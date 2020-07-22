Kylie Jenner’s two-year-old daughter Stormi has a $1200 Louis Vuitton purse

Whenever I say that jewelry and purses are “investments,” inevitably someone yells at me, but guess what? THEY ARE. Purses especially – there’s lots of evidence to suggest that major-label purses (Hermes Birkins, Louis Vuitton, Prada) are actually one of the better and smarter investments, especially in this economy. Still, I’ve always rolled my eyes when celebrities give their children expensive jewelry or handbags. The idea that a one-year-old needs a diamond bracelet or a three-year-old should have a $1200 purse is absurd. But it’s still happening.
Kylie Jenner posted this photo, above, of Stormi with her own Louis Vuitton bag. This is the LV Nano Speedy in the multicolor print, which is more rare, and would retail for more than $1100. It’s a cute bag – LV bags have always been seen as some of the best investment pieces, especially during the Marc Jacobs-era of LV and beyond (he revitalized the brand and everyone wanted an LV bag). Kylie has always given Stormi designer bags, and this is just the latest. It’s dumb. The best case scenario is that Kylie is just posing Stormi with the bag and then Kylie puts the bag in her own closet storage for years. It’s also possible that LV is sending out these bags as freebies to certain celebrities too. Which sucks.
In the past week, we had another celebrity child getting an expensive bag – here’s Offset giving Kulture a Birkin bag for her second birthday. First of all, Kulture is so pretty and so BIG for two years old! Second of all, that pink Birkin is really beautiful. It would be a good investment piece, but not for a two-year-old.
Someone isn’t going to be happy when they find one of those bags colored with fun and happy non-washable sharpie artwork.
Millions are facing devastation without unemployment extension.
I would love to see celebrities bragging about how they’re not spending money on expensive bags for toddlers and young kids, and putting their extra money into helping others.
Where’s cancel culture when you need it?
I just rolled my eyes so hard I nearly passed out. Just. So. VULGAR.
Toddlers want toys and games and stuffed animals, not designer purses. Kulture looked so disappointed. This is for their parents to put on Instagram and that’s pretty much it.
At the same it’s their money and I just have to hope these people donate to charitable causes in addition to indulging themselves.
Makes me feel slightly nauseas. I just think spoiling your children to that degree is just so unhealthy for them, it is totally done to make the parents feel a certain way. I actually feel sorry for those kids
Absolutely disgusting and tone-deaf. On so many levels.
I wonder if Kris Jong Un has called in the troops to post some distractions on social media.
I just came here to say that both of these girls are the cutest.
Those are some beautiful children.
And Kulture, I gotta think, was disappointed. She saw a big box and probably thought it was a toy. She put that bag down with the quickness.
Whenever I read stuff like this I think of that time when I was too poor to afford sanitary towels. It makes me go ‘hmm’.