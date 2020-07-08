There are more than 3 million coronavirus cases in America & not enough tests

America reached a dreadful marker this week for the pandemic: the United States now has 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The worldwide number is close to 12 million, and I have no doubt that Americans will move the needle past 12 million by the end of the week. Apparently, the beaches were full all on both coasts for the Fourth of July weekend. Very few Republican crowds (including crowds for Donald Trump’s speeches) are wearing masks. “Masks” are seen as a political issue in this country, because we’ve been living in Idiocracy for some time now. And I feel like the only person who is still practicing social distancing AND wearing a mask whenever I go out? I went to a car dealership last Friday to get something small fixed on my car at the last minute, and I was the only customer in the dealership wearing a mask. It was… upsetting. Anyway, as 40 states see a spike in cases, that means there’s also a spike in testing, which has led to yet another catastrophe:

As Covid-19 cases in the US spike, some states, labs and public health departments are warning that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have slowed. The challenges, which stem in part from persistent obstacles in the test supply chain, underscore that while overall US testing capacity has multiplied, the nation’s health system still struggles in some regions to rapidly detect the spread of the virus. In response to the surge in cases, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday the launch of new testing sites in three hotspots — Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas. The sites will offer 5,000 free tests per city each day on a temporary basis, according to an HHS news release. Despite federal efforts to support testing in some cities and regions, three major diagnostic companies — Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and BioReference Laboratories — said this week that the growing demand for tests have in turn increased average wait times for delivering results.

[From CNN]

It’s like going back to March, where there weren’t enough tests and everyone just had to assume that they were positive. Not only that, but the strain is back on hospitals – Florida and Texas hospitals are overrun with the surge in patients and Arizona is just completely f–ked at this point. And Donald Trump wants to mandate a return to school in the fall no matter what.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci warned of the “false complacency” and “false narrative” about a (relatively) low mortality rate currently in the US.

Another White House talking point touted by Press Sec. McEnany, VP Pence, and Trump himself is the U.S.' low COVID death rate. But Dr. Fauci today urged the public not to take comfort in this “false narrative.” pic.twitter.com/bUdJBnNWrA — The Recount (@therecount) July 7, 2020

"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately." In an online conference call with NIH director Dr. Francis Collins, Dr. Fauci explains how "we're still knee-deep in the first wave of this" in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/7KxLQvXtrc — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 7, 2020