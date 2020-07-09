SCOTUS rules against Donald Trump, his tax returns can be subpoenaed

Trump Visits St. John's Church

Because Donald Trump is as obvious as they come, he spent the morning tweeting out crap like this:

Even if you don’t follow legal and political daily dramas, you could probably predict that these tweets didn’t come out of nowhere, that there was some particular reason why Trumpy was so agitated and sweaty. It was because today, the Supreme Court announced their ruling on Trump v. Vance, Vance being the Manhattan District Attorney seeking to subpoena Trump’s tax returns. Trump’s argument, from what I understand, is that as sitting president, he is an authoritarian dictator who can never be questioned, subpoenaed, sued or anything other than praised. The Supreme Court just said “lol, of course Trump’s tax returns can be subpoenaed.”

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that President Trump cannot block the release of his financial records to prosecutors in New York, a major defeat for Mr. Trump, but a decision that probably means the records will continue to be shielded from public scrutiny until after the election and perhaps indefinitely. The vote was 7 to 2.

The court is expected to rule shortly on separate subpoenas from Congress.

Mr. Trump had asked the court to block both sets of subpoenas. They sought information from Mr. Trump’s accountants and bankers, not from Mr. Trump himself, and the firms have indicated that they would comply with the court’s ruling.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers had argued that he was immune from all criminal proceedings and investigations so long as he remained in office and that Congress was powerless to obtain his records because it had no legislative need for them.

House Democrats and New York prosecutors said the records may shed light on Mr. Trump’s foreign entanglements, possible conflicts of interest, whether he has paid his taxes and whether his hush money payments violated campaign finance laws.

[From The NY Times]

I follow some lawyers on Twitter, and there’s a consensus building that a larger prosecution – likely for Trump’s financial crimes – is now practically inevitable. The 7-2 vote is especially notable because… well, it’s just rare to see anything other than 5-4. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh voted with the majority.

That being said, SCOTUS also ruled on whether Congress has a right to subpoena Trump’s financial records and the court said “nope, with a twist” Hm.

President Donald J. Trump Meets African-American Supporters

  1. Jerusha says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Justices gone rogue!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    I wonder how much of this is based on law and how much on the realization that trump is on the downslide(Gorsuch and Kavanaugh).

  2. Molly says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:44 am

    I am so excited and I am so scared. He’s a mad king and he’s going to burn it all down.

    7/2? Huh.

  3. Rapunzel says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:48 am

    I like this ruling. as it seems to prevent tax returns from being used politically by Congress, while allowing tax returns for criminal prosecution.

    Trump clearly sees the writing on the wall as to what this decision will lead to and is shook.

    Oh, and he has no clue what “prosecutorial misconduct” is, right?

  4. Sayrah says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Honestly I saw both those tweets before seeing this story and just thought they were more all caps rantings of the lunatic in chief. Same stuff different day.

  5. Aitana says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I’m just loving it. Finally watching this bas%#*d go down in flames. I mean, it’s certainly way too early for victory laps, but if the polls are any indication, this jackass is beginning to take his last gasps of oxygen. Just saw the Lincoln Project’s latest commercial, which is going for the jugular of every complicit Republican Congressperson (basically ALL of them with the exception of Mitt Romney), & again, LOVING IT.

  6. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 9, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Everyone all together…toe-tally-tario-tism.

  7. Sean says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:04 am

    Eh, let’s not celebrate just yet. In 2010, Ivanka and Don Jr were nearly indicted on felony fraud charges. The case was dropped by incumbent DA Cy Vance after coincidently receiving a hefty donation from Trump’s lawyer. SCOTUS ruled Vance can view the tax returns but Congress can’t.

    • Rapunzel says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:15 am

      Sean- whatever his past misdeeds, I doubt Vance would have taken this request all the way to SCOTUS if he didn’t intend to possibly use these returns for prosecution.

      I agree, we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, but Trump wouldn’t be freaking out unless he knew how bad this was.

    • Christina says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:20 am

      Yeah, I’’m with you, Sean. The rich slither out of trouble with their financial reserves while the little people get audited and pursued. Even if Trump ended up in jail, he’d get little jail time and would sound like Blagoyovich, the guy who tried to buy Obama’s senate seat, bragging about what a martyr he is.

      I need a win. This “on the edge” incremental justice is making me lose hope as we watch real people get kicked out of apartments and starve.

    • Allergy says:
      July 9, 2020 at 11:40 am

      It’s amazing how much the Trumps have got away with over the years. It’s just stunning.

  8. BlueSky says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Tick tock motherf@cker….

  9. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Y’all just lookit donny using big boy words!!!

  10. Allergy says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:39 am

    He will now start a random war to distract people from his messy finances. This afternoon he’ll bomb an innocent country.

  11. LittlePenguin says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Maybe 2020 will have some good come out of it!!

  12. fluffy_bunny says:
    July 9, 2020 at 11:51 am

    I think he’s not as rich as he wants everyone to believe he is and that’s why he doesn’t want his tax returns released.

