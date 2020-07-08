There’s a new tool for calculating dogs’ ages and it’s not 1:7

How old is your dog? When you think of your pup’s age, do you think of it in dog years or human years? Well, whatever your answer is – you’re wrong! A whole @ss study has been done to prove that the 1:7 (one human year equals seven dog years) is inaccurate and that we have no idea how old Fido is.
For years pet owners have gone by the rule that if you multiply your dog’s age by 7, you will get their true age — so if your dog is 8 years old, their physiological age is likely closer to 56.
Science is here to say that equation isn’t quite right. A new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, which was recently published in the Cell Systems journal, has found this practice won’t give you your pooch’s true age because dogs age differently than humans.
Since dogs and humans age at different rates, creating a formula isn’t as simple as the established 1:7 ratio suggests. The new methylation-based formula the study’s researchers have created is “the first that is transferrable across species” and “may provide a useful tool for veterinarians, and for evaluating anti-aging interventions.”
Using blood samples from 105 different Labrador retrievers of varying ages, the study’s researchers mapped how the patterns of the canines’ methyl groups shifted as they aged. This new research allowed the study to create a graph that can be used to match up the age of your dog with the comparable human age, and the comparison is not 1:7.
This research revealed that dogs when compared to humans, age rapidly when they are young. Per the release’s example, “a one-year-old dog is similar to a 30-year-old human. A four-year-old dog is similar to a 52-year-old human. Then by seven years old, dog aging slows.” The graph formula created by the study reflects these differences.
Without trying to sound too much like a know-it-all, I remember the 1:7 being dispelled when I was a kid. I was told that ratio worked out to an average that approximated the pet’s age (we used 1:7 for both dogs and cats, tells you how lazy we were). When I’d heard it, they put the first year of the pet’s life at 15 pet years and the number of years descended in value each subsequent human year but I think that was for cats. This new study stresses that factoring an animal’s physiological age cannot be commuted across species.
The point of all of this seems to be pointed towards the anti-aging products out there for dogs. Veterinary scientists think folks are getting unnecessary products for their doggos based on an assumed human age. The study, whose graphs are posted below, encourages people to consider their dog’s age more in life stages than actual numbers: Juvenile, Adolescent, Mature and Senior. That makes much more sense to me than trying to calculate my pups’ actual age based on a declining set of numbers and some Lab’s blood work. Plus, my dogs are much like the men in my life, their age has nothing to do with how they act. If my pooches are supposed to be mature by their current dog age, nobody told them that!
Why did they use poor Tom Hanks as the human comparison model in this graph? Is he just the default for any information these days?
And since I shameless refer to my pups in this post, it’s only natural that I should shameless post their photos (please forgive me, I haven’t seen these guys in over a week and my husband is supplying me with daily pics to feed my addiction.)
Photo credit: Lum3n and Chevanon Photography from Pexels, Cell Systems Journal, UC San Diego Health and my husband
Thank you for posting this. Oddly it’s comforting. Our dog passed away from cancer on July 3rd. She was 14.
I’m so sorry, Elizabeth.
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Hi Elizabeth, I am so sorry for your loss. My sweet little almost 12 year old Agnes passed away suddenly from a heart attack on May 27 – it is so hard when these little angels leave us *insert heartbreak emoji*
So sorry for your loss.
oh man the timing of this post. We have an appointment on Saturday for our golden retriever. I’m pretty sure its time for him to cross the rainbow bridge. He’s 13.5 and I’ve been calculating his age as being in his mid 90s, but I guess that’s not quite accurate. But he’s definitely a senior (poor pup cant really walk and doesn’t want to eat, sooooo…..I’m pretty sure this is it.)
look at those golden puppies.
My golden, Peter, passed away in May 2019. He was a little over 13, but started getting unwell in the last months. He couldn’t walk or stand up and on his last day, started having seizures. He gave me some of the best years of my life, but it was also one of the saddest when he passed away. I wouldn’t trade the years I had with him for all the money in the world. So sorry you’ve gotten to this point. Just remember how mich happiness he brought you and vice versa.
Ahhh so sorry! It’s so hard when it’s time for them to cross.
I am sorry you are at the decision point. Not eating is often the biggest sign of all.
Just here for the pups.
But…it’s NEVER been a strict 1:7 ratio, my dog is almost 9 and a chart similar to this has been posted at my vet’s office for all 9 years. This isn’t new information?
Awwww, how cute are those guys!
Well, I don’t know… We recently had to have our beautiful Jack Russell put to sleep. 😢 He was 19.5 human years. A good innings.
Cute!
Our beloved Lab was almost 16 when she crossed The Bridge.
Until the last 6 months, she was in pretty good shape although she’d gone deaf
2 years prior.
It’s often hard to know when the time has come to let them go but often, it’s because we
can’t imagine life without them when they have lived their lives to the max and quality of life has not kept up with the quantity.
Love ‘em while you got ‘em.
Your pups are beautiful, Hecate.
I read that too, years ago. A factor is also the size of the dog, ie Great Danes and Irish Wolfhounds age significantly faster then a Chihuahua or Pekingese, as well as breeding conditions, etc.
My dog is 14, golden/shepherd/who knows what mix, and while he’s most definitely in his sunset years he is far healthier than many of the purebred, AKC registered dogs of comparable age/size in my neighborhood.
I would be happy with a daily pup post 😃
My boy is 9. Last visit, the vet said he needed to get his cholesterol checked because he’s middle aged now and I burst into tears.
I’m sorry to all those who’ve lost their pets.
My sweet pup died in December at the tender age of 13. Although he was up there in age, he suddenly declined when my daughter was born and passed away unexpectedly.
While he had a great life and I an even greater life because of him, it was still too short, in my opinion. I miss him every single day, and would give anything to have him back.