SCOTUS rules against Donald Trump, his tax returns can be subpoenaed

Because Donald Trump is as obvious as they come, he spent the morning tweeting out crap like this:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

Even if you don’t follow legal and political daily dramas, you could probably predict that these tweets didn’t come out of nowhere, that there was some particular reason why Trumpy was so agitated and sweaty. It was because today, the Supreme Court announced their ruling on Trump v. Vance, Vance being the Manhattan District Attorney seeking to subpoena Trump’s tax returns. Trump’s argument, from what I understand, is that as sitting president, he is an authoritarian dictator who can never be questioned, subpoenaed, sued or anything other than praised. The Supreme Court just said “lol, of course Trump’s tax returns can be subpoenaed.”

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that President Trump cannot block the release of his financial records to prosecutors in New York, a major defeat for Mr. Trump, but a decision that probably means the records will continue to be shielded from public scrutiny until after the election and perhaps indefinitely. The vote was 7 to 2. The court is expected to rule shortly on separate subpoenas from Congress. Mr. Trump had asked the court to block both sets of subpoenas. They sought information from Mr. Trump’s accountants and bankers, not from Mr. Trump himself, and the firms have indicated that they would comply with the court’s ruling. Mr. Trump’s lawyers had argued that he was immune from all criminal proceedings and investigations so long as he remained in office and that Congress was powerless to obtain his records because it had no legislative need for them. House Democrats and New York prosecutors said the records may shed light on Mr. Trump’s foreign entanglements, possible conflicts of interest, whether he has paid his taxes and whether his hush money payments violated campaign finance laws.

[From The NY Times]

I follow some lawyers on Twitter, and there’s a consensus building that a larger prosecution – likely for Trump’s financial crimes – is now practically inevitable. The 7-2 vote is especially notable because… well, it’s just rare to see anything other than 5-4. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh voted with the majority.

That being said, SCOTUS also ruled on whether Congress has a right to subpoena Trump’s financial records and the court said “nope, with a twist” Hm.

SCOTUS affirms Congress' power to subpoena the president's financial records, but says courts must "take adequate account of the separation of powers principles at stake, including both the significant legislative interests of Congress and the unique position of the President." — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 9, 2020