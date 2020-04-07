Pink and her son went through ‘a roller coaster’ in recovering from coronavirus



When we last talked about Pink, she had given herself a haircut while drunk. In her Instagram video, she encouraged everyone to “Stay safe! Stay home! Cut your own hair! Screw it!” All words to live by, especially now (though haircuts should only be given while sober). While Pink looked relaxed in the video, it turns out that she has had reason to be anxious lately: Two weeks ago, Pink and her three-year-old son, Jameson, were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Pink talked about how scary the experience was during an Instagram Live chat with her friend, author Jen Pastiloff:

Singer-songwriter Pink’s 3-year-old son kept her up at night praying because he had “the worst of it” after they both caught the coronavirus, the artist has revealed. . . . Pink said that both she and Jameson “have been really, really sick” but are doing better now. “My 3-year-old, Jameson, has had the worst of it,” she said during the stream, which was part of a “Chat and Feed” series to raise money for people in need. “I’ve had many nights where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.” “At one point I heard myself saying, ‘I thought they promised us our kids would be OK,’” the songstress added. “And it’s not guaranteed. There’s no one that is safe from this.” The tot’s symptoms, Pink said, included “a fever for three weeks and diarrhea and then constipation and then throwing up and pale and listless and lethargic and all the things that scare the bejeezus out of you as a mama.” “He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature,” she said. “It’s been a roller coaster. It’s been a different roller coaster for both of us.”

[From Page Six]

Pink posted on Friday about their experience, saying that both she and Jameson were tested again, and both are negative for the virus now. Here’s what she wrote and her Instagram photo is above:

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

I hope it’s finally starting to sink in for people who have downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus that everyone is at risk. As Pink wrote in her Instagram post, the illness “affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor “. Miraculously, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, and eight-year-old daughter, Willow, didn’t get sick. I hope that they continue to be healthy, and that Jameson feels 100% again soon.