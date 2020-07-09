AG Bill Barr: We ‘definitely want to talk to Prince Andrew,’ ‘we’d like to interview him’

Just a few weeks ago, Attorney General William Barr tried to manipulate Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, out of his position. Barr claimed Berman resigned. Berman said he had no idea what Barr was talking about. Barr said Donald Trump has the right to fire any US-A he wants. Berman said, okay, do it. Trump said it was up to Barr. Then Berman suddenly did step down, and his colleague Audrey Strauss became acting US-A for the SDNY. Within days, she ordered the FBI to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell and here we are. Personally, I now believe that Barr was trying to shut down the SDNY’s investigations into many Trump-related dealings, and one of those investigations was into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. But of course Barr can’t say that now. Now he has to pretend that he’s all for the SDNY investigation:

The federal investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators is marching forward — with or without Prince Andrew’s cooperation, according to Attorney General William Barr. In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Barr said the Justice Department continues to gather evidence in connection with the case, including the pursuit of an interview with the British royal. “Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that’s why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange interview with him,” Barr said. “The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we’d like to interview him.”

It is what it is. I think Berman was going after Prince Andrew too hard and I think Barr and Trump were both getting calls and pressure from Buckingham Palace and God knows who else. Andrew is the only one who was stupid enough to be photographed with Epstein AFTER Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal (where he still admitted to raping girls). There are many other men nervous about the SDNY’s investigation, and Andrew is just the “face” of that nervousness. Speaking of:

Royally risky. Prince Andrew is feeling the pressure about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein now that accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duke of York, 60, is “incredibly nervous” after hearing that Maxwell, who allegedly helped Epstein traffic his sexual assault victims, was found in a New Hampshire home on July 2. “That really scares him,” the source adds, noting that Maxwell, 58, plans to “do almost anything to escape jail time.”

Yes, I’m sure Andy is quite sweaty about it as he sits in the Royal Lodge and telephones his mummy and begs her to make it all go away. And he’s going to be sitting in the Royal Lodge for a long time too – he’ll likely be unable to travel internationally for years, depending on what Ghislaine says and depending on how hard the DOJ pursues an interview.