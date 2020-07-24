Idris Elba thinks we should put ‘warning labels’ on racist art rather than censor it

Idris Elba has been talking a bit about racism in general and racism within the film industry during the larger Black Lives Matter movement. He’s never really been shy about talking about race and racism though, and he’s notably been the victim of racism in some big, public ways (the James Bond conversation, and his Oscar snub). But on today’s episode of Idris Talks, he chats about what should happen to all of those problematic, racist and racially insensitive films or TV shows. Idris has a good solution:
Idris Elba is speaking out about how racist TV shows and films should be handled. Elba, 47, spoke to the RadioTimes in which he proposed adding a warning label to the beginning of a movie or TV show that would make it clear the content is offensive.
“I’m very much a believer in freedom of speech,” Elba said. “But the thing about freedom of speech is that it’s not suitable for everybody. That’s why we have a rating system: We tell you that this particular content is rated U, PG, 15, 18, X,” he continued, referring to the U.K.’s rating system. “To mock the truth, you have to know the truth. But to censor racist themes within a show, to pull it — wait a second, I think viewers should know that people made shows like this.”
Elba added, “Out of respect for the time and the movement, commissioners and archive-holders pulling things they think are exceptionally tone-deaf at this time — fair enough and good for you. But I think, moving forward, people should know that freedom of speech is accepted, but the audience should know what they’re getting into. I don’t believe in censorship. I believe that we should be allowed to say what we want to say. Because, after all, we’re story-makers.”
His comments come after HBO Max pulled Gone with the Wind to add “historical context” to some of the outdated and insensitive aspects of the film.
I think I agree with him? For something like Gone with the Wind, I think an introduction with historical content, plus a background on Margaret Mitchell and how she was pro-Confederacy, would work. It would also work if someone associated with a TV show – Tina Fey for 30 Rock, one of the producers of Golden Girls – did some kind of intro about the context of their “blackface” episodes, etc. But what about pieces of art which are just f–king awful? Like, I have never watched Birth of a Nation, and no ten-minute intro for context will make me want to watch it. But that’s not censorship – it’s someone making a decision about whether or not they want to waste their time.
I agree with this because the next generations need to see our full history to learn from it. You erase that and the same mistakes will just be made again.
I agree with him, markers on artwork (although statues of confederates in places of honor must be moved elsewhere), noting the issue. Or on the tags that appear telling you the show’s content includes: nudity, violence, adult themes and language, add racism. It doesn’t require tacking explanatory videos on every thing, just the warning tag.
Just wanted to say yup – statues of colonizers and racists don’t count! I think statues of confederate leaders/Columbus should just be torn down. Do we have statues of King George around just so we can remember the War of Independence?
Statues and this kind of stuff is something for museums. I would not destroy them but put them where they they can be used for educational purposes.
Agreed. We see violent depictions of rape and murder all the time on TV and movies, and there are trigger warnings on many. It should be same same. We can engage in critical assessments and become more aware of why these things are problematic.
Birth of a nation, Gone with the wind. Potato, potatoe. I would hope that they would become less popular as people start to learn about the message these movies send. But it seems people are willing to forgive a lot if they feel a connection to something.
I agree with him. It’s more helpful and educational to put this kind of stuff in context and add an explanation to it about what is wrong and why it was done and in many cases received as okay in that time.
A good example for this is Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” which was banned in Germany until 2016 or so. (The uncommented version had been banned again in 2018.) However, from 2016 a version containing 3.500 scientific comments was released which can now be used for educational purposes. So instead of just demonising a book full of BS and making people buy it on the black market and abroad they can now read it legally and actually learn.
When I was 14 we were taken to the nearby University and made to sit through a showing of “The Power of the Will”. I don’t care how many educational comments they add, I would never go through that again.
It’s called “Triumph of the Will” and also not available in Germany. Also, it’s not something a 14-year-old should have to be forced to watch. But that’s not the point anyway. I studied politics, communication and social sciences and this was one of the fields I was always very interested in, to learn how propaganda worked how it is still so similar now. What’s the point in hiding it even from university libraries when it is available anywhere else in the world?
Speaking of that movie, and how I agree it goes along with what Idris is saying: We watched Birth of a Nation in a film class in college, and afterwards had discussions on art and racism. It was very enlightening to talk about 1 – just the cinema and technology of the time as it was a massive movie to do in those days, regardless of theme, and 2 – what it was saying and what it supported and how it influence the population, or really was brought about by the population, as well as future films and entertainment. All of that to say I agree with Idris that a warning, a history, and explanation so we can choose what to watch would move us forward with better teaching moments. That way it’s not always on people of color to educate.
What he says is very much in line with my thinking and what I argue with friends in the pub who are less liberal minded,, but I am White British, so I bow to others on this.
Yes! If we hide it and pretend it never existed, then what have we learnt?
Statues, I think should be moved elsewhere- like they did in Budapest with Memento Park. You can still see them to see what past generations were subject to, and understand now why democracy is so important. A note before a movie, tv show, etc would do the same thing. I think it is important to remember that art is a time capsule of what was happening and it should start broad conversations on why and how things have and have not changed. (and should change)
I think I agree with him too. I struggle between shutting down speech too much (even really offensive speech) because I think that you cannot change someone’s mind if you don’t understand how they think. This is a good line to walk.
I’m totally with him. Just trying to *erase* racism won’t make it go away. Slavery is a part of American History, a shameful part. We have to teach people why, lest history repeats itself. I feel similarly about some (not all) of these statues being taken down. Perhaps it would be more effective to add another statue next to the one of, say, Teddy Roosevelt, or the Confederate soldier—a statue of an African American or Native American hero, for instance, or a compassionate depiction of slaves, with a plaque explaining why slavery was wrong, why racism is wrong, and how we can make our country and world better, now that we know better. I don’t know—maybe it’s a terrible idea. I just worry that the “erasing” strategy will only serve to drive racism in deeper. Things must be visible and out in the open for us to confront them.
I completely agree with him. Just pulling movies or tv shows from air isnt the best solution.
Those type of warnings already exists, like this programme contains nudity or flashing strobes etc..
I am watching some older cop shows and one has a warning title card before saying “this programme was made between 1975 and 1978, and contains some offensive and discriminatory language which reflects the prevailing attitudes of the time”.
I think something like this could be the way forward.