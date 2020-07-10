“Who burned down the Melania Trump statue in her hometown in Slovenia?” links

Embed from Getty Images

Who set fire to the Melania Trump statue in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia? It wasn’t me. But also, this statue is…something. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump calls New York a “hellhole” following SCOTUS decision. [Towleroad]

Bill Nye: wearing a mask is a matter or life & death. [Dlisted]

Facebook is making Tinder crash on iOS. [Just Jared]

More coverage of Thandie Newton’s NY Mag interview. [LaineyGossip]

Is Sarah Jessica Parker just going to use scarves-as-masks forever? [Go Fug Yourself]

White supremacist Jack Posobiec was caught cheating on his wife. [OMG Blog]

An excellent piece on cancel culture & JK Rowling. [Pajiba]

Naya Rivera was a child actor who worked on tons of TV shows. [Seriously OMG]

Lady Gaga is the face of a new Valentino perfume. [RCFA]

