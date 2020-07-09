AG Bill Barr: We ‘definitely want to talk to Prince Andrew,’ ‘we’d like to interview him’

Just a few weeks ago, Attorney General William Barr tried to manipulate Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, out of his position. Barr claimed Berman resigned. Berman said he had no idea what Barr was talking about. Barr said Donald Trump has the right to fire any US-A he wants. Berman said, okay, do it. Trump said it was up to Barr. Then Berman suddenly did step down, and his colleague Audrey Strauss became acting US-A for the SDNY. Within days, she ordered the FBI to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell and here we are. Personally, I now believe that Barr was trying to shut down the SDNY’s investigations into many Trump-related dealings, and one of those investigations was into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. But of course Barr can’t say that now. Now he has to pretend that he’s all for the SDNY investigation:
The federal investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators is marching forward — with or without Prince Andrew’s cooperation, according to Attorney General William Barr.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Barr said the Justice Department continues to gather evidence in connection with the case, including the pursuit of an interview with the British royal.
“Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that’s why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange interview with him,” Barr said. “The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we’d like to interview him.”
It is what it is. I think Berman was going after Prince Andrew too hard and I think Barr and Trump were both getting calls and pressure from Buckingham Palace and God knows who else. Andrew is the only one who was stupid enough to be photographed with Epstein AFTER Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal (where he still admitted to raping girls). There are many other men nervous about the SDNY’s investigation, and Andrew is just the “face” of that nervousness. Speaking of:
Royally risky. Prince Andrew is feeling the pressure about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein now that accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
The Duke of York, 60, is “incredibly nervous” after hearing that Maxwell, who allegedly helped Epstein traffic his sexual assault victims, was found in a New Hampshire home on July 2. “That really scares him,” the source adds, noting that Maxwell, 58, plans to “do almost anything to escape jail time.”
Yes, I’m sure Andy is quite sweaty about it as he sits in the Royal Lodge and telephones his mummy and begs her to make it all go away. And he’s going to be sitting in the Royal Lodge for a long time too – he’ll likely be unable to travel internationally for years, depending on what Ghislaine says and depending on how hard the DOJ pursues an interview.
Barr is just look for a distraction to advertise that takes the heat off of his politically slanted decisions. Focusing on Andrew pulls focus off of the other possible Johns, too, like Trump himself.
This is what I was thinking, too. Barr doesn’t give a hoot about Andy Windsor, he cares about covering his own ample butt and Trump’s ampler butt, as well as the other powerful rapists who we do not know the names of yet.
I wonder how it feels for Andy Windsor to be thrown under the bus for the first time in his pampered existence. Probably kind of scary. Enjoy, mthrfcker.
It also distracts from his and his father’s involvement with Epstein – to save his own lard ass he will def throw Andrew to the wolves, regardless of what shiny thing Mummy waves at Drumpf.
Pedo Andy is the perfect focus for the investigation because it would be a diplomatic nightmare if they tried take any serious action against him. Create a distraction that is ultimately a dead end to look like you are doing the right thing.
Barr: Uh, yes we’re very interested in talking to the sacrificial la- I mean, uh, Prince Andrew. Anything to keep the focus away from the fact that Epstein was my father’s wingman at Dalton.
Exactly. I don’t know who I hate more in this story–Andy or Barr. Ideally, if SDNY can get all the evidence & safeguard their investigation, Prince Doofus & our Chief Law Enforcement Toad will both be taken down. A girl can dream….
Ten bucks says DT gets another “happy 4th of July” phone call from Andy’s mummy.
I thought Andy couldn’t sweat?
Me too! 🙄
I think Barr would throw Andrew to the wolves to protect himself, Trump, et al. He would actually prob be happy if Andrew was implicated more than he already is, it would be a distraction from everyone else involved with Epstein.