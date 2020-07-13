“Katy Perry wants Jennifer Aniston to be her child’s godmother??” links
  • July 13, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katy Perry is all smiles as she leaves a tv show

Katy Perry asked Jennifer Aniston to be her child’s godmother? Huh? [Dlisted]
Margot Robbie looks cute in shorts & a mask. [Just Jared]
Donald Trump retweeted Chuck Woolery. I can’t. [Towleroad]
Netflix’s The Babysitters Club is apparently good?? [LaineyGossip]
I think we forget how many premieres Princess Diana attended. [Go Fug Yourself]
Imagine being this stupid. [OMG Blog]
The Wayfair conspiracy is bunk. [Pajiba]
A nice story about some penguins taking a field trip. [Jezebel]
I would wear a few of these Dior Men looks. [RCFA]
Derrick Dillard compared Jim Bob Duggar to Jeffrey Epstein. Huh. [Starcasm]

4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Katy Perry wants Jennifer Aniston to be her child’s godmother??” links”

  1. vexa says:
    July 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm

    John Mayer connection?? Surely not but how funny if it was…

    Reply
  2. Daisha says:
    July 13, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Didn’t even think the two new each other? Random lol…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment