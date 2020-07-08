Brooke Shields tracks her daughters: ‘If they turn it off I will make their life miserable’

Embed from Getty Images
Brooke Shields has a new interview with The Moms which People Magazine covered. People focuses on Brooke’s comments about working out, her diet and body image, which is understandable because she’s 55 and goals. Honestly I’ll probably cover that separately because I love talking about working out. She’s promoting a new workout program she has that’s live on Wednesdays at 11. (She put it on pause to be sensitive at this time but will bring it back soon.) Brooke got my interest with her comments about her teenage daughters: Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14. She said she doesn’t have direct access to their social media, but that she can view what they’re posting if she needs to. Plus she tracks their phones so she can know where they are at all times.
If they’re going to bike somewhere I have full capacity to track them. They have to call or text me the minute they get there and they know that I can track their phone with Find my Friends. If they turn it off I will make their life miserable. I know where they are anyway, or I think I do. My younger daughter just said to me tonight, ‘you know mom, I have to say, on the off chance that something bad does happen. I really want you to know where I am.’
I will be more lenient if you are truthful with certain specific things. Then I’m able to have a rubber band. You jeopardize that and you’re screwed. Granted she’s probably going to try everything just to not get caught, but I think the fear factor has been good. I have access via somebody else because I can’t follow them myself, because it’s not healthy. I have access to their TikToks, their Insta so if there is anything questionable it gets brought up immediately.
I’m so glad my son isn’t posting on social media constantly, that he’s taking the pandemic seriously and isn’t hanging out in groups. He says his friends are though and that’s disheartening. We just got a call from his high school yesterday that they’re thinking of opening in the fall on a staggered day schedule with half capacity. Students would attend just two days a week in person. I don’t know how I feel about that, but I trust him to be safe at school, as much as that’s possible. I also feel for parents who work outside the home and need full time care, especially for younger children.
As for Brooke tracking her daughters, it sounds like she has the right idea. You have to have a dialogue with them and be flexible, but let them know that they’re accountable, that they need to tell the truth and that they can’t be sneaky.
If you want to see Brooke’s interview it’s here at The Moms website. The part about her daughters starts at about 6 minutes in.
Dont most teens have these burner accounts,anyways I would that most would have an accout where parents and family can access and then one for friends.
I like Brooke very much. Her younger daughter looks so grown up and is the exact same age as Suri Cruise, time goes so fast.
I know I was born in a different era, but my mother did not stalk me and I think it would have ruined our relationship had she tried to. I would have feel that she fundamentally didn’t trust me if she had to check an app to confirm I was where I said I was. I would check in and tell her where I was, and that was enough. This is creepy and controlling. I don’t have kids yet but plan to and when I do I won’t smother them and stalk them like this.
I am not on board with the tracking thing, quite honestly. And not in a ‘in my day we sneaked out all the time and nothing bad ever happened’ kind of way. I do not think tracking loved ones phones is a healthy way to keep tabs on them and it doesn’t teach them healthy boundaries.
I have a problem with tracking. Tracking teens.
My mother was a helicopter parent long before there was a name for it. And because we didn’t have cell phones, her ingenuity was impressive. I’ve raised three boys through trust, trial and error. I feel good about it too.
I’m against tracking other people’s kids, but my own? I think if this would have been available when I raised my son, I would have done it. Southern California is a big place.
I knew where they were every second of their lives ten and under…maybe even 11 and 12, but when they started to spread their wings, I was there and available, but I’ve always remembered how important trust is, and when you don’t have it, it’s everything. When you do have it, it’s like soul food. Mistakes will be made. But mistakes are important. Because we do have our amazing communication devices with us always, it makes resizing boundaries so much easier!
It doesn’t sound like she actively tracks them 24/7: but has no hesitation about using it if they don’t follow the basic rules about check in. Have seen parents who will check their kids locations every 30 minutes and call/text obsessively if the kids do not respond immediately.
They live in LA. I can only imagine what Brooke went through as a child star. I would have a non removable tracker attached to my kids there, just in case. I trust no one in that business and being Hollywood royalty means nothing to predators there
I totally get it. Waaaaaay back in the day when my 3 daughters were teenagers (now they’re 40, 38 and 35) I was a hard ass on them. (Where? What time? Who? etc…) My girls found out that I had 3 non negotiables:
#1 NEVER lie to me because I will find out and your social life will be done. Forever.
#2 IF you find yourself in a situation you are uncomfortable with CALL. I don’t care what time or where you are, find a phone (no cells back then) call and I will come and get you.
#3 Talk to me. I will do my level best not to freak out. I may not like what I hear but talk to me. (They did, and plenty of times I would go hyperventilate in the bathroom after,, but they talked to me)
This was before social media and the unrelenting peer pressure kids face today, not that there wasn’t back then. Two of my daughter’s have teenage girls (18, 16 and 13) and I have noticed that they’re harder than I was, understandably so. It’s paying off because the communication lines are open and my daughters have great relationships with their girls.
So IMO Brooke Shields is doing what she feels she needs to do, whether it’s right, wrong or in the middle. She seems to have a solid relationship with her girls.
I liken it to when you had to give your parents all your friend’s phone numbers and how they would threaten that they could stop by your friend’s anytime or if they called and you weren’t there how much trouble you would be in. Threats but it was rare that they actually checked up. Her daughter’s probably get that.