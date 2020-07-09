‘People actively prevented’ Duchess Meghan from responding to untrue stories

There are always comments about whether or not we should “believe” royal stories coming out of People Magazine. From where I sit, as someone who consumes a ton of royal media, I find it almost quaint to see the way People Magazine is basically the only celebrity media outlet really trying to do balanced coverage of the royals. People Mag will also publish anything, any story, any PR fluff piece given to them by publicists or royal communications offices, whether it’s Clarence House or Kensington Palace or even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new PR representatives here in America.

Which leads me to this – People has an exclusive story about Meghan’s lawsuit against the Daily Mail, a lawsuit which includes a side-issue of whether or not Meghan authorized her friends to speak to People Magazine in early 2019. Last week, the British media made a big deal about Meghan’s legal filings in reaction to some actions taken by the Mail, and Meghan has now said on the record that she felt “unprotected by the institution” while she was pregnant. Which she was – she left out in the cold by the institution, meaning the various palaces and communications offices. The same people who were smearing her were telling her she couldn’t defend herself. So now *someone* went to People Mag to talk about that issue:

Meghan Markle was left frustrated by the way the palace handled “untrue” tabloid stories, says a source. Court documents that surfaced last week as part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s lawsuit against a British media company revealed that the Duchess of Sussex felt unable to defend herself against media intrusion. “The go-to position [at the palace] was no comment or to ignore stories, and people actively prevented her from responding to stuff that we knew to be untrue,” a source close to Meghan and Harry tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “That is what she is taking issue with.” The new documents filed by Meghan’s legal team claimed that the false reports caused “tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health,” leaving her feeling “unprotected by the institution and prohibited from defending herself” during her pregnancy with 1-year-old son Archie. A source with close knowledge of the workings of the royal household tells PEOPLE that the royal family’s history of silence on news stories comes from their desire to not heighten the situation. “The palace teams are faced with the difficulty that when things go wrong — particularly on private life matters — quite often any action taken with the media makes it worse,” says the source. “It’s not that the royal household doesn’t want to help — more that they don’t want to make it worse by giving a gossipy story more oxygen.” The source close to Meghan and Harry notes that the remarks in the documents are not aimed at the royal family. “Some people are making [these documents] about individuals. It is about the [institution] as a whole and its practices.”

[From People]

Personally, I believe that some of these quotes came from someone authorized to speak on the Sussexes’ behalf, but I don’t understand why. I don’t get the purpose of underlining that particular point, that “Some people are making [these documents] about individuals. It is about the [institution] as a whole.” It can be both! It can be about how the institution failed Meghan and Harry AND how certain individuals failed to protect Meghan and Harry as well. Blaming this solely on the institution is a distinction without a difference.

As for the larger disagreement about how the palace can or should respond to certain stories… none of this is happening in a vacuum. For the past few years, every royal-watcher has seen how the Sussexes were handled and treated versus how other royal figures were handled. Prince Andrew riding to church with his mummy and getting authorization from Buckingham Palace to do that dreadful interview. Duchess Kate threatening to sue Tatler because they called her thin and boring. It seems like only *certain* royals are free to respond and engage in PR.