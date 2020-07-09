“Charlize Theron heartbroken about not playing Furiosa in the prequel” links

Charlize Theron is heartbroken about not playing Furiosa in the Mad Max prequel. [Dlisted]
Unsolved Mysteries is doing UFOs too? Damn. [Pajiba]
Glee fans are sharing their memories of Naya Rivera. [JustJared]
Terry Crews remains awful, OMG. [LaineyGossip]
A deep dive on Cher Horowitz’s iconic yellow plaid outfit. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Karen Goes To the Dentist, gets the door slammed in her face. [Towleroad]
Wow, this Chanel look is really cute!! [GFY]
There’s an internal TERF war and I can guess which side JK Rowling is on. [Jezebel]
Richard Rawlings married Katerina Deason. Who and who. [Starcasm]
Eh I’m not a fan of Charlize or the movies but I dont see why they can let male actors play younger versions of themselves in prequels (Orlando Bloom as Legolas immediately comes to mind and no i wasn’t fooled. He looked older and stockier) but letting a woman do the same is out of thw question. Except for ScarJo who gets away with everything for some reason. But she won’t when she hits 40. Charlize doesn’t look so far gone that they can’t do something with her like they did with Paul Reubens for the last Peewee movie.
JK Rowling is TERFles all the way down.