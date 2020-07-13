The Sussexes step out in LA, wearing masks, but is Harry feeling ‘slightly lost’?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were out and about again in LA this weekend. The Daily Mail managed to get the exclusive photos, where Meghan and Harry wore masks (per California pandemic regulations) and they were riding in a Cadillac SUV. The Mail changed their headline like three times to try to milk several made-up controversies all at once. Personally, I’m more interested in the fact that Meghan is wearing a shapeless sack dress because she’s had that preggo glow every time we’ve seen her for the past few months.
EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don hats and face masks in scorching Beverly Hills as they are seen in a gas-guzzling Cadillac SUV 'as far from environmentally-friendly as you can get'
via https://t.co/ibLSfmD8zv https://t.co/JpEXRdZab4
— GT Strategies Ltd. (@globalstratltd) July 12, 2020
Yeah. I don’t have anything to say! I’m glad they’re wearing masks. I don’t care if they’re riding around in an SUV. It’s possible it was a hybrid, and it’s possible that it’s just the vehicle their security needed. Who knows. Before these photos came out, the Mail ran another “exclusive” about how Harry is feeling “lost” in LA:
Prince Harry feels ‘lost’ living in Los Angeles in the same way Meghan Markle did in the UK, a royal author has claimed. After stepping down as senior royals in March, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, had originally planned to split their time between the US and UK. However the royal pair headed to LA at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and have since been staying with son Archie at Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion.
Tom Quinn told the Daily Star that while the Duke of Sussex ‘doesn’t hate’ LA – he is struggling to find his ‘role’ in the US, and that him getting ‘swept up in Meghan’s positive energy’ has always been a problem in their relationship.
‘Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here’, said Tom. He went on to explain that while Harry was ‘swept along’ by Meghan’s ‘positive’ energy when they tied the knot in May 2018, he has since been struggling to ‘fill the days’ in LA.
‘It’s always been a problem, early on in the relationship, Meghan is a dynamo, she’s full of positive energy that would sweep Harry along but once the honeymoon is over, you still have to fill the days’.
The author went on to claim that after speaking to sources close to the couple, he believes Harry is ‘really struggling’ with his living situation, and is finding it difficult to find work.
“Finding it difficult to find work” like he’s some kind of carpenter or something. As I’ve said before, the pandemic f–ked up their plans to do a series of launches this year, so I would imagine they’re both sort of irritated by the timing of all this. But I bet they’re also enjoying this time with Archie and with each other, and I bet they spend a lot of time working and putting together their Archewell Foundation and all of that.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
As a mother of two kids, I can tell you: you are never not without work with a one-year-old around the house…
I doubt that this so-called royal expert knows ANYTHING at all about Harry and Meghan’s lives in LA. He’s just doing a rehash of the “Harry’s is lost outside of the UK and the BRF” stories that have been regurgitated for the last couple of months. Boring. The BM doesn’t know anything about these two. It won’t stop them making up stories but hopefully readers will get tired of the same few stories being carried on repeat.
The best thing Harry and Meghan ever did was cut off the tabloids publicly because that has stopped the level of influence especially in America. Yeah we have Page Six and NYPost, Us weekly etc but they’re not taken seriously as news.
If I’m Harry, I would troll the paps by getting photographed getting lost in LA while consulting a big ass LA map.
Alexandria I love that idea!
Right? A map of the ‘stars.’ I’d be taking words from headlines and order t-shirts to play into their tiny minds lol.
I mean Harry’s doing zoom calls – which is what some of the other royals are also doing.
For sure, he’s definitely working, the DM’s article is completely pulled out of thin air.
That said, plenty of commenters on this site rubbished the Zoom calls done by others as not even counting as work, so I trust that applies to everyone in the family’s Zoom calls…
People trashed them because the tabloids were acting like the Cambridges were finding the cure for cancer with their zoom calls. They were just doing what the rest of the country was doing. Yet everyone else doesn’t expect even half the praise the Cambridges got for their zoom calls.
Do they think he’s applying for jobs at Wal-Mart and Costco? Lol. NOBODY is working during this pandemic. Except of course for CEO Kate and all of her high level Zoom meeting and non-masked events with child cancer patients.
