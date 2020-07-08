There are more than 3 million coronavirus cases in America & not enough tests

America reached a dreadful marker this week for the pandemic: the United States now has 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The worldwide number is close to 12 million, and I have no doubt that Americans will move the needle past 12 million by the end of the week. Apparently, the beaches were full all on both coasts for the Fourth of July weekend. Very few Republican crowds (including crowds for Donald Trump’s speeches) are wearing masks. “Masks” are seen as a political issue in this country, because we’ve been living in Idiocracy for some time now. And I feel like the only person who is still practicing social distancing AND wearing a mask whenever I go out? I went to a car dealership last Friday to get something small fixed on my car at the last minute, and I was the only customer in the dealership wearing a mask. It was… upsetting. Anyway, as 40 states see a spike in cases, that means there’s also a spike in testing, which has led to yet another catastrophe:
As Covid-19 cases in the US spike, some states, labs and public health departments are warning that turnaround times for diagnostic testing have slowed. The challenges, which stem in part from persistent obstacles in the test supply chain, underscore that while overall US testing capacity has multiplied, the nation’s health system still struggles in some regions to rapidly detect the spread of the virus.
In response to the surge in cases, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday the launch of new testing sites in three hotspots — Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas. The sites will offer 5,000 free tests per city each day on a temporary basis, according to an HHS news release.
Despite federal efforts to support testing in some cities and regions, three major diagnostic companies — Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp and BioReference Laboratories — said this week that the growing demand for tests have in turn increased average wait times for delivering results.
It’s like going back to March, where there weren’t enough tests and everyone just had to assume that they were positive. Not only that, but the strain is back on hospitals – Florida and Texas hospitals are overrun with the surge in patients and Arizona is just completely f–ked at this point. And Donald Trump wants to mandate a return to school in the fall no matter what.
Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci warned of the “false complacency” and “false narrative” about a (relatively) low mortality rate currently in the US.
Another White House talking point touted by Press Sec. McEnany, VP Pence, and Trump himself is the U.S.' low COVID death rate.
But Dr. Fauci today urged the public not to take comfort in this "false narrative."

"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately."
In an online conference call with NIH director Dr. Francis Collins, Dr. Fauci explains how "we're still knee-deep in the first wave of this" in the U.S.

The more hospitals get overwhelmed, the more people will die. We are heading towards Italy territory, where doctors will have to choose who gets a ventilator and doesn’t.
Yet all I see from the right is conspiracy theories about people being labeled positive without taking a test. Smh.
These conspiracy spouters ignore that there are people testing negative who really have the virus.
My area hospital’s infectious disease prevention specialist has repeatedly indicated that is what they have seen. A person can test negative and then positive within days. Anyone traveling to beaches, etc., is encouraged to monitor symptoms and get tested – but not to assume a negative means they are in the clear for at least 2 weeks.
I’m a nurse in charge of COVID testing and education in my clinic. Battling the disinformation is so exhausting and shouldn’t even be a part of this struggle – which is bad enough on its own (obv).
We just lost our 3rd patient yesterday (to COVID). The last time I spoke with her, which was about 10 days ago, she said only had a mild cough for a few days and was now feeling better. The trajectory can be that severe and that sudden. She died in her home.
Last week, one of the evening news shows (Lawrence) said that their show and others have asked daily to book Fauci, and the WH turns the request down. Fauci did a BBC interview last week, and now this one. He’s apparently been muzzled.
Some people cannot face reality and use common sense. That plus the daily gaslighting about how things really aren’t bad are why we’re in this mess. Some states opened early and people wanted everything immediately back to our spoiled degree of normal.
As an Non American watching what is happening in America is appalling and sad to say the least. Why are Americans not being complied by the authorities to wear mask like other countries are doing (yes I know the Donald Trump factor comes in) but why aren’t state Governors forcing citizens to wear mask like other countries are doing. Americans seem to think this corona is a joke despite them suffering the greatest casualty. People are frolicking to the beach, parties are being held left, right and center and political rallies are still going on sigh. America is at its lowest low and the gun violence over the last weekend was crazy sorry but I’ll say this America isn’t safe fight now and it’s not a place to be. I hope that during the next election you guys do away with the celebrity culture and vote who is going to get work done positively.
Our leadership is afraid
@Ann why are they afraid ? I’d really like to know why
Honestly? Because the people who don’t want to wear masks are (at least in part) gunowners and unhinged. I think some governors are genuinely scared to issue mask orders. Even when they do, there will be county sheriffs coming out and announcing that they won’t be enforcing the orders, so that just makes the governors look weak and ineffective.
I live in the Bay Area and the attitude here is VERY pro-mask relative to the rest of the country. We don’t have 100% compliance with the order but most people are wearing them and if you are out wearing one and someone walking towards you on the sidewalk does not have a mask, odds are they will cross the street. Basically, the people not wearing masks here know they are the social minority and that others disapprove of their behavior. I think that attitude has been very important in compelling a reasonable level of mask-wearing (and while COVID cases in California are spiking, the Bay Area is doing comparatively well).
The numbers are also skewed because if you can’t afford the test, you don’t get tested. They are charging $200 in Texas.