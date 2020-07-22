Natalie Maines: ‘Today I might actually make out with George Bush’

Embed from Getty Images

In 2003, the then-Dixie Chicks were performing in London on the eve of the American/coalition invasion of Iraq. Natalie Maines told the audience that they (the band) were “ashamed the President of the United States is from Texas.” Chaos followed. It was huge international news. The GOP used the Dixie Chicks as props in some kind of pop culture/patriotism narrative. Country stations burned the band’s records. People were really f–king mad at them. After a few years, they came back with magazine covers and an album and a Grammy performance. But things have honestly never been the same for them.

Now we’re in the era of Donald Trump and the Bush era is but a distant, hazy memory. The Chicks have a new name and a new album and Natalie Maines is like all of us – fighting against the urge to see George W. Bush as “not as bad as Trump.” Natalie apparently said this on an upcoming episode of Watch What Happens Live:

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, famously became pariahs in country music after they criticized George W. Bush in 2003 for the war in Iraq. But singer Natalie Maines says Donald Trump has put things in perspective. “Today I might actually make out with George Bush,” she told Andy Cohen in an upcoming episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” She maintains that she “didn’t want to go to war and that weapons of mass destruction were a lie — but yes, I would.”

What offends you more in this political Rorschach test? The idea that Natalie was ashamed that Bush was from Texas, or the idea that 17 years later, she would make out with him because he’s not Trump? I don’t know.

Also: do we need to do a forensic gossip examination of whose tights were left on Natalie Maines’ boat? Apparently, this is why Natalie’s marriage to Adrian Pasdar ended – he’s a cheater who banged another woman on Natalie’s boat. “Tights On My Boat” is savage AF and I don’t know if Adrian Pasdar will ever be able to show his face in public anymore.

I'd like to discuss these photos of Natalie Maines' ex-husband posing on their boat!! pic.twitter.com/Nb7T24Fg8c — Joseph Longo (@josephlongo_) July 20, 2020

