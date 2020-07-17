Prince Andrew was photographed ‘sharing a laugh’ with his bodyguard this week

Did you know that Prince Andrew was photographed this week? A photographer “caught” a glimpse of Andrew “driving his Range Rover from Royal Lodge Windsor” over to the main castle. He was “sharing a laugh” with his bodyguard because, I cannot stress this enough, Prince Andrew still has his ducal title, his HRH royal styling, his giant Royal Lodge AND his taxpayer funded security. The British press wanted Prince Harry stripped of everything for the crime of marrying a biracial American woman. I guess the British press doesn’t care so much about Andrew. Did I mention that he was photographed on the very same day that Ghislaine Maxwell had her virtual arraignment? Yep, it was on Tuesday:
Prince Andrew seen for first time since Ghislaine Maxwell sex case court hearing
Duke of York was pictured smiling and chuckling as he drove through the gates of Windsor Castle in his black Range Rover
— Socialist Voice 🌐 (@SocialistVoice) July 15, 2020
Vanity Fair points out that he has been in quarantine with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie, with no mention of Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank. This was actually the first time we’ve seen Andrew since Maxwell’s arrest. I believe this was likely a prearranged photo-op, a little castle ride-by pap stroll. And Andrew wanted to send the message that he’s cheerful about all of the rape and human trafficking and sexual abuse. Or is he?
According to a report in The Telegraph, Andrew has actually been agonizing in the wake of Maxwell’s arrest. Friends of Andrew’s think he is being scapegoated, and one source told the newspaper that he is having difficulty deciding whether or not to speak out against Maxwell. “He is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t,” the source said. “This doesn’t seem a good time for him to publicly come out and criticize her. It would seem bad timing to do that now.” The Telegraph added that he has begun working with Clare Montgomery, a lawyer who specializes in extradition.
Maxwell, on the other hand, is reportedly trying to distance herself from Andrew, who told the BBC that Maxwell had introduced him to Epstein in 1999. According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, friends claim that Maxwell was not actually the person who introduced Andrew to Epstein, but that it happened at the behest of Lynn Forester de Rothschild in 1999.
We’ve heard versions of “Andrew is debating about whether he should say something about Ghislaine” before. The thing is, he’s already said plenty. He used Ghislaine as a human shield during his BBC interview last year, often deflecting from conversations about his close ties to Jeffrey Epstein by saying that he was actually closer to Ghislaine, and he only knew Epstein through Ghislaine. That version didn’t make sense either, because if Epstein was just a friend-of-a-friend, why did Andrew do all of those special favors for Epstein in particular (invites to castles, birthday parties) and why did Andrew go to New York, stay in Epstein’s townhouse (for days) and take a walk with Epstein in the park, all after Epstein’s plea deal? So many unanswered questions. Meanwhile, there was this:
Ghislaine Maxwell’s former friend Prince Andrew – who stepped down from royal life in the wake of his catastrophic Newsnight interview last year – has been further removed from the limelight, with his official website having been taken down.
The Duke formerly had his own independent site, thedukeofyork.org, in addition to his listing on the official Royal Family website. His individual web address now, however, redirects to his royal.uk page. There, the ‘About The Duke of York’ section opens with the explanation: ‘In November 2019, His Royal Highness The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future.’ It then proceeds to ‘A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York,’ with a link to the original statement. The royal’s Twitter and Instagram accounts remain active, but have not been used since posting the statement.
It should have come down last year, when he stepped away from royal work. He should have lost his security, his Royal Lodge, his ducal title and his HRH. The fact that it’s only NOW that they even took down his official website says (to me) that they were planning a “comeback” for months, only to quietly acquiesce and admit that there never was going to be a comeback.
Update: I am writing up the Beatrice-wedding story, we will have that shortly.
Photos courtesy of social media, Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
Kaiser, I appreciate how you always emphasize that he still has his HRH, the Royal Lodge, and his title. it just shows how cruel and petty the treatment of Harry and Meghan was (and still is.) They were also 100% planning a comeback.
100% they were planning his comeback. That’s why they had him sending messages on behalf of the Queen to the Chinese ambassador.
As much as I hate how the media ties Prince Andrew’s misdemeanours to Prince Harry and Meghan, the fact their press ran parallel really highlighted the double standards& how much worse the Sussexes have been treated in the media and by the family than Prince Andrew.
In Betty´s view, Andrew not returning to be a working royal is punishment enough.
We have been discussing the narratives set by RF and what they are doing for Andrew is truly disgusting. There is barely any piece on Andrew and Andrew alone_ it always comes down to the ” annus horriblis” Betty is having, they make sure to mention Sussexes leaving and they are really pushing this idea that Andrew indeed is ” cooperating” with the FBI when we know is not true.
Every move people make on Andrew to take responsability, like the Gloria Allred shaming bus, British Press add some sort of ” poor Queen” twist or use euphemisms like ” disgraced tycoon Epstein” …
It is very easy not to speak about Andrew when they have the hordes of racists after the Sussexes.
Next to go should be his taxpayer funded security, his HRH, ducal title and the rest of his social media accounts. Also his house if it’s a crown property. Mummy can hide her pedo son from justice at Sandrigham/Balmoral/other privately owned properties
The disgusting thing is that he isn’t acting remorseful or sad, because he ISN’T. He doesn’t think he did anything wrong. And I seriously wonder if the queen thinks he did anything wrong.
easy: she thinks her son was just being a loyal friend and considers him sleeping with a seventeen years old an ” escapade” of sorts. Women her age believe in implied consent, meaning that a woman- and a seventeen years old is a grown woman in their opinion- should know better and should be the one defending themselves.
Ugh. So simple, but so right. And it’s a tragedy.
I don’t think the Queen thinks he did anything wrong, she probably figures “he’s a duke, he’s the son of the queen, of course young women were throwing themselves are her.” She likely does not understand the concept of consent outside of violent rape and she likely doesn’t understand the concept of human trafficking outside of very extreme and obvious examples.
it reminds me of an early episode of West Wing – when we first meet Amy Gardner/Mary Louise Parker – and the issue is part of a treaty/agreement that talks about “forced prostitution” and she recites all these examples that would not be protected and Josh is like, “but how is that not forced?” and she says something like “I’ve got a whole team of lawyers who can tell you how that isn’t forced, and therefore these girls would not be protected under this treaty.” I think that’s how the Queen looks at it. She doesn’t view Virginia as being “forced” because she just doesn’t understand the concept of consent, freedom of choice, how someone like Virginia (and the others) becomes part of Epstein’s circle, etc.
the problem is though, at this point, someone should have sat her down and damn well made sure she did understand.
Hope his d!ck rots off and his yellowed donkey teeth fall out. He is evil.
Bea just married in secret!
Do Katie Keen and Andrew share a dentist / veneer specialist?
Has anyone seen this?
Donald Trump Implicating prince Andrew five years ago.
#CreepyTrump #trump #PrinceAndrew #Epstein #EpsteinIsland #DonaldTrump #JeffreyEpstein #ivanka https://t.co/aSAXgMbB98
https://twitter.com/paigeherriott1/status/1281141127186350080?s=20