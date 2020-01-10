Amy Schumer thanks her son’s nanny for being able to return to work

Amy Schumer posted this photo to Instagram on Tuesday. She tagged both a skincare expert and La Mer in the post, so I assume she’d either been given the masks or she wanted to help a lady on her style team out. But instead of just a normal spon con, Amy took the opportunity to make it about the lady to the left of her in the photo, her nanny. The caption for the post read:

This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy. I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin. 😍 @lamer @georgialouisesk

Thanking those folks who work in your household is trend I can get on board with. Chrissy Teigen recently thanked her nanny and chef as well. The people who help run a home absolutely deserve credit. And I prefer a celebrity who doesn’t pass it off as they do it all. Even if someone brings their kid on set, someone has to watch the child when they are filming. (I’d like a couple of celebrity dads to thank the nanny too. Maybe it would further the notion that, you know, both parents are responsible for child-rearing.)

I kind of like how Amy did it, too. She didn’t name the woman and her face is obscured by the mask, so she’s not going to be chased down through recognition. Amy’s been open about returning to work after her baby, Gene, was born. She was out doing stand-up just two weeks postpartum and started back full-time on her Hulu show last August. In October, Amy posted a poignant note about how much it meant to her to be a mom and working:

5 months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. Im feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience. 🥰 what was your going back to work experience?

And, of course, Amy can have such a positive experience returning to work because she has a capable and loving nanny at home with Gene. I’m sure Amy tells her nanny, and probably all her staff, how grateful she is all the time. But publicly acknowledging not only reinforces it, it further destigmatizes having a nanny. They aren’t a luxury item for the rich, they serve a vital role in the life of a child and deserve to be recognized as such. So good for Amy.

In other news, how cute is this little guy?

