Armie Hammer: Trump & Biden are ‘essentially two sides of the same coin’

Armie Hammer is a tall, blonde white man who comes from a rich AF family and has used his white privilege to create a comfortable bubble for himself. He has no idea how the other 99.9% live. He also has some random beefs, like his beef with all things Marvel for some reason. Last year, he called out the chairman of Marvel for being a mega-donor to Donald Trump. Which, I mean, fair enough. But now Armie thinks he has some political credibility. He thinks people want his political take on the election. He tweeted (and deleted) this:
What if the most privileged people on the planet stopped doing things like this. pic.twitter.com/RbuZq2ygA8
— CEB (@caitlinmcqulity) July 28, 2020
“Who are essentially two sides of the same coin” can we f–king NOT. Again, Joe Biden was not my first, second or third choice. But I will be perfectly happy to vote for him this fall and you know why? Because he’s not an unhinged white supremacist. Because he doesn’t hate brown and black people with every fiber of his being. Because Joe Biden thinks women should have autonomy over their own bodies. Because he’ll put liberal judges on federal courts. Because he would be a better leader through, say, a global pandemic. And a million other reasons. Imagine being so ensconced in your bubble of privilege that you think “not voting for Biden” will be anything other than voting for Donald Trump. Imagine thinking that sure, 150,000 Americans are dead and babies are being held in cages but hey, YOUR IDEALS! Biden’s the same, right??
Well, that’s his opinion, and my opinion is he’s a dumbass.
I have someone who feels the same way on my Facebook and I just don’t get it.
Well, picture a coin.
One side is shiny and clean. The other is sitting on a pile of excrement.
Same idea.
K, Armie, get your militia together.
Right? I assume he’s on the front lines right now plotting the end of the white supremacist capitalist heteropatriarchy that has made his family rich for generations.
The most radical thing he could do is use his trust to pay off the debt of black people. The most radical thing he could do is not bequeath any money to his children but to black people. And I mean any group of random black people. Like any black person who follows him on Twitter or Instagram.
I see some celebs have learned nothing from 2016 (as well as some non-celebs). 😑
And who’s going to die in this revolution, Armie? Not you.
I mean, it’s not necessarily incorrect to point out that Biden won’t exactly be the youngest and most dynamic president, but that’s what his cabinet is for and that’s why his VP pick will be interesting and extremely important.
The very exact same second I clicked and started reading about this Arm and Hammer (I bet he’s been arm wrestling his entire life), my second screen had a pop-up advertisement for foam penis enhancement inserts. A push-up penal bra. Coincidences like this are what I live for.
My guess is, this was the last thing he said to his wife before she said: “You will hear from my divore lawyer.”
Reminds me of the Ralph Nader-ites in 2000. We know what happened then…
This is why we can’t have nice things.
My thoughts exactly.
This Malibu Ken looking jackass and every other super privileged mofo on the planet needs to get off Twitter and stop asking for a revolution they’re never going to bleed for.
PS – a revolution is already underway and plenty of people who don’t have the luxury of tweeting from their mansions have already paid the price for it. US Citizens are being yanked into vans by unnamed federal officers for exercising their constitutional rights and they have no recourse. When this happens to him, we’ll see if he changes his tune.
SAY IT!
Is he even aware that what he’s watching from a safe distance on his tv is not reality television and actual reality?
Yeah, I’m sure you and your money will sit around for the detritus of a failed state where millions starve, people die at the hands of corrupt police and military enforcement, and society in general falls to sh*t with women’s and minority rights going right out the window. All of these people so eager for revolution who have never opened a history textbook in their life and seen how bloody, awful, and terrifying they really are. Try talking to a refugee sometime about what living in a warzone feels like. Ask how that ~freedom~ of anarchy felt.
Welp he can get fucked. By Armie. You had all the odds stacked in your favor and this is what you’ve done with it. Well done moron.
No. They are NOT two sides of the same coin. I’m so tired of this argument. I don’t love Biden but he has experience, plans, leadership qualities, and basic decency, all of which Trump lacks. It’s not just about the president. It’s about who he brings into his cabinet, his Supreme Court picks, etc.
I agree that the two-party system sucks and we should be able to have third-party candidates that have a shot at winning, But this is not the election to tackle that issue.