Wishful thinking from a desperate media who is losing money. Buyers remorse because they’re stuck with royals that don’t have the interest and glamour that Harry and Meghan have and angry because they aren’t dropping the lawsuits and aren’t backing down. All I’m seeing is desperation and rage because the money makers aren’t coming back and they know it. Chris Ship is practically admitting that he only cares about the Sussexes at this point, Arthur Edwards and Angela Levin have rode the train to jilted lover island with Piers Morgan. It’s hilarious at this point. I won’t be surprised if they start to publicly beg them to return. They’re that desperate.
It’s so tiresome reading the same made up, recycled stories from the BM. They have no sources or insight into what’s happening with the Sussexes. The BM is like a spurned lover that doesn’t accept that you’ve “quit them” and moved on..lol. Also, If Harry is struggling so much, why was the Invictus Foundation touting how much they love all the extra time he now spends on Invictus since quitting the Royal Family. And my goodness, why does “Tyler Perry’s $18million dollar mansion” get mentioned in every article the BM writes. It’s just and sick and pathetic.
They didn’t want them to thrive and be successful because the arrogance of those papers and reporters thinking that they’re somehow important to the success of others is delusional. They’re desperate and traumatized because they’ve been ignored, cut off, broke, they see others benefiting like the American media who they’re jealous of and they know Harry, Meghan, Archie and how many of other kids they have won’t embrace them.
The RRs are literally all repeating each other at this point.🙄🙄
Tom Quinn has been desperately trying to sell his book – which came out like 3 months ago – and has been shilling hard.
“Harry’s desperate & lost!” “Harry’s been held hostage!”
I fully expect the next insider to be “Harry on Suicide Watch”!
Oh, I was wondering who he was and why he’s speaking. Yeah, based on that info, the chances of a “source close to the Sussexes” sharing anything with him is nil. These people are pathetic.
The mansion thing….doesn’t the queen have several palaces? It’s so odd the fury about this as if the queen lives in a flat or something. At least the taxpayer isnt funding it
Conjecture and pure projection.
If it’s true, big if, is it really newsworthy that Harry is feeling the same as like 15% of the population who are now out of work? My husband lost his job and it sucks. He feels lost and bored and depressed. Add to that the fact we can’t go anywhere, we are surrounded by idiots who refuse to wear masks, and even worse, our main vehicle is a 9 year old gas guzzling minivan! I would be worried if Harry was having the time of life watching the world burn. I’m sure he’s just fine, and this is another story to blame Pollyanna Riptide Meghan who just can’t help but sweep away her husband in those evil positive thoughts.
They look bring the ‘sad sack Harry” stories out whenever he looks happy. They can’t fathom that he may be fine without them.
Also, I’m getting pregnancy vibes from that dress.
all i have to say is that months later, this green look is still iconic. the pics where she’s looking left smiling while her cape swings in the wind are just *perfect*
You know, he may feel a little lost. They probably both do in a way. Is that a bad thing? It is obviously quite culturally different to live in LA then to be a Prince in England. Life is full of lost moments and moments where we have to find our way. Why do we expect different from these 2. They are navigating and I wish the best for them. You know what? Even if they went back to the UK I wouldn’t even be upset. They are grown ups living their lives!!! My husband and I have made a lot of (albeit less glamorous) moves and they weren’t all perfect but life is about learning and rolling with it all.
The interest that BM, the royal hanger-ons, and the royalist fans have in these two is mind-boggling. As soon as the photos released, these people worked to know the location of the building, learnt that they were visiting a dentist through the bag she was carrying, found the identity of the doctor who tended to them…all the while calling H&M “irrelevant attention-hoes.” What makes their stalker-tendencies scary is that these nutters posted Meghan to beware for they know where she goes and “Soon!”
People begrudge and belittle them for keeping air-tight security but you only have to look at these stalkerish antics to know the reason why!
The anti-Sussex crew on twitter are deranged. Its scary. I reported several of them over the weekend. For two people who are supposedly so irrelevant…..there sure are a lot of people obsessed with them.
That is a terrifying level of obsession – no wonder they have several security guards!
BM was hoping the Sussexes would be destitute by now and upset Meghan and Harry can get press outside the UK bubble. Again the New York Times and the Washington Post are knocking themselves out for Kate stories.
