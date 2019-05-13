Amy Schumer: ‘Men are cool…but women are f–king warriors & capable of anything’

Before her pregnancy, Amy Schumer had already started making me reconsider my “I’m so over her” position. She was committed to learning, and she was committed to being less of a Lena Dunham-esque LOOK AT ME a–hole. Amy was maturing and becoming much more political in a smart way. So, I was already softening on her. But I felt genuine sympathy for her and I never liked her more than during her difficult, miserable pregnancy. She went through the wringer the entire nine months. It wasn’t a joke – she was sick as a dog from Day 1. You can really tell that she’s feeling a lot better since she gave birth to Gene Attell – she’s been posting lots of photos, and now she’s using one of her baby Instagrams to encourage people to donate to charity. She’s also talking about how lucky she was to have a great doctor and a great doula. (I only made some minor edits to this.)

Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh-t. Men are cool and whatever but women are f–king warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth what do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can. Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals i spent time in this year, thank you for everything. I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f–k, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone. @hgmoms has the best research I found on the condition. The only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones I learned that globally 1 in 5 births take place without the assistance of a skilled birth attendant. @everymomcounts is a great place to donate $250 equips a midwife with a bag of medical equipment needed to provide care to hundreds of women and babies in Guatemala. All my friends. Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to “keep going” or telling me “it will be worth it”. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana.

[From Amy’s Instagram]

Interesting little celebrity connection: Amy’s doula, Domino Kirke, is married to Penn Badgley and Domino is also Jemima Kirke’s sister. I remembered that Domino was a doula, but it feels like she might be “doula to the stars” or something. Anyway, It’s crazy that so many women feel absolutely miserable throughout their pregnancies and then the second they give birth, it’s all gone. The human body, man. It’s crazy. Anyway, I’m glad that Amy is feeling better and enjoying her “royal baby.”