Ana de Armas hasn’t been seen out with Ben since July 3 & her brother is visiting



It’s been three weeks since Ana de Armas was photographed out with Ben Affleck. As I keep mentioning, that just happens to coincide with the story in The Washington Post calling Ben and Ana “the pandemic’s first tabloid celebrities.” They stopped doing pap walks, we only saw Ben out going out alone, and it’s unclear if the paparazzi just left (doubtful), if they stopped walking their dogs together, if they stopped seeing each other, or if they kept weird hours to throw them off. We do know that Ben was in Portugal right after that article came out. It’s likely Ana was with him, although that’s unknown. Earlier this week she posted that she adopted a new puppy, Salsa. We know Ben took the photo of her with the pup, as his foot was in that picture. (He has those sneakers.)

Ana was seen outside Ben’s house on July 22. The paparazzi photographed her arriving with her older little white dog, Elvis. We don’t have those photos because they’re exclusives, but you can see them on Lainey Gossip. Lainey talks about the fact that Ana only brought Elvis and that it’s tricky to train a new pup to walk on a leash. Also she likes Ana’s pants. I own about three crazy ass big jeans like that but I never have the nerve to wear trendy jeans. I always end up in straight fit or skinny jeans. This summer I’ve been wearing a lot of leggings and dresses since it’s hot and all my jeans are tight on me. (I will fix that!)

These are new photos of Ana out walking Elvis in her town of Venice yesterday, Thursday, with a young guy who is identified as her brother. Look who’s wearing a mask finally. I like her little white and gold embroidered shift dress. Ana only has this one brother, his name is Javier Caso, he lives in NY and works as a photographer, and no sisters. The fact that the paparazzi have these photos (and they’re not exclusives) suggest they’ve either patiently waited for her the last three weeks or that they were tipped off.

So what’s going on with Ana and Ben? I think he cooled off on her after the WaPo article came out and the spell was broken. (Kaiser used that “spell was broken” phrasing in an email, I should give her credit.) It’s like they went from 60 to 0, photo-wise, you know? Plus she got a new puppy. Something is up.