“Again the New York Times and the Washington Post are knocking themselves out for Kate stories.” – Are they?🤨🤨
No they aren’t, the only time I see Kate in American media is in relation to Meghan or People and US Weekly Magazine. If anything, I see more about her children but even that’s been overshadowed by Archie. No matter how much they try, America is more pro Sussex than Cambridge. The BM doesn’t want to admit that but you can tell by their actions because if Kate and William were the royal saviors they make them out to be, why do they still cover the Harry/Meghan. Katie Nicholl is a good example of this.
These papers just keep regurgitating the same old story ad nauseum.
I am SURE there is a part of Harry that feels….not lost, but sort of stuck in a holding pattern. there was a lot of stress around their departure from the UK and I think while a pandemic-enforced break has probably been oddly nice for them as a family, I do think they are both anxious to really get to work and get their foundation up and running. But, lots of people feel that way, so its not rocket science to assume that Harry and Meghan are ready to get on with the next step. But, in every picture you see of him or every video – he looks healthy, happy, relaxed – I think they are making the most of this time.
I feel lost when I’m in Los Angeles. Completely. It’s not my kind of city at all. San Francisco, I’m completely comfortable. San Diego, not so much, and Los Angeles just freaks me out.
So, sure, I think Harry could feel lost in L.A. They just need to find a place, a house and location be it city or countryside or suburb, of their own.
ITA. I mean, I’ve met some lovely people on my business trips there, but at least to a visitor the metro area itself is an alienating almost entirely suburban sprawl. You don’t get the same feeling as other cities that there are neighborhoods or friendliness or that anything is navigable or accessible on foot. I am just guessing that even if Harry was not a royal and a paparazzi magnet that it would be difficult to meet new friends there.
I find it hard too – seeing how the British media change everything to suit their own agenda with the aim for clickbait. I laughed when I saw Ben Mulroney’s tweet when the tabloids ran a story about Jessica and Meghan and how Jessica might write a tell all book about Meghan. Ben tweeted the link with one word – FALSE. I’m wondering why toxic Tom and bitter Samantha are so quiet. I keep thinking it’s because they’re writing their own tell-all book. That would be so disgusting.
Thomas Markle is a liar and can’t keep his mouth shut. When he said that the Royal Family owed him in a documentary earlier this year, he went to far. He implicated Jason Knauff as well. Also, they know that besides inside Edition, abusing family members in the press here isn’t acceptable and tv channels won’t touch those lowlifes.They don’t want that backlash. I think thats why Piers Morgan backed off because he clearly wants to work in America and bashing Meghan isn’t working here. He Won’t get away with what he got away with in Britain.
Who works at the daily fail? Like what kind of people, do these people have journalism degrees or qualifications of any kind? Morals of any kind or empathy. So they went to school for x years, only to end up writing the most awful hateful racist, sexist, islamaphobic, xenophobic classist just plain awful fan fiction known to man. How do they sleep at night. it’s a tough economy and well employment is employment, yes. But the daily fail, the sun and the rest of these nasty tabloids are some of the worst examples of humanity. Are they not embarrassed to have their names attached to such ghoulish mean spirited filth.
Heh, that photo of him escorting his wife to her dentist appointment reminded me of Edward and Wallis. King Edward had supposedly so little to occupy himself with after he abdicated and they moved to France, he just trailed everywhere with her. He actually complained that some days all he did was just going with Wallis to have her trying on a new hat.
As someone who moved to another country to be with fiancé, I can attest it’s not easy. Even if we take into an account Harry’s jet setting life that hasn’t supposedly changed much. America is not Europe, nor is it the UK. LA is not even more so. It’s a huge adjustment on every level, and one can often feel … out of place. One thing I’m sure of is that Harry is ok as any adult can be ok in this situation.
troll
Poor Harry a lost little boy who was kidnapped by the wicked witch of the West and taken from his family. *roll eyes* They make him out to be a child instead of a adult male. He can always tuck his tail and go home allow Meghan find a man there.
The struggle is real…..ly hard for them to find a story about the Sussexes, isn’t it?
Yeah well so is everyone else. Watch Avatar the Last Airbender on Netflix and raise your kid lol