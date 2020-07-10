“Who burned down the Melania Trump statue in her hometown in Slovenia?” links
  • July 10, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Who set fire to the Melania Trump statue in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia? It wasn’t me. But also, this statue is…something. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump calls New York a “hellhole” following SCOTUS decision. [Towleroad]
Bill Nye: wearing a mask is a matter or life & death. [Dlisted]
Facebook is making Tinder crash on iOS. [Just Jared]
More coverage of Thandie Newton’s NY Mag interview. [LaineyGossip]
Is Sarah Jessica Parker just going to use scarves-as-masks forever? [Go Fug Yourself]
White supremacist Jack Posobiec was caught cheating on his wife. [OMG Blog]
An excellent piece on cancel culture & JK Rowling. [Pajiba]
Naya Rivera was a child actor who worked on tons of TV shows. [Seriously OMG]
Lady Gaga is the face of a new Valentino perfume. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

8 Responses to ““Who burned down the Melania Trump statue in her hometown in Slovenia?” links”

  1. Mia4s says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    “ Who set fire to the Melania Trump statue in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia?“

    A hero and patriot and…art lover, that’s who. Next question. 😁

    Reply
  2. Sean says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    That Melania statue, were its creators going for what she looks like on the inside as opposed to the outside? If so, I think they nailed it.

    Reply
  3. yinyang says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    Good! These people are so full of themselves.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    That statue was hideous. Odds are, Melania paid someone to burn it down herself.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    July 10, 2020 at 12:42 pm

    The Melania statue always makes me laugh

    Reply
  6. nicegirl says:
    July 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    And folks get mad at Madame Tussauds. Smh

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    July 10, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    Melania has a statue??!!?? Humph, I though you actually had to accomplish something to have a statue….learn something new every day🤷🏽‍♀️

    Reply

