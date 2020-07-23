Dave Grohl defends teachers: ‘Why should any teacher trust Betsy DeVos?’

Embed from Getty Images
Dave Grohl has a new audio edition of his Dave’s True Stories series, and you can hear it on YouTube or read it on The Atlantic. (Earlier editions are in print on Instagram.) Dave opens with the fact that he left school in 11th grade to become a musician. He said he still has nightmares where he has to take tests unprepared. Then he talks about his mom, a former public schoolteacher who raised two kids as a single mom and worked multiple jobs to make ends meet. He gushes about what a great teacher she was, and how students tell her she changed their lives. My parents are both retired teachers and I could relate to his stories about his mom so much. Dave talked to his mom, now 82, about her concerns for teachers. The crux of the essay is about the fact that people with absolutely no knowledge or experience in teaching are making careless and dangerous decisions that will affect children, teachers and staff. This reminds me f the story I covered yesterday about the main Florida teachers’ union suing Gov. DeSantis for reopening schools with no plan.
When it comes to the daunting—and ever more politicized—question of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, the worry for our children’s well-being is paramount. Yet teachers are also confronted with a whole new set of dilemmas that most people would not consider. “There’s so much more to be addressed than just opening the doors and sending them back home,” my mother tells me over the phone. Now 82 and retired, she runs down a list of concerns based on her 35 years of experience: “masks and distancing, temperature checks, crowded busing, crowded hallways, sports, air-conditioning systems, lunchrooms, public restrooms, janitorial staff.” Most schools already struggle from a lack of resources; how could they possibly afford the mountain of safety measures that will need to be in place? And although the average age of a schoolteacher in the United States is in the early 40s, putting them in a lower-risk group, many career teachers, administrators, cafeteria workers, nurses, and janitors are older and at higher risk. Every school’s working faculty is a considerable percentage of its population, and should be safeguarded appropriately. I can only imagine if my mother were now forced to return to a stuffy, windowless classroom. What would we learn from that lesson? When I ask what she would do, my mother replies, “Remote learning for the time being.”
Remote learning is an inconvenient and hopefully temporary solution. But as much as Donald Trump’s conductor-less orchestra would love to see the country prematurely open schools in the name of rosy optics (ask a science teacher what they think about White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s comment that “science should not stand in the way”), it would be foolish to do so at the expense of our children, teachers, and schools.
Every teacher has a “plan.” Don’t they deserve one too? My mother had to come up with three separate lesson plans every single day (public speaking, AP English, and English 10), because that’s what teachers do: They provide you with the necessary tools to survive. Who is providing them with a set of their own? America’s teachers are caught in a trap, set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership that have never been in their position and can’t possibly relate to the unique challenges they face. I wouldn’t trust the U.S. secretary of percussion to tell me how to play “Smells Like Teen Spirit” if they had never sat behind a drum set, so why should any teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tell them how to teach, without her ever having sat at the head of a class? (Maybe she should switch to the drums.) Until you have spent countless days in a classroom devoting your time and energy to becoming that lifelong mentor to generations of otherwise disengaged students, you must listen to those who have. Teachers want to teach, not die, and we should support and protect them like the national treasures that they are. For without them, where would we be?
I was listening to MSNBC last night and one of their experts was saying that band, maybe art and of course most sports need to be postponed for now too. I hadn’t even thought about band and of course there are so many other extracurricular activities that will need to be decided on a case-by-case basis. My son’s school hasn’t decided how to handle sports and is thinking of offering some low and medium-contact sports, like cross country and maybe soccer. It’s not just whether kids should be offered the option to go back to class, there are so many other considerations that people who don’t work in schools can’t anticipate.
In his CNN interview, Florida Education Association president Fedrick Ingram said that he wanted to work with DeSantis to come up with a plan for getting back to school. Teachers aren’t getting PPE, they don’t get overtime (but police sure do) and they don’t even get needed classroom supplies in most cases. They’re expected to educate our children for eight hours a day, and now they’re being told to put their lives and their family’s lives at risk, for very low pay, with virtually no support and with no plan. Schools are scrambling to come up with their own. People in charge, like DeVos, are actively working against them because she has a heavily vested interest in making public school fail. Others, like DeSantis, are spouting lies claiming children don’t spread covid because they’re trying to suck up to Trump. It’s despicable. I hope the unions push back where they can and I hope that the growing awareness of massive police budgets can help teachers get their fair cut too.
