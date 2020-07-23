Kim Kardashian is filming KUWTK, but Kanye’s manic episode isn’t a storyline

There are always so many conspiracies about Kim Kardashian and the “storylines” for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That’s been happening a lot this week – there are people who genuinely believe that Kanye West is, like, faking a manic episode so that KUWTK will have a new storyline? Like, I get it, the family has a reality show and their asses are made of lies. But have you watched KUWTK? Most of the “storylines” are random sh-t like “Kourtney and Kim are fighting” or “where are we going to host this kid’s birthday party?” When the show does veer into actual real-life drama – like, say, Kim’s robbery in Paris – it’s mostly dealt with off-camera, and then one of the sisters will summarize in a to-camera interview. The Kardashians control what is and is not on-camera, and of course they’re not looking to exploit Kanye’s manic episode for ratings:

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is NOT documenting any of Kanye West’s current bipolar episode — and the order came down from Kim herself … TMZ has learned. Production sources tell us … as soon as Kanye went off the rails, Kim made the decision none of it would be used as a storyline on the show. We’re told the series had just recently started shooting again after a lengthy hiatus because of COVID. Our sources say Kim takes her husband’s mental health very seriously and doesn’t want it exploited for ratings or good TV drama — some things are off the table, and this is one of them. That policy extends to her kids too … we’re told production was told not to profile any of them during this ordeal because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road. With that said, we’re told she and other family members are still filming … but they’re simply following other storylines right now. We’re told they were out in Malibu Wednesday shooting for the show. Now, our sources do say the subject of Kanye’s bipolar episode may be brought up in the future as a talking point — but any of Kim’s real-life reactions are too personal to air.

[From TMZ]

I would imagine that Kanye’s mental illness will be a smaller part of a larger KUWTK storyline about Kim getting a divorce, honestly. If they’re filming now, my guess is that the family thought the bigger stories would be “are Khloe and Tristan Thompson back together” and “Kylie Cosmetics drama.” But I’m sure the conclusion of the season currently filming will be Kim speaking to camera about how she’s visiting divorce lawyers, and maybe Kim leaning on Kris and Khloe for support as her marriage falls apart.