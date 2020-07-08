Brooke Shields tracks her daughters: ‘If they turn it off I will make their life miserable’

Embed from Getty Images

Brooke Shields has a new interview with The Moms which People Magazine covered. People focuses on Brooke’s comments about working out, her diet and body image, which is understandable because she’s 55 and goals. Honestly I’ll probably cover that separately because I love talking about working out. She’s promoting a new workout program she has that’s live on Wednesdays at 11. (She put it on pause to be sensitive at this time but will bring it back soon.) Brooke got my interest with her comments about her teenage daughters: Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14. She said she doesn’t have direct access to their social media, but that she can view what they’re posting if she needs to. Plus she tracks their phones so she can know where they are at all times.

If they’re going to bike somewhere I have full capacity to track them. They have to call or text me the minute they get there and they know that I can track their phone with Find my Friends. If they turn it off I will make their life miserable. I know where they are anyway, or I think I do. My younger daughter just said to me tonight, ‘you know mom, I have to say, on the off chance that something bad does happen. I really want you to know where I am.’ I will be more lenient if you are truthful with certain specific things. Then I’m able to have a rubber band. You jeopardize that and you’re screwed. Granted she’s probably going to try everything just to not get caught, but I think the fear factor has been good. I have access via somebody else because I can’t follow them myself, because it’s not healthy. I have access to their TikToks, their Insta so if there is anything questionable it gets brought up immediately.

I’m so glad my son isn’t posting on social media constantly, that he’s taking the pandemic seriously and isn’t hanging out in groups. He says his friends are though and that’s disheartening. We just got a call from his high school yesterday that they’re thinking of opening in the fall on a staggered day schedule with half capacity. Students would attend just two days a week in person. I don’t know how I feel about that, but I trust him to be safe at school, as much as that’s possible. I also feel for parents who work outside the home and need full time care, especially for younger children.

As for Brooke tracking her daughters, it sounds like she has the right idea. You have to have a dialogue with them and be flexible, but let them know that they’re accountable, that they need to tell the truth and that they can’t be sneaky.

If you want to see Brooke’s interview it’s here at The Moms website. The part about her daughters starts at about 6 minutes in.

