Ghislaine Maxwell’s friend: Prince Andrew is ‘not that intelligent, spoiled & entitled’

Of course I’ve noticed the steady and obvious uptick in stories about the Duchess of Sussex (negative stories) and the Duchess of Cambridge (positive stories). Once again, the palace is being super-obvious and at least one royal house (House Keen) is playing along with the Deflection Game. The idea is that if the royal reporters just continue to focus 95% of their efforts on embiggening and/or smearing, no one will talk about how Prince Andrew is a criminal, a rapist and a co-conspirator to human trafficking. So, did you know that Ghislaine Maxwell probably has a stash of Epstein’s old blackmail material and it probably included Prince Andrew? Of course.

Accused Jeffrey Epstein procuress Ghislaine Maxwell will use her secret stockpile of the late pedophile’s sex tapes as an insurance policy to save herself from federal charges, her friend said in a new report. Christopher Mason, a TV host and journalist who has known Maxwell since the 1980s, has said he was told that Epstein rigged his multiple homes with cameras and kept surveillance tapes of everyone and everything that went on in them. Mason said she has access to the potentially compromising tapes. And now, Maxwell’s former pal told the Daily Mail that she will use those recordings as a way to beat the rap. “Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance,” the ex-friend told the news outlet. “The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers,” the former friend said. “If Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her.” The source continued: “Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse. I’ll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots. Ghislaine made sure that she socked away thumb drives of it all. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she’ll use whatever she had to save her own a—.”

Again, I have no doubt. Ever since last year, when the crop of reporting around Epstein’s criminal enterprise really picked up steam, I believed that Epstein not only kept a huge stash of blackmail material, I also believe he used it. The origin of his fortune doesn’t make sense any other way – I believe his empire was literally built on pedophilia, rape, human trafficking and blackmail. And Maxwell was something like his chief operating officer, and of course she kept copies of everything.

So what of Andrew? Sources tell the Telegraph that Andrew is “agonizing” over whether to formally condemn Ghislaine, which… I mean, that’s just funny. There’s this Richard Kay piece at the Daily Mail where Kay tries to pretend like the palace is equally upset at Prince Harry AND Prince Andrew, and even Kay can’t keep up the charade. Then there was an interview with Laura Goldman, who claimed to be good friends with Ghislaine – Goldman said this about Andrew:

Appearing on Good Morning Britain today, Laura Goldman was asked how much the duke knew about the convicted paedophile’s actions. She replied: ‘Prince Andrew doesn’t know a lot. Partially because he’s not that intelligent, and he is spoiled and entitled so he didn’t really ask questions about what was happening.’

I mean, being stupid and pampered by one’s mummy is not an actual defense for rape and human trafficking. I’m not even sure about Goldman’s whole interview either – she basically said that Maxwell was Epstein’s victim too and that Epstein wouldn’t let Maxwell leave? Please. Maxwell abused those girls too and she did all of it willingly. As did Andrew. That being said, I do believe Andrew is a complete moron and an entitled narcissist. I also believe he’s a rapist.

