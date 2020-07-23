Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Elrich, her boyfriend of less than four months

Since we’ve been talking about Kanye West and mental illness all week, I thought Demi Lovato’s name was trending for something regarding Kanye. Demi has dealt with lots of mental health issues too, including addiction and her diagnosed bipolar syndrome. Demi has dealt with stuff in public as well, but Demi has always openly sought treatment. The reaction to her mental health issues has always been so different.

Demi has just announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, her boyfriend of less than four months. Ehrich is an actor and he used to be on Young and the Restless (a soap opera, for non-Americans). Ehrich proposed to Demi in Malibu, by the ocean, with a GIANT diamond ring from jeweler Peter Marco (the ring is gorgeous, tbh). Ehrich is 29, Demi is 27, in case anyone is wondering. They got together in March and they quarantined together, which reportedly brought them even closer. This is a Bubble Engagement! On her Instagram, Demi posted this:

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich -

I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍

[From Demi’s IG]

I’m choosing to be happy for her! I mean, I think four months is not enough time, for sure, but I imagine the quarantine heightened everything and I do think that “when you know, you know.” She’s not a dumb kid anymore, she’s a 27-year-old woman and she fell in love.