Sarah Ferguson finally got to say something about Princess Beatrice’s wedding

The movement to praise Princess Beatrice for her small, somewhat socially distanced wedding is over-the-top and full of racist dog whistles. It has been obvious for nearly a full year that Princess Beatrice wanted a big, splashy wedding and that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was down with all of it because he wanted those royal connections. Prince Andrew’s BBC interview last year was the first signal that Beatrice would not get her dream wedding, but the Queen was still going to organize something special for her favorite son’s oldest daughter. This is why the plan was for Beatrice to marry in London (the first royal to do so since the Cambridge wedding) and have a Buckingham Palace reception. That got cancelled because of the pandemic. Then Beatrice’s people floated the idea of having a huge wedding next year, only to have that idea widely mocked.
My point is that I have sympathy for all of the drama around Beatrice’s wedding, but I find the narratives exhausting. Especially since it’s clear that the Queen and Prince Andrew were working together to stage-manage every little detail of the small wedding. The trade-off for Beatrice getting a Queen-approved wedding was A) she had to cosplay the Petty Betty and B) Beatrice’s parents were not allowed to be seen in any photos. I would imagine that Sarah Ferguson was actually embargoed specifically from saying anything. And it worked… for a few days. Last night, the Duchess of York posted this on IG:
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to all the very special and kind people that took the time and trouble to send amazingly caring and supportive messages … never has a mother been more proud than the wedding of Eugenie and Jack, and again with my Beatrice’s loving wedding to Dear Edo. I am so lucky with my girls, and now the best sons-in-law
Curious, right? She just had to say *something* but Buckingham Palace must have explicitly prohibited her from posting any photos from the wedding or reception. Andrew wouldn’t need to be told to not post photos. This was clearly the plan he hatched with the Queen, to behave as if Beatrice was basically an orphan, not to provide any quotes and not be included in any photos. Weird how this isn’t breaking the holy royal protocol, huh?
Princess Eugenie was also embargoed from posting anything on her Instagram for several days, but at least she eventually got to use the palace-approved portraits.
View this post on Instagram
Couldn't Bea happier (get it) 🐝… What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. Happy wedding day to you both xxxx
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Buckingham Palace, Fergie’s social media, Eugenie’s IG and WENN.
I think the reference to Eugenie’s wedding is kind of weird. Like she could have skipped that line, and just ended with the bit about her girls and her sons in law.
Anyway like you said Kaiser the narrative around Beatrice’s wedding is exhausting. I think she made the best out of it, considering the pandemic and her father, but yeah, the twitter narrative that this is how “true royalty” acts is just annoying.
I have to commend her for looking like she’s stuffed into a sausage casing at every public appearance. I have nothing else about this thirsty grifter other than that I hope she goes down when Andrew does.
She is the embodiment of vulgarity indeed.
🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
Thank you, I was thinking the same . How does she comfortably sit in some of these getups?
To me the absolute embargo tells me that they are sincerely worried about more dirt about Andrew coming out and following the rules to try and maintain the protection from the Queen.
Trump just denied knowing anything about Prince Andrew allegations when asked about Ghislaine Maxwell& naming powerful men at his latest press conference. Plus Emily Mathis has been doing rounds about the Newsnight interview as it is in the running for a BAFTA & it just came out that the palace advisors thought the Newsnight interview had gone well until they saw the public reaction. How embarrassing for the palace& the Queen’s fave. No wonder there was no sight of Andrew at the wedding& in BP’s press release they didn’t even name him& just referred to the bride’s father.
Palace is finally realising that Andrew is toxic as hell. Of course to deflect on real reasons for the small wedding people like Sarah Vine have to make it about Meghan & what she could ‘learn’ from Beatrice’s humble ceremony.
That pic of Fergie.. With wet underarms… Major ewww
Also she is aging really badly
Again.. Wishing Bea the best for her marriage
@ Msdimeanor : think Fergie is aging naturally and allowing her face to be filler-free. I think that is how her generation does it.
There are so many million things to criticise Fergie for. Is sweaty armpits something to go Ewwww about? Sweating on a hot day is a normal biological function. Other royals have been photographed with sweaty pits too.
At least Fergie can sweat.
The Yorks are such an embarrassment. Fergie just can’t help herself.
They are playing it smart but I agree with you about the narrative surrounding it being exhausting. The only reasonntueybarendoing that is to try to stick it to the Duchess living an ocean away rent free in their heads. I certainly wish Beatrice and her new husband the best and think they did well given the circumstances but this wasn’t from the original plan and like everyone else they adjusted. The end.
Color on these photos is awful. Dull as sepia toned ditch water. It also emphasizes the shadows on her face, making her head skull like.
Couldn’t agree more! They are not going to age well with this stupid filter.
What is going on with the commas in that quote she posted? The spacing? These people are so unintelligent.
@Andrea! Bless you! I found another comma complainer. I told myself not to comment because it’s not really THAT big of a deal, but then I saw your comment and felt like I should support you! My English teacher eyes and red correcting pen were agitating after seeing her post!
Haha oh my god thank you. When I first read her post my first thought was about how poorly written it was. 😂
‘dear edo’ on both posts. Seems super odd way for both them to call him this.
I was going to post the same thing! what’s with all the “dear Edo”?
I thought this as well. Odd.