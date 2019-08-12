Armie Hammer calls out Marvel chairman for being a Donald Trump mega-donor

I have a for-real question: what in the world is going on with Armie Hammer? It feels like he’s just constantly doing and saying the wrong things at the wrong time. Is he just compulsively socially awkward? Is he just terrible at everything? I don’t know. And here’s another question: it definitely feels like he has a chip on his shoulder about Marvel films in general, so what’s that about? Was he up for a Marvel role and he got denied? Well, anyway, Armie thought he would chime in on the subject of Stephen Ross, the guy who owns SoulCycle and Equinox, and also hosts giant Hamptons fundraisers for Donald Trump. Armie would like us to know that Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac Perlmutter is also a Trump supporter:
Hey, while everyone seems to be on this Equinox thing, it might be a good time to mention that one of Trump’s largest financial contributors is the chairman of Marvel Entertainment (Isaac Perlmutter)….. jussayin.
— Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) August 9, 2019
The thing is, I didn’t know that? Isaac Perlmutter is apparently a reclusive billionaire, like Bruce Wayne but MAGA. Oh, wait, Bruce Wayne is DC Comics. LOL, I’m an idiot. Anyway, according to the Daily Mail’s records, Perlmutter has already donated $600,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign, and he donated about $1 million to Trump in 2016. Perlmutter has also spent time with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. I didn’t know any of this.
Now, is it weird or gross for Armie to point it out? Possibly. I don’t know. People were yelling at him on social media because apparently Armie’s parents are big-time GOP donors and supporters too. Which… fair enough. Armie *should* call out his parents as well. But I kind of think it’s fair game for Armie to point out that the guy who owns Marvel Entertainment is MAGA as f–k. It’s all just… gross. Anyone who supports Trump at this point is just disgusting and they shouldn’t be supported, even if it’s the guy who owns your favorite superheroes or Armie’s mama.
dumbasses on this app keep defending armie hammer saying it's good hes calling out others but he cant call out his own mom… hypocritical mf actually liked her maga tweet 😭 pic.twitter.com/IkrDWEOO0w
— izzy (@80sgarfield) August 10, 2019
There was something on Twitter last week about all the “rich” donors who support Trump, and the Marvel head was on that list. This started last week on Twitter and it didn’t start with Hammer.
Honestly I don’t even understand anyone getting angry about being “outed” as a Trump donor/supporter. If you’re MAGA why are you trying to hid it? If you are willing to donate hundreds of thousands, even millions to him shouldn’t you absolutely love the guy? If they are so scared about what people will do when they find out shouldn’t they wonder why? My in laws are loud and proud about it and don’t donate even a fraction of that kind of money. Most of his base are. My thinking is that if you don’t want to be a known trump supporter/donor then don’t, otherwise, why shouldn’t you have to answer for yourself? This is not a normal president.
Here’s the Tweet I saw last week that must have started all of this.
More Companies that are funded by Trump Supporters:
-WhatsApp
-SoulCycle
-Equinox Fitness
-Spotify
-Lyft
-The Chicago Cubs
-New York Knick’s
-San Francisco Giants
-Marvel Entertainment
-Revlon Makeup
Spotify? Damn I am not American but i am close to cancelling my subscription
Whatsapp would be harder i use it everyday, even for work
These are all companies that individual people support, by using Spotify or taking in a Cub’s game. Anti-Trump people have every right to take their money elsewhere. But why call out Arnie’s mom, for Pete’s sake!
Good to know.
Yep. If buying tickets for Marvel movies puts money in the pocket of a big Trump supporter, I’ll stop giving them my money.
Is phase 4 now a way to “woke-wash” all that Trump money, I wonder?
Even if I don’t like Amner at all, this one public service announcement was useful.
Except it’s not. Perlmutter has literally NOTHING to do with Marvel Studios. He is an in name only head of Marvel Entertainment. Which are two different entities.
Marvel fans are well aware though. There’s been a lot of BTS drama over this. He’s why we didn’t get a stand alone Black Widow movie and why Black Panther didn’t happen until they put Feige in charge.
However, i did NOT know that about his mom, and now I wonder if he’s not MAGA? And his tweet wasn’t so much calling out Perlmutter, as calling out “hypocritical” liberals for not boycotting Marvel movies. Hmmm…
Oh wow, yikes, good point. Heavy sigh.
Except Perlmutter has been sidelined in the MCU for years. It came down to Feige or Perlmutter and Disney went with Feige.
I’m a Marvel fan and I was not well aware. There’s a lot of really terrible awful things going on in the world and a lot of garbage to sort through. It’s all very hard to keep track of. Between racism, homophobia, mass shootings, animal abuse, child abuse, rape, murder, incest, malnourished children / people who are impoverished, homelessness, incels, etc. etc. etc. etc….honestly it’s all very depressing and difficult to be the champion of each and every single cause. I think a lot of us are doing our best to be good people, while not getting sucked in to a complete pit of despair. Now I can’t even go enjoy some escapism in a superhero movie where the good guy is supposed to win, because I will be thinking about how awful it is that I am supporting a white supremacist. Damn. I wish the world was a better place.
Lightly hypocritical of him, but one we actively support through movie tickets (well, not me – I’m always a little unclear who belongs to what universe as I don’t do most super hero movies. Is Wonder Woman Marvel?) and the Hammers – are they baking soda? Or are they just private citizens?
Wonder Woman is DC (Warner Brothers).
Perlmutter isn’t Marvel Studios. He’s Marvel Entertainment. Not the same thing. And Armie and his family are oil tycoons.
He’s ridiculous and needs to have several seats.
