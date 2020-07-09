The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum sues black artist Lady A over her name

Almost one month ago, Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A. It was, they said, an overdue measure to avoid the pro-slavery, pro-Confederacy inplications of “antebellum.” They were striving to be more inclusive and respectful, especially as the Black Lives Matter protests were growing stronger every day. The problem? Well, I mean, there were several problems, but one of the biggest technical problems was that they seemed to adopt “Lady A” without doing their due diligence legally. There is a singer named Anita White who already sings under the name Lady A, and almost as soon as the band announced their name change, there was a big trademark dispute. Now the country band is suing the Black singer Lady A. I can’t.
Country group Lady A, which dropped the word “Antebellum” from its name because of the word’s ties to slavery, has filed a lawsuit against a Black singer who has performed as Lady A for years. The Grammy-winning vocal group filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court after negotiations with Anita White broke down in recent weeks. According to the lawsuit, the band is seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s alleged trademark rights of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages.
The group, made up Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced the name change last month, saying they regretted not taking into consideration the word antebellum’s associations with slavery.
But White, who has been releasing blues and soul music for years as Lady A, complained publicly that the band never reached out to her before changing their name. Negotiations over the name failed to reach an agreement.
According to the lawsuit, the band applied for trademarks for the name “Lady A” for entertainment services and for use on clothing back in 2010 and no oppositions were filed by any person or entity.
“When we learned that Ms. White had also been performing under the name Lady A, we had heartfelt discussions with her about how we can all come together and make something special and beautiful out of this moment,” said the group in a statement. “We never even entertained the idea that she shouldn’t also be able to use the name Lady A, and never will — today’s action doesn’t change that.”
My queendom for a background in trademark law! But it seems like if Anita White/Lady A had already been recording and releasing music under the name Lady A, then she already had trademark rights? Or something? Honestly, this is a situation where the law is only one part of it. The optics of an all-white country band suing a Black artist for the rights to the name she’s been using for years… wow. Maybe the band should change their name to Lady Karen.
I don’t know the law on this, but the optics aren’t great! Yikes
I doubt there was a lot of “reaching out” on the part of Lady A(ntebellum) before they changed their name-seemed pretty sudden to me. The band is throwing the real Lady A-she’s been performing using this name for years!-under a bus. I guess Lady A(ntebellum) will let Lady A the blues singer still use her name performing-that is kind (sarcasm)-although it seems that Lady A the blues singer is truly the one who should be granting permission.
This is from a retired malpractice lawyer with no entertainment law experience-feel free to correct me!
Several lawyers on Twitter weighed in and said it will likely to win by Black lady especially since she has several albums that were released under Lady A.
They’d look better if they just kept their original name.
Its the optics that are so bad here. Maybe they will both be able to keep using the name. I know next to nothing about trademark law. But, how could Lady AB not really how BAD this looks, to change your name to try to avoid looking like you are glorifying the South/slavery, but then you turn around and sue the black woman who has been using that name for years???
Wow. Just…wow. Nothing says ‘performative wokeness’ like suing a black artist whose name you stole in an effort to appear less racist. I just can’t with people today. I am tired. I honestly don’t know how the black community has held it together as long as they have. I’m so so sorry I never saw how awful we are before this last year.
They didn’t “realize” their band name was racist and now they are suing a black woman over her name that she has been using for years…. Okaaay
I still think “Stacy” or “Amy” is a better generational and racial insult name than “Karen.”
Jesus “Lady A,” tone deaf much? Is it the fault of the real Lady A that you couldn’t be bothered to do a simple google search prior to changing your name? Why would you think you’re entitled to a name that is actually being used by another artist? Come the fck on. Drop your idiotic suit. Pick a better name – and do the bare minimum of due diligence this time!
Wow. That’s all I have. Wow.
Now I want to check out the original Lady A.
Really great example of mere performative allyship. How do they not know how bad this is and looks. Trash
I mean they were happily known as Lady Antebellum for years….clearly they don’t actually give a sh*t about looking like racist A-holes.
+1
Wow they’re really embracing this whole white privilege thing
What horrible, horrible people.
So Lady Antebellum trademarked the name Lady A for merchandising in 2010 because their fans called them that? And Lady A didn’t object at the time (probably because she wasn’t aware). So it sounds like Lady Antebellum might have the legal standing.
However, that does NOT mean they have the moral standing or that this isn’t just a really gross look!
Lady A had the name first!!! Morons.
And what band wants to be called Lady A anyway? It’s a stupid name for a band.
Hope Lady A the singer gets really famous because of this!
White people cannot be trusted!
I read the reason the band Lady A is suing is the singer Lady A requested $10 million settlement. Not at all suggesting the singer doesn’t have a valid claim, but the band is balking at the amount and probably figure since they have deeper pockets, the singer would drop a suit/counterclaim.
People told them for years their name was racist for years-they are just pretending to care now.
And jeez-do a google search. What if lady a was a crazy street drug? Or the same of a serial killer? It just shows how lazy and entitled their team is. And suing a long time black artist to try and steal her trademark is NOT a good look. She’s been around since before 2010 so go ahead and try it jerks.
Who wants to bet negotiations broke down because they wanted her not to do any more recordings under that name? Perform live and keep the ones you have-but we have it from now on.
This is so gross. I am guessing they have resources that the original Lady A does not have. Just change your name. People and groups re-brand all the time.