Amy Schumer wants to end period shame and misinformation

Amy Schumer has always been a sharer, for better or for worse. Over time, fortunately, much of Amy’s openness has been for the better. Amy has used her profile to discuss hyperemesis, her postpartum body and bodily functions, Autism, the reality of IV treatments and how employing a nanny has allowed her to resume her career. I, for one, love this new Amy. She’s shining a light on very normal realties that will hopefully go far to destigmatize them and allow those experiencing them to enter a larger discussion with questions and concerns. Amy’s latest topic: periods. Amy is partnering with Tampax to “normalize women having their periods and take away the stigma.”
Amy Schumer is committed to being everyone’s “older sister” when it comes to period talk.
“We want to … just take the shame away from this thing that is really strange that it’s still so secretive and that we’re made to feel bad about it,” says Schumer. “And just to get rid of some of the myths.”
“[Women and girls] have all these misconceptions and fears, and there really isn’t that much education out there,” she says. “Only 24 states have any sort of required sex education and only 13 of those states require any sort of upkeep of actual medical studies. So if you don’t have an older sister, or if your mom isn’t super up to date, you really have no one to rely on. So I’m hopefully gonna be people’s older sister, explaining the things that I’ve learned to them.”
While Schumer doesn’t “totally remember” her first conversation about menstruation with her own mother, she admits that a fifth-grade lesson when someone came into her classroom “with a model of a vagina” was something that “scared the s— out of” herself and her fellow students, and she didn’t learn much as a result.
As for how she handled her own cycle as an adolescent, Schumer says she “didn’t have period shame,” explaining that is what the Tampax campaign “is about,” at the end of the day: “Women have periods — that’s how we’re all alive, is that we get our periods. And then we don’t. We have to continue the human race, but we don’t talk about it.”
“I didn’t even know to be ashamed of it, so I would raise my hand and say, ‘Can I go to the bathroom?’ And if my teacher said no, I would say, ‘I have to change my tampon or my pad. I have my period.’ ” she recalls. “Then everyone would giggle and the teacher would be so embarrassed, and that’s kind of how I learned, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to be ashamed of this.’ But I would say, ‘I have my period’ like I would ask someone what time it is; it was very normalized to me. And I hope that’s what we’re working toward.”
Amy said that her mother did talk to her about periods but left out some of the technical stuff, like what size tampons to use during what flow and how far it should be inserted. I’m trying to think if would categorize my adolescence as period shame. I would talk about it, but I wouldn’t mention it in mixed company and when I did talk about it I would keep my voice way down. I no longer have shame and my daughter is being raised without shame. She speaks freely around us and to their credit, the men in our home are a part of the discussion. She also has no problem purchasing her sanitary products. That was a big thing for some of my friends. Their mothers – I kid you not – purchased tampons and pads for these friends as they went away to college. Enough to last them until they came home at Thanksgiving! At least I’ve been buying my own stuff, shame free, my whole life.
Amy discussed dispelling fears and myths surrounding periods. That is so important. Women’s health can no longer be some hushed secret. It’s not fair and more so, it’s dangerous. My cramps were always something “women in our family just have to deal with.” My OB/GYN informs me now, the “women in my family” were probably suffering from issues that thankful, my daughter knows to speak up about. Periods may not be our favorite time of the month, but they are a very important part of our physiology. The more we talk to and educate each other, the less suffering we will have to endure. Plus, the more Amy, Tampax and women in general normalize period talk, the better chance we have of bettering medicine for women.
Photo credit: WENN/Avalon and Instagram
One of my friends bought her first own tampons when she was in her early 20s. We were at the drugstore together and she also confessed that she was embarrassed that the male cashier would see that she’s buying tampons. I assured her that the man wouldn’t care and he didn’t.
I was so surprised that she’d never bought her own sanitary products before.
So, while I’m not Amy’s biggest fan, I’m glad that she’s doing this. Having your period and buying tampons is nothing to be ashamed off. And I’m tired of society viewing it as “gross”
Agreed. I personally don’t like Amy’s comedy but will absolutely support her trying to destigmatize women’s periods. We should not be ashamed of what is natural for half of the population.
