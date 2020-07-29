Are Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban breaking Australia’s quarantine rules?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are back in Australia because she’s about to film a movie there next month. They arrived more than two weeks ahead of the production start date specifically so they could follow the Australian government’s quarantine regulations. Australia has been held up as one of the success stories in the pandemic because they locked down early and thoroughly, and as of this writing, they have had less than 15,000 cases and less than 200 deaths. There is a spike in infections in Victoria which has caused concerns of a “second wave,” but that’s why Australia is still enforcing strict quarantine and travel rules. One of those rules is about quarantining for two weeks when someone arrives in the country, which is what Nicole and Keith are doing. But the rule is that people have to quarantine in specific government-run hotel rooms where (I would presume) they can be monitored and tested regularly. Nicole and Keith aren’t doing that?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been caught up in controversy in their native Australia after claims the couple were flouting the country’s ultra-strict quarantine protocols in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Australia, it’s mandatory for citizens arriving from another country to quarantine for two weeks in a government-managed hotel room. According to a report in The Times, the pair were hit with backlash when it was discovered they were able to skip the state-mandated hotel and quarantine at their luxurious home, located 75 miles outside Sydney. New South Wales Premiere Gladys Berejiklian has stated that there will be “no exceptions” from the hotel quarantine; however, Kidman and Urban were granted an exemption, even though the published rules state that exemptions will only be granted “in very limited circumstances on grounds of health or compassion.” New South Wales health authorities, The Times reports, wouldn’t comment on why they couple and their children were allowed to quarantine at their home. However, Kidman’s publicist, Wendy Day, insisted everything is on the up and up. “It’s absolute garbage,” Day told The Sydney Morning Herald. “She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation.” Kidman, Day added, is using the time in quarantine to prepare for her new role in Hulu miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers”, with the $100-million production scheduled to being production on Aug. 10.

[From ET]

They’re not actually breaking the rules – while the local officials have said that “there will be no exceptions,” it’s clear that Australian authorities are giving exceptions to many high-profile people and celebrities entering the country. I would assume that Nicole and Keith have been told to just stay in their big mansion and not go out at all and that’s what they’re doing. Which is what they would have been doing at a government-run hotel too, although we don’t know the testing protocols and whether or not Kidman & Urban are following those. Basically, Nicole and Keith aren’t technically breaking the rules but they are getting special treatment from the government because they’re rich and famous.

Nicole is also listening to Taylor Swift’s folklore, and Nicole posted this video from behind-the-scenes on the set of Beguiled, a few years ago. Nicole thinks her look on that movie makes her “folklore sisters” with Taylor. Which is super-cute, honestly.