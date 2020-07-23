Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Elrich, her boyfriend of less than four months

Since we’ve been talking about Kanye West and mental illness all week, I thought Demi Lovato’s name was trending for something regarding Kanye. Demi has dealt with lots of mental health issues too, including addiction and her diagnosed bipolar syndrome. Demi has dealt with stuff in public as well, but Demi has always openly sought treatment. The reaction to her mental health issues has always been so different.
Demi has just announced her engagement to Max Ehrich, her boyfriend of less than four months. Ehrich is an actor and he used to be on Young and the Restless (a soap opera, for non-Americans). Ehrich proposed to Demi in Malibu, by the ocean, with a GIANT diamond ring from jeweler Peter Marco (the ring is gorgeous, tbh). Ehrich is 29, Demi is 27, in case anyone is wondering. They got together in March and they quarantined together, which reportedly brought them even closer. This is a Bubble Engagement! On her Instagram, Demi posted this:
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.
@maxehrich -
I knew I loved you the moment I met you.
It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍
I’m choosing to be happy for her! I mean, I think four months is not enough time, for sure, but I imagine the quarantine heightened everything and I do think that “when you know, you know.” She’s not a dumb kid anymore, she’s a 27-year-old woman and she fell in love.
I think four months in quarantine should be enough to weed the really bad stuff about someone out.
Love the emerald cut
Congrats to her…I got engaged 6 months after meeting my now-husband (we were in our mid-30s though) – so when you know! I say this knowing she’s a celebrity and their divorce rates aren’t low! But I wish her well and hope this works out for her after all she’s been through!
I love Demi and I am rooting hard for her. She is a fabulous human. But 4 months girl…red flag? Also, I am probably in the minority- but I do not like ring at all!
4 months………..ok! all the best to them!
i used to think that the test of a new relationship was a weekend with the family LOL. Now with the virus and quarantine situation, I’ve changed my relationship boromoter to being in close quarters for a period of time.
4 months, in quarantine, plus the engagement & wedding planning (should she decide to go big) could make it maybe a year until they’re actually married, so…yeah, congrats
I love Demi and I say congrats! My mom and dad were engaged after 6 weeks and married 6 months later for over 20 years. Only separated when she passed away at 50. My dad has always said it was love at first sight and he knew immediately she was the one.
Sometimes it just works like that! I hope Demi truly has a great love with Max, she deserves it after everything she’s been through!
Congratulations to them! She looks and sounds healthy and happy.
There are time a ring can be too big. I think this applies here, just my humble opinion. But good for her. If they are happy, then that’s great.