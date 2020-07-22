David Schwimmer on Ross & Rachel: ‘It’s not even a question, they were on a break’

ross rachel1

Look at me, I’m about to discuss the plotline of a TV show which was popular 25 years ago! Hurray. No, seriously, I’ve noticed how popular all things Friends are these days. Friends-related gear is still being sold, People Magazine still does stories and covers related to Friends, and the six original stars of Friends are getting paid buckets of money to do some kind of “Friends reunion” show (which will just be interviews, not actual “shows”).

Anyway, David Schwimmer appeared on The Tonight Show this week to promote his latest TV show, Intelligence, on Peacock. This is Schwimmer’s first TV show since Friends, actually. But of course he was asked about Friends, specifically the storyline “we were on a break!” You know the story – Ross and Rachel were dating, he gets crazy jealous, they have a break up and Ross immediately runs off and sleeps with the Hot Girl From The Xerox Place. Rachel and Ross come back together quickly and then Rachel finds out about Xerox Girl and dumps Ross. Ross argues that “we were on a break” therefore sleeping with Xerox Girl didn’t count as cheating. Around the 6-minute mark, Fallon asks Schwimmer what people yell at him and he brings this up:

“It’s not even a question, they were on a break.” It’s true, they WERE on a break, but that being said, Rachel had every right to be upset and angry with him and she had every right to dump him. The fact that Ross – who was being a controlling, jealous a–hole – ran out and slept with someone just minutes after she asked for a break (for good reason) is still a sucky thing to do. The idea that Ross could somehow use “logic” to explain why Rachel shouldn’t be mad because they “were on a break” is sucky too.

19 Responses to “David Schwimmer on Ross & Rachel: ‘It’s not even a question, they were on a break’”

  1. Case says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:23 am

    I always liked Friends a moderate amount, but the total idolization and constant presence of that show in pop culture now is a complete turnoff to me.

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Ha! And thanks to Friends it has been used as a legitimate excuse ever since lol. Honestly what does a break mean,seeing other people or working on yourself to be a better partner when you get back ? The worst are people who have ‘break babies’ .

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      July 22, 2020 at 10:43 am

      I saw this episode recently so it’s very fresh in my mind. Ross legitimately thought he and Rachel had broken up (hence, on a break). She told him they needed a break from “us”, so he walked out and left and proceeded to wallow at a bar/club and went home with the Kinko’s copy girl.

      I always saw both sides here. In my opinion, Ross was ‘technically’ free to do what he wanted, but the fact that he did so SO quickly was what really caused the issue, and I understood her hurt. Had he and Rachel broken up/separated and time had passed (heck, even a week!), I could see Rachel having been more accepting of it. But the fact that he left and made such a rash decision was foolish on his part. Lots of people have the “fine, let’s take a break!” fights and then proceed to regret it immediately–which is what Rachel did. It took less than 24 hours for her to leave messages on his phone saying she made a mistake and wanted to fix things, and then showed up at his front door. If that had been me, I also would have been crushed if my boyfriend had managed to squeeze in a casual one night stand between our 12 hour break up and make up.

      All of this to say, yes, they WERE on a break. He was legit free to sleep with people. But it still didn’t make what he did perfectly okay and hunky dory if he still loved Rachel and wanted to be with her. In other words, don’t be shocked that Rachel will be furious when she finds out, Ross!

      Reply
      • tcbc says:
        July 22, 2020 at 11:22 am

        Of course he was free to sleep with other people, but that doesn’t mean he was free from the consequences of choosing to sleep with other people. There’s no “technically” in relationships. “You can’t be hurt by this because rules” is nonsense.

  3. McMom says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Is this really his first TV show since Friends? He played Noah, the West Side Curmudgeon, on the reboot of Will and Grace (I only saw a few episodes, but he was good – I always found Ross a little irritating). He and Debra Messing had good chemistry.

    Reply
  4. Leducduswaz says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:33 am

    TBH, if I was on a break and Chloe the Xerox Girl hit on me, I’d hook up with her too…

    Reply
  5. janey says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:33 am

    I loved Intelligence, it’s a fun, easy watch. I was watching some old friends episodes the other night and it’s the first time I have laughed out loud in ages (it was the episode where they try to get Ross’ sofa up the stairs – pivot!!!!). It was a well needed laugh.

    Reply
  6. Dhavynia says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:40 am

    That’s what Jada told Will….

    Reply
  7. ReginaGeorge says:
    July 22, 2020 at 10:43 am

    He thought they were taking a time out. Rachel clarified it was a break from the relationship. Even back then I never saw anything wrong with Ross hooking up with the copy girl. TBH, if it was me and I was drunk and hurt after my BF said that to me, especially if I had a feeling there was someone else involved, I would have at least made out with someone at the bar. (I was kind too prudish when it came to casual sex and one night stands back then lol)

    Reply
  8. Jegede says:
    July 22, 2020 at 11:00 am

    It was rich for Rachel to call Ross possessive and jealous.

    I mean she deliberately sabotaged Ross’ potentials with Phoebe’s friend and other hook-ups.

    She took snide shots at him whenever another woman, so much as looked his way.
    Why care, if Ross was the jealous one?🙄🙄

    She doused it in cuteness, but Rachel never wanted Ross to be happy. Not even with Emily.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 22, 2020 at 11:05 am

      Good points. Part of the reason Ross never got over Rachel was because she never wanted him to get over her. The whole “fly to London to stop the wedding” was really over the line.

      Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    July 22, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I definitely thought they were on a break and while Ross’s actions were definitely hurtful, they weren’t necessarily “wrong.” it wasn’t cheating on Rachel. I think the bigger problem was that he didn’t tell her and then they got back together and she found out from Gunther.

    Reply
  10. Mama says:
    July 22, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Also, to be fair, another point which doesn’t excuse Ross but adds to how he saw the situation, is that he did call her after he left her apartment and he heard Mark’s voice (the source of his jealousy there) and thought SHE was cheating on him.

    Reply
  11. Bibliomommy96 says:
    July 22, 2020 at 11:13 am

    He was actually in this really good show called “Feed the Beast” he was amazing

    Reply