Hurray for Dave! I am a teacher and we are starting the year with virtual learning and parents in the community are FURIOUS. I get that it’s a hardship for some families but there is absolutely no way to have school safely. We need to change the way we think. Time for businesses to step up and maybe let ppl who have to work in a specific location bring their school aged kids and set them up in a room. It’s hard for everyone. No teacher wants to start the year like this, but parents need to grow up and stop throwing tantrums about something they can’t control. Do they not understand that when all these kids pass the virus around they are going to bring it home? People need to stop being so selfish. We had a school board mtg last night and I was so embarrassed for all these parents who were just screaming about what they need and want. How hard this will be for THEM. Guess what?! It’s hard for everyone. Grow up!!!! And make it work, like grown ups are supposed to do. Our children are learning terrible lessons on how to problem solve.
Unfortunately, our lack of federal response has not insured most schools are not well-funded enough to ensure social distancing. It does seem that equity issues don’t even come to mind for you, however. It is not selfish to expect our country to put the needs of our children ahead of other things, like retail shopping.
How is a single mother expected to support her family if there is no school? I know for a fact that half of my child’s class has not logged in since mid March, when everything was closed. No way should high risk teachers( or those who care for them) teach in the classroom. However, I am disheartened by the fact that low risk teachers (so many in our school are in their 20s and 30s) are not stepping up to help ensure that our most vulnerable families are protected. As an essential worker (social worker) who works in the hospital, I am horrified by our administration but also disappointed by teachers who assert that online is an easy and palatable solution for most families.
Sorry “ensured”
My apologies for the typos.
Yes! The child care part of this is a huge piece that no one is talking about! I keep saying that places where employees are in contact with a lot of people (nursing homes and group homes have been particularly on my mind since the beginning) should be funded somehow to have on site day cares. That would at least limit their exposure. And maybe that would be more support for kids to be on line with schools too, although it certainly wouldn’t be one to one support.
A nine year old girl died in Florida from Covid. As far as i have read, she didn’t have an underlying conditions and they weren’t sure where she even became infected
Exactly! I’d like to hear from the government, school boards, parents, etc. who are trying to open schools at the moment what the “acceptable losses” are when it comes to the lives of the children. The correct answer should be “ZERO” but I don’t think it is for many of them.
This man is amazing. Everything he does is for the benefit of others.
Also, I have yet to hear from just one teacher who is all for reopening now. Betsy DeVos can go pound sand.
Voting Trump out come November also means getting rid of Devos. Please vote.
Retired teacher hear and am so glad I’m not having to do this. Teaching in the classroom is a breeze, to me, as opposed to going on line. I admire all teachers, who, last year, had to put the skids on their lesson plans and do a 180 to be able to teach on line. The best solution would to be able to go back full time in school but that is not possible. What parents can do is support and not tear down teachers. On one school FB page in my district there was a commenter that swears “educators” (basically teachers) want on line because they don’t want to do their job. Teachers teach because they want to inspire and love interacting with the students. As much as I hated the bureaucracy of the job, I loved teaching the students and truly miss that part.
Read this yesterday, and thought it was well-put. Betsy DeVos is providing no actual leadership to schools, and that’s why this whole thing has been such a mess. She needs to go.
She is the worst of the worst, her position was purely bought and paid for and she has zero business being there. Her position is the last place we need someone like her. She’s as qualified for SofE as dump is for president. And I cannot stand when she sits there and smiles and continues to repeat the same BS talking points with a blank stare because she’s clueless.
So many of my friends–the best & brightest from our high school–became teachers. I’ve been so proud to see what amazing assets they are to schools & communities. And many of them are teaching in states that are pushing to do all in-person classes even while COVID cases are surging. They’re terrified for themselves, their students & of course their own families. It’s heartbreaking. Good for Dave for speaking out.
This makes me love Dave Grohl even more! I read this yesterday and it just made me so happy.
I teach high school art in Los Angeles and we are 100% distance learning for the fall semester. It’s not ideal, because art is so hands on, but it can be done.
I don’t think the arts and electives should be postponed though. If anything, kids need the creative outlet now, more than ever. It’s so important to keep the arts alive in our schools.
I love you, Dave.