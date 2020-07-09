AG Bill Barr: We ‘definitely want to talk to Prince Andrew,’ ‘we’d like to interview him’

Trump Executive Order Punishing Facebook, Google and Twitter

Just a few weeks ago, Attorney General William Barr tried to manipulate Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, out of his position. Barr claimed Berman resigned. Berman said he had no idea what Barr was talking about. Barr said Donald Trump has the right to fire any US-A he wants. Berman said, okay, do it. Trump said it was up to Barr. Then Berman suddenly did step down, and his colleague Audrey Strauss became acting US-A for the SDNY. Within days, she ordered the FBI to arrest Ghislaine Maxwell and here we are. Personally, I now believe that Barr was trying to shut down the SDNY’s investigations into many Trump-related dealings, and one of those investigations was into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. But of course Barr can’t say that now. Now he has to pretend that he’s all for the SDNY investigation:

The federal investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators is marching forward — with or without Prince Andrew’s cooperation, according to Attorney General William Barr.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Barr said the Justice Department continues to gather evidence in connection with the case, including the pursuit of an interview with the British royal.

“Definitely the department wants to talk to Prince Andrew, that’s why the Southern District has been making efforts to communicate and to arrange interview with him,” Barr said. “The department is communicating with him and made it clear that we’d like to interview him.”

[From ABC News]

It is what it is. I think Berman was going after Prince Andrew too hard and I think Barr and Trump were both getting calls and pressure from Buckingham Palace and God knows who else. Andrew is the only one who was stupid enough to be photographed with Epstein AFTER Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal (where he still admitted to raping girls). There are many other men nervous about the SDNY’s investigation, and Andrew is just the “face” of that nervousness. Speaking of:

Royally risky. Prince Andrew is feeling the pressure about his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein now that accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke of York, 60, is “incredibly nervous” after hearing that Maxwell, who allegedly helped Epstein traffic his sexual assault victims, was found in a New Hampshire home on July 2. “That really scares him,” the source adds, noting that Maxwell, 58, plans to “do almost anything to escape jail time.”

[From Us Weekly]

Yes, I’m sure Andy is quite sweaty about it as he sits in the Royal Lodge and telephones his mummy and begs her to make it all go away. And he’s going to be sitting in the Royal Lodge for a long time too – he’ll likely be unable to travel internationally for years, depending on what Ghislaine says and depending on how hard the DOJ pursues an interview.

Prince Andrew leaves home after receiving the sack from the Queen

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, BBC.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “AG Bill Barr: We ‘definitely want to talk to Prince Andrew,’ ‘we’d like to interview him’”

  1. Christina says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Barr is just look for a distraction to advertise that takes the heat off of his politically slanted decisions. Focusing on Andrew pulls focus off of the other possible Johns, too, like Trump himself.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:14 am

      This is what I was thinking, too. Barr doesn’t give a hoot about Andy Windsor, he cares about covering his own ample butt and Trump’s ampler butt, as well as the other powerful rapists who we do not know the names of yet.

      I wonder how it feels for Andy Windsor to be thrown under the bus for the first time in his pampered existence. Probably kind of scary. Enjoy, mthrfcker.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:32 am

      It also distracts from his and his father’s involvement with Epstein – to save his own lard ass he will def throw Andrew to the wolves, regardless of what shiny thing Mummy waves at Drumpf.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:36 am

      Pedo Andy is the perfect focus for the investigation because it would be a diplomatic nightmare if they tried take any serious action against him. Create a distraction that is ultimately a dead end to look like you are doing the right thing.

      Reply
  2. Sean says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Barr: Uh, yes we’re very interested in talking to the sacrificial la- I mean, uh, Prince Andrew. Anything to keep the focus away from the fact that Epstein was my father’s wingman at Dalton.

    Reply
    • Lizzie Bathory says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

      Exactly. I don’t know who I hate more in this story–Andy or Barr. Ideally, if SDNY can get all the evidence & safeguard their investigation, Prince Doofus & our Chief Law Enforcement Toad will both be taken down. A girl can dream….

      Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Ten bucks says DT gets another “happy 4th of July” phone call from Andy’s mummy.

    Reply
  4. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:17 am

    I thought Andy couldn’t sweat?

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:35 am

    I think Barr would throw Andrew to the wolves to protect himself, Trump, et al. He would actually prob be happy if Andrew was implicated more than he already is, it would be a distraction from everyone else involved with Epstein.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment