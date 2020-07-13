Naya Rivera’s remains still haven’t been found days after her disappearance

Naya Rivera’s presumed death is still in the news because it’s still “presumed.” They still haven’t found her remains. The local sheriff’s office – the people spearheading the search – has come to the conclusion that there was no foul play or anything like that, this was just some kind of incredibly tragic accident involving murky waters and what will almost definitely be an accidental drowning. Divers have been searching the lake for days now and they still haven’t found anything:

The recovery operation for Glee star Naya Rivera continued on Sunday, with Ventura law enforcement announcing that they would check cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area of Lake Piru, as well as the shoreline. As of Sunday, boat crews will continue to scan the lake as surrounding areas of the lake will also be checked, they tweeted. But Sunday night, they tweeted that the search had concluded, to no avail, and would continue Monday morning. Though many have expressed that they want to help in the search, officials reiterated that their teams are “well equipped and highly trained.” “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you,” they tweeted Sunday. Lake Piru in Southern California remains closed to the public. Dive teams from throughout the region are assisting the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department through mutual aid. The California Office of Emergency Services and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the investigation as well as Tulare County and San Luis Obispo County’s sheriff’s office. The main focus of the search area is the north and east side of the lake, authorities have said. Authorities say they believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru while boating with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday. Calling it a “tragic accident,” authorities have expressed their condolences to the family and fans.

[From THR]

The investigation turned into a “recovery operation” on Thursday, which is when Naya was presumed dead. The sheriff’s office has 100 people in or around the lake searching, and they’ve called in reinforcements from other counties. Divers who have been part of the search describe extremely poor visibility underwater, and there are tree roots, branches and lots of debris at the bottom of the lake. As much as I think it’s weird that they haven’t found anything, I think the fact that they haven’t found her remains yet could be indicative of Naya possibly getting caught in an underwater branch or something and not being able to make it to the surface. The very idea of that is so haunting, my God. One of my biggest nightmares is drowning like that.

Naya’s mother and Naya’s ex-husband have gone to the lake over the past few days to pray and say their goodbyes. I find it invasive that media outlets are publishing those photos, so I won’t link to them. This story is just so tragic.