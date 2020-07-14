Amy Schumer: We’re supposed to make pregnancy look easy. I reject that

As we discussed last week, Amy Schumer is partnering with Tampax about normalizing the discussion on menstruation. In her new HBO Max docuseries, Expecting Amy, she hopes to do the same for life before, during and post pregnancy. In the docuseries, Amy and husband Chris agreed to include everything they filmed, the good the bad and the scary. Amy’s hope for people watching the series is that they understand the realities of pregnancy and how very little of it is actually easy.

On her HBO Max docuseries, Expecting Amy

Something’s wrong with me where I don’t have the thing that I want to make myself look perfect. I feel like people relate to me and I want to be as open as possible so I can help women feel better about themselves. We all get our periods. All this stuff that we’re not supposed to talk about. Pregnancy, we’re supposed to make it look easy. I really reject that. On how open she is about her relationship

We have a couple fights in this movie. We wanted to include it all. What couple doesn’t have these struggles, but we have different struggles. [He was] diagnosed with autism while we were filming when I was pregnant. We wanted to share every aspect and not try and make ourselves look better than we are. It’s really interesting to film yourself fighting. Every couple should do that. You think ‘OMG I’m so right,’ then I watch it and [think] ‘I could have been a lot better in that moment.’ On IVF and her plans for expanding her family

We got one normal embryo. We’re really excited that we got one. We’re going to put trying to increase our family on hold. A pandemic doesn’t seem like the time… if we can avoid it.

[From ET Online on YouTube]

“It’s really interesting to film yourself fighting. Every couple should do that,” I believe if we saw how we actually handled conflict, it would, in fact, be a big eye opener. We all know what we are trying to say in those moments, but I think we rarely know how we come off when we say it. I mean, obviously someone shoving a camera in my face when I was ticked off is probably only going to incite me, but I agree with Amy. I’ll bet if I saw myself argue, I’d be shocked. Hell, I’d probably be shocked by just how I communicate in general.

I respect that Amy doesn’t care about looking ‘perfect’ for her audience. Too often people, famous or not, craft their public image. That applies to any aspect of life but it’s a big issue in the Mommyverse, where parents post idyllic situations of unspoiled familial bliss. Amy’s right, too many people are out there trying to promote pregnancy and raising kids as easy. It may be rewarding, but it is rarely easy, any part of it. And I appreciate that people like Amy are willing to say that for those of us thumbing through Instagram trying to figure out how we are getting it so wrong.