My mom gave me a good talk about the basics, but the how to insert tampons what size how often to change etc was up to me.
And my dad always bought products for me and my mom with no shame-so it was bewildering to me when I dated guys who refused to. It’s somehow ‘less manly?’ Okay bro.
My husband isn’t ashamed of buying tampons, he hates it in the same manner he hates buying macaroni:
- there’s like a millio of them, which ones?
- there’s a million of them of this brand too.
- ok, the green, the blue ones, the one with the smiley face?
- the big, the small, the whatever this is?
It’s a process.
I think just recently I saw an Always commercial where they actually used red liquid instead of blue !
I remember being a kid and my mom saying you can’t go to the Temple when you’re on your period because you’re considered “dirty” during that time. Such bullsh*t. She’s changed a lot since then but still it’s insane some women even think this way.
This is important. Menstruation needs to be normalized in the mainstream. The luxury tax has got to go. Products need to be made accessible for all people who menstruate – period poverty is very real. The suffering some folks go through with comorbid issues need to be taken seriously by the medical community. I’m glad she’s bringing attention to this.
I live in Canada, and my province just a few years ago stopped taxing feminine products. There should be no damn tax on something that is a necessity ! It’s also ridiculous how expensive feminine products are. If it was men, they’d be free !
Why are menstrual products even considered luxury?
What’s the proposed non-luxurious alternative, since just not having a period isn’t really an option?
What always comes to my mind is: Men’s emissions are glorified. And its not like they asked us what WE think about it– they made this up for themselves.
So WT absolute F.
Same applied to everything on this earth.
Nobody asks us.
I don’t understand why tampons and pads aren’t supplied in schools and public restrooms. It’s no dffferent from needing toilet paper! Separate urinals for men are certainly not necessary, but no one bats an eye at that expense. It’s a sexism holdover. Maybe Amy will take up that part of the cause, too!
Everyone! Jump on the menstrual cup bandwagon! It’s the best thing you’ll ever do for yourself, your wallet, the planet etc etc etc.!
Ok, stepping off my soapbox now.
Hi @Ash. I’m so glad you can use it. I tried loads of brands and they leak. 4 kids might have something to do with it? 🧐
I use fabric, te-washable pads and period panties. It’s far more absorbent than the disposable ones (I have a huge flow) and waste free.
I too like the New Amy, the Big Sister some of us didn’t have back in the day.
I am all for normalizing periods and including them in the list of social health covered products and obviously de-taxing. I am not for normalizing non-biodegradable or re-usable period gear. Tampax would be the last brand I would associate myself with for this kind of cause. And I don’t buy what Amy Schumer is selling even though she’s done the remarkable deed of flipping everyone on this site. The overexposure of her kid is appalling. Oh well.
She (and everyone) should check out Hannah Witton on youtube and her Hormone diaries on IG and YT. SHE IS AMAZING, I am older than her and she taught me a lot about this stuff!
My mother bought my pads for me well into my mid-20′s. Not because I was ashamed to buy them but bc she would see them on sale and buy me a package for me and for herself. I lived about 2 hrs from home at this time and ran out of pads, I hadn’t been home for a bit to get re-stocked by Mom. I remember going to the pharmacy to buy some and hiding them under stuff in my arms. That’s when I realized was mid 20′s and had never bought pads for myself. LOL And btw I work with all men, IT field, and I will shout I have to pee and I’m on my period stop bugging me to the whole office.
There’s only one glorious thing about partial hysterectomies and menopause. And it’s glorious. Decades of… And then…
No kidding. It’s one less thing to worry about. When I look back and think of all the money spent on pads and tampons over 40 years, I’m just appalled. Oh, well.
I love this! Every woman bleeds, let’s talk about it. I learned about tampons from my camp counselor when one of the campers woke up to her first period. Kelly, the counselor, took all twelve of us in the bathroom and explained tampons, how to use them and what the sizes meant. I even think that companies should offer female employees one day a month of paid leave to privately deal with their period woes.