Emilia Clarke: ‘If you look emaciated & full of self-loathing you don’t look beautiful’

Emilia Clarke has an interview with UK outlet Stylist talking about her approach to makeup, hair and fragrance. It’s a fun look into her beauty philosophy and some of the products she uses. Since reading her incredible essay detailing the two brain aneurysms and surgeries she had, I’ve been a fan. She talks a little about that ordeal, and about feeling unattractive when she was in recovery. It’s more about how much pain she was in though. This is a great read. I’m really looking forward to seeing what she does next after Game of Thrones.
Her mom told her not to pluck her eyebrows
My mum bribed me when it came to beauty. She told me, “Don’t touch your eyebrows because when you’re 17 (as a kid, you always want to be 17) I’ll get your eyebrows professionally shaped.” I was like, “Oh, I’ll hold out for that, that’s so cool!” And honestly, it never happened. I got to 17 and big eyebrows were coming back, so it was like, what’s the point? And when I wanted my ears pierced at 12 she said, “If you wait, we’ll go to Selfridges and we can put pretend diamonds in,” so that I didn’t do it. I did have magnetic earrings though.
Her mom also taught her how to do a light touch with makeup
My mum also taught me how to do ‘no make-up’ make-up. She showed me how to put on my make-up so it looks like I’m not wearing any. If all my friends were doing big eyeliner, which I so wanted to do, she was like, “Why don’t you just put it on the lash line, so it is there but it doesn’t look like it’s there?” She would gently nudge me in a classy direction, so I didn’t go too bonkers with the teenage make-up. I’m still following her today. But a red lip, which I obviously love, is always a red lip.
On feeling awful after her second surgery
“I was so full of drugs from being in the hospital that I had a lot of water retention, and one half of my face was quite swollen,” the 32-year-old recalls. “I felt so deeply unattractive. What I can see now is that I could see the pain behind my eyes. And no amount of anything can cover that.”
On how lovely she felt as Daenerys
I had the best professionals in the world doing my hair and make-up and costumes, and there is really not much I can do about it. I can’t ever get my hair to look like Daenerys’. It’s a heartbreak, but I’ve had to come to terms with that.
On her hair getting fried when she went bottle blonde
We would put the bald cap and the wig on. Everyone told me, “You look so much better as a blonde, you should think about being blonde the whole time.” So for the last season I was like, f-k it, let’s do it. I loved it, but it broke my hair. When you’re peroxide blonde, you don’t want to not be peroxide blonde. You keep thinking, ‘I can do this! My hair will get better!’ But it didn’t. So then I had to cut it all off and dye it back to brown. I feel good. Brunettes have more fun because it’s a lot less hassle.
Her definition of beauty
Beauty is laughter. It’s being inspired. If you look emaciated and tired and full of self-loathing you do not look beautiful, no matter how perfect your hair and make-up is. We should be celebrating having a giggle a bit more. Laughter is free as well, which is good.
You can tell she’s close with her mom and got so much advice from her. My mom was not as into makeup as I grew to be/am so I had to teach myself. I’ve actually been trying to teach my mom about makeup now and I think she’s picked up a few things. I can relate to not feeling attractive when I’m sick. I went through some difficult health issues around her age and it changed my life, it humbled me and made me re-evaluate some priorities. Maybe that’s why I find her so likable. I’m still superficial about my looks though. I’ve felt like this recently, when I’ve been in pain off and on and am also mad that my face looks puffy. I know it’s no big deal but I can’t help it!
Also in the latest Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, #17 out today, we talk about Daenerys’ story arc. (That’s around 23:30. There are spoilers but only up to episode 4, not the one that aired last night.) Kaiser/Chandra has some great insight about what producers are doing with Daenerys and how it parallels another character on the show. (Around 30:30.)
Oh so she was doing this to promote her partnership with Dolce & Gabbana fragrance and that’s why she was talking about perfume. You can tell she genuinely loves fragrance though. (I cut those excerpts you can read them at Stylist.)
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY MAMMA (of dragons) DAY!!! This is me pretending to be Italian, and blonde. To all the mothers and daughters and sons (and people who like smelling good) I hope you find some love to give and some love to receive this fine day. And to the dragon mammas?! May you find your fyre and walk through it unscathed. @dgbeauty #DGbeauty #DGTheOnlyOne2 #SheIsTheOnlyOne #mammasforlyfenotjustformammasday #love #❤️
View this post on Instagram
Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue. #forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons #🔥 #🙌 #❤️
photos credit: Avalon.red
Her dog is SO lovely. We almost got a fox terrier but ended up with a pointer. I have such a soft spot for anything Terrier even though I know they tend to be little holly terrors. But ADORABLE terrors.
Her makeup is a shade or two too light in the red dress photos. She needs just a HINT more yellow in the foundation to really look ‘right’ I think. However, I’m kind of intrigued because I feel like it might be the right shade for me haha.
I have mixed feelings about feeling this way, but to me she DOES look so much more striking as a blonde and as Danaerys. She’s adorable and lovely as a brunette, but as Dany she’s practically the most beautiful thing in the world. Such a beauty.
You are not alone! While I’m normally a big fan of the “Snow White” color combo, she just looks super interesting as a blonde.
I admire her so much. She just radiates loveliness in a very genuine way.
Completely agree. I simply adore her
I love the makeup comments! She’s right about pain showing through your eyes-I have pics from a really bad illness and you can just see how dead my face looks.
My mom loved makeup, so I picked up some stuff from her and then went even more into it-I absolutely adore makeup and spend a lot of time/money on trying everything. Lippies are my never-ending search; my favorite was discontinued a few years ago and I’ve never quite recovered.
I love the bonding of passing down tips and techniques to the next generation. My niece came to visit a few weeks ago and basically said, “I hate my makeup, please help.” I’ve been waiting for that moment for a few years-we hit the store and shopped forever, then came home and did a makeover. She’s in her 20s, and has been battling under-eye circles and shine, and we were able to give her the look she wanted. I also convinced her to upgrade her moisturizer-so fun!
I’m exactly her age and had a massive seizure around the time she was going through her recovery from the brain aneurysms. I find her such an inspiration. She just radiates fun, kindness and generosity of spirit. I know exactly what she’s talking about in not feeling beautiful when you’re in poor health. I hope she goes on to amazing things after GoT. I can’t wait to see more of her.
Drop D&G, Emilia. They’re trash.
She’s so lovely and funny! Her smile is incredible.
I’m 36 years old and resent always being talked out of getting pink hair and having to “keep it classy.” If you can’t experiment with bold eyeliner and makeup when you are a teenager and don’t have to go into an office every day you probably never will. I’m going to let my kids style themselves and be experimental as long as they’re not hurting themselves or doing anything that can’t be taken back (like tattoos – yes that will be a wait until you are x age).