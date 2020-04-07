Gabrielle Union and her daughter sport matching curls during lockdown

I’m willing to bet most of us have at least one service we will book immediately upon the end of quarantine. For me, it’s my nails. My acrylics are still painted neon green from St. Patrick’s Day, and they have about half an inch of natural nail at the bottom. Most of my friends are missing their hair folks, though. As CB reported, many are debating whether to cut their own hair. Some are binging YouTube tutorials on how to color their roots. But many are just saying, forget it, let’s see how I look au natural (trust me, in LA, those are practically curse words). One such celebrity is Gabrielle Union, who took out her braids and is wearing her beautiful natural curls during lockdown. But the person who’s happiest with Gabrielle’s new look is her daughter Kaavia, because now mom’s hair looks just like hers:

Kaavia is such a beautiful blend of both parents, isn’t she? But her eyes – those are 100% Dwyane Wade’s. She’s adorable. They both are. And Gabrielle looks beautiful in her curls. She indicated in an earlier post that her hair was enjoying the lack of fuss too. I think that’s what a lot of folks are focusing on, how much healthier their hair/skin/nails are without all the processing. For the record, I’m not advocating either way, I just think it will be interesting to see what decisions people make when this is all done.

Fortunately for Gabrielle, she’ll have help maintaining her ‘do. Dwyane has been trying his hand at Kaavia’s hair, so he’s getting plenty of practice:

Gabrielle would look gorgeous if she wore a flowerpot on her head so I know I’ll love whatever looks she walks out of quarantine with. But it’s fun to see something new so I hope she keeps this a while.

I swear, Kaavia gives better face than anyone out there.

8 Responses to “Gabrielle Union and her daughter sport matching curls during lockdown”

  1. Chimney says:
    April 7, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Love it! She looks chilled out, gorgeous, and somehow even younger

    Reply
  2. Grant says:
    April 7, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Love her and that baby is precious! She looks just list her daddy!!!

    Reply
  3. Jensies says:
    April 7, 2020 at 11:28 am

    Baby stank faces are one of my favorite things and this kid has a great one. She’s a gorgeous little kiddo.

    Reply
  4. Sportlady20 says:
    April 7, 2020 at 11:28 am

    I love Kaavia she’s so cute, so are her parents. This made me smile, thanks 😊

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    April 7, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Kaavia has that mean mugging down! So cute!!

    Reply

