“Charlize Theron heartbroken about not playing Furiosa in the prequel” links
  • July 09, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Trump Executive Order Punishing Facebook, Google and Twitter

Charlize Theron is heartbroken about not playing Furiosa in the Mad Max prequel. [Dlisted]
Unsolved Mysteries is doing UFOs too? Damn. [Pajiba]
Glee fans are sharing their memories of Naya Rivera. [JustJared]
Terry Crews remains awful, OMG. [LaineyGossip]
A deep dive on Cher Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid outfit. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Karen Goes To the Dentist, gets the door slammed in her face. [Towleroad]
Wow, this Chanel look is really cute!! [GFY]
There’s an internal TERF war and I can guess which side JK Rowling is on. [Jezebel]
Richard Rawlings married Katerina Deason. Who and who. [Starcasm]

Cinema for Peace 2019

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Charlize Theron heartbroken about not playing Furiosa in the prequel” links”

  1. Guest with Cat says:
    July 9, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Eh I’m not a fan of Charlize or the movies but I dont see why they can let male actors play younger versions of themselves in prequels (Orlando Bloom as Legolas immediately comes to mind and no i wasn’t fooled. He looked older and stockier) but letting a woman do the same is out of thw question. Except for ScarJo who gets away with everything for some reason. But she won’t when she hits 40. Charlize doesn’t look so far gone that they can’t do something with her like they did with Paul Reubens for the last Peewee movie.

    Reply
  2. Coco says:
    July 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    JK Rowling is TERFles all the way down.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment