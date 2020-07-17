The first half of ‘Lucifer’ season 5 premieres August 21, will you watch it?

Lucifer originally found its home at Fox but was dropped after its third season. Netflix picked it up for season 4 and 5 after fans petitioned to bring back the show.

When season 4 launched in May last year, fans pushed the show to number 1 on Netflix for weeks. Seeing that enthusiasm may have encouraged the powers that be to possibly give us a sixth season. For which I will be extremely delighted.

The trailer for Season 5 dropped a few days ago and it picks up with Lucifer Morningstar coming up from the Underworld, aka Hell, where he exiled himself at the end of Season 4 leaving behind his love, Lt. Chloe Decker. Like many fans, I was ready for the consummation of the relationship, and we got robbed! It’s kind of like not getting the wedding between Mr. Big and Carrie at the end of Season 6 of Sex and the City.

Anyhow, the trailer alludes to the fact that all is not as it seems. We not only get eye-candy Welshman Tom Ellis playing Lucifer this season, but Ellis playing a new character, Lucifer’s identical twin brother, Michael, who is pretending to be Lucifer. Here’s that trailer:

Now that we know that Tom Ellis has inked a deal with Netflix, we can greedily anticipate not only the second half of season 5 but a possible season six. Fingers crossed as I surely won’t get tired of seeing Tom nor his sexy co-star D.B. Woodside on my tiny screen. I will also enjoy watching Mazikeen, played by Lesley-Ann Brandt, kicking everybody’s ass.

Photos credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

8 Responses to “The first half of ‘Lucifer’ season 5 premieres August 21, will you watch it?”

  1. Vera says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Of course (said it in my head in Alexander Lemtov’s voice)!

  2. Snazzy says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:23 am

    I love this show! Can’t wait!

  3. Mel says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:37 am

    I am soooo ready! Netflix took their sweet time releasing it! Lol!

  4. Mina_Esq says:
    July 17, 2020 at 7:49 am

    Absolutely! The show is always entertaining. Tom Ellis is the eye candy I need in this difficult time.

  5. Darla says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Oh definitely. I love the show, and now with new content being so hard to come by, I’m even more excited. All those Disney + original MCU shows? We’re not getting them for a long time.

  6. Soapboxpudding says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:36 am

    I can’t wait! It’ can be cheesy but also has good themes (sexual fluidity, personal growth, BLM) and thankfully doesn’t glorify toxic masculinity. Tom Ellis is delightful and really, really easy on the eyes.

  7. Swack says:
    July 17, 2020 at 8:43 am

    I still need to watch season 4 and to do that I need to rewatch the first three seasons. Better get to it or I’ll be really far behind.

