Camila Mendes: ‘What is the meaning of life? Love and connecting with people’



Everyone is talking about Andy Samberg and Cristin Milloti’s new Hulu movie, Palm Springs, which started streaming July 10. You may have seen it already, but I haven’t yet so no spoilers! It’s a romantic comedy and is a time-loop living the same day over movie, like Groundhog Day or Happy Death Day. Critics are raving about it. I’m going to suggest we watch it for our next Celebitchy Zoom meetup. I watched a brief interview with the cast on Entertainment Weekly which was cute. Everyone seemed peppy and I imagined that they have great chemistry together, even though we were seeing them from their own homes. Andy Samberg said his wife cut his hair, Cristin Milloti said the film is about how we’re not able to escape ourselves, and I especially liked what Camila Mendes (Riverdale) said about the meaning of life.

Andy Samberg: My wife gave me a dope haircut. Spending time with my family, turns out is the best. Camila Mendes: This film is about having to be ok with yourself and that you can’t actually escape yourself. Meredith Hagner: You have the opportunity to laugh, but it does make you think about what matters [in life] Camila Mendes: When we are faced with the question of what is the meaning of life, I think the closest answer we have is love and people, connecting with people.

[From video on ET Online]

Of course that answer is basic, we’ve heard it before, but at the same time it’s kind of deep. The line I always remember about this subject is from Kurt Vonnegut in Breakfast of Champions. “What is the purpose of life? To be the eyes and ears and conscience of the Creator of the Universe, you fool!” That’s too lofty though, and meaning is found in small moments. Anyway this week has been terrible so far and I needed to hear that. Maybe this movie will be a good distraction. My son and I have been watching this goofy but kind of awesome series, The Boys, and I’m so happy to have a new show with him! It’s hard to find something to watch together and we’re all out of What We Do in the Shadows episodes. The Boys is an over-the-top cheesy superhero series, but it’s deliberate and self aware about it. So I think we could watch Palm Springs together too.

Camila Mendes is known for Riverdale and she had Dangerous Lies come out on Netflix in April. She’s just 26 and we’ll surely be seeing more of her.

I like her.