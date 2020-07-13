The Sussexes step out in LA, wearing masks, but is Harry feeling ‘slightly lost’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out and about again in LA this weekend. The Daily Mail managed to get the exclusive photos, where Meghan and Harry wore masks (per California pandemic regulations) and they were riding in a Cadillac SUV. The Mail changed their headline like three times to try to milk several made-up controversies all at once. Personally, I’m more interested in the fact that Meghan is wearing a shapeless sack dress because she’s had that preggo glow every time we’ve seen her for the past few months.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don hats and face masks in scorching Beverly Hills as they are seen in a gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV 'as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get'

Yeah. I don’t have anything to say! I’m glad they’re wearing masks. I don’t care if they’re riding around in an SUV. It’s possible it was a hybrid, and it’s possible that it’s just the vehicle their security needed. Who knows. Before these photos came out, the Mail ran another “exclusive” about how Harry is feeling “lost” in LA:

Prince Harry feels ‘lost’ living in Los Angeles in the same way Meghan Markle did in the UK, a royal author has claimed. After stepping down as senior royals in March, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had originally planned to split their time between the US and UK. However the royal pair headed to LA at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and have since been staying with son Archie at Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion. Tom Quinn told the Daily Star that while the Duke of Sussex ‘doesn’t hate’ LA – he is struggling to find his ‘role’ in the US, and that him getting ‘swept up in Meghan’s positive energy’ has always been a problem in their relationship. ‘Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here’, said Tom. He went on to explain that while Harry was ‘swept along’ by Meghan’s ‘positive’ energy when they tied the knot in May 2018, he has since been struggling to ‘fill the days’ in LA. ‘It’s always been a problem, early on in the relationship, Meghan is a dynamo, she’s full of positive energy that would sweep Harry along but once the honeymoon is over, you still have to fill the days’. The author went on to claim that after speaking to sources close to the couple, he believes Harry is ‘really struggling’ with his living situation, and is finding it difficult to find work.

“Finding it difficult to find work” like he’s some kind of carpenter or something. As I’ve said before, the pandemic f–ked up their plans to do a series of launches this year, so I would imagine they’re both sort of irritated by the timing of all this. But I bet they’re also enjoying this time with Archie and with each other, and I bet they spend a lot of time working and putting together their Archewell Foundation and all of that.