate dyed her hair blue, which is amazing!! I could never! Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt dyed her hair hot pink. And… I don’t really like it, but I’m glad she did something different. Maybe blue would have looked better on her? I don’t know. JLH also appeared on The Talk and she chatted about homeschooling and more:
Lord, can we all agree that most of these link-ups were not built for multiple people trying to talk all at once? Especially on television? There’s nothing wrong with a one-on-one situation, you know? Anyway, Jennifer Love dyed her hair pink and I think she should have done it blue.
She looks so different facially!
I agree. It doesn’t even look like her at all.
agree with BOTH of you. if you hadn’t identified her in the title, I wouldn’t have guessed it was her.
looks like she got new cheek”bones”.
I only recognized her when she smiled based on how her eyes moved, she has a cute “smize/smeyze” (?) — then I could tell it was JLH!
I thought the same thing! I haven’t seen her in a while, but she doesn’t look the same.
This is a good time to experiment if you’ve always wanted to try a color like that. I’m wondering if she messed it up on the top of her head or something though, the photo she posted crops it off, and then she’s wearing a big hat…?
So glad I’m not the only one who thinks her face is completely different. It appears to be more than new cheek “bones.” I would say she’s had eye work and a nose job, in addition to Botox and fillers in at least her naso-labial folds.
I seriously would not have recognized her has JLH.
I would not have recognized her.
I too put off a haircut just a tad too long and now I regret it because it is a mess. I am also trying to decide if I should just let my gray just continue come in or color it again since I had an at home kit before everything closed.
I am really tempted to try green, but my hair is in terrible condition right now so I’m afraid it would have a terrible reaction.
Eh, at home, nothing to do and it is not harming anyone. Sure, why not.
I dyed my hair pink too (natural red head so it’s kinda magenta really now) temporary from Splat and I love it!
When people dye their hair fun bright colors I prefer if their original hair color isn’t mixed in that obviously. I know it’s worse for their hair, but I think it looks more badass yet whimsical at the same time. I have always wanted to dye my hair a funky color but never have! I always chicken out.
As someone with rainbow hair, pink is way easier. Blue is hard, and can easily turn out more teal, if you have any yellowish tones in your hair from bleaching. The fade is easier on the pink also since blue tends to fade to that chlorine green.
I didn’t recognize her. Brow lift and new cheekbones ? Her eyebrows are way higher than they used to be, and her cheekbones way more pronounced. I dk maybe makeup? bizarre
Definitely an eyebrow lift. Wow, I had to look up her old photos to see what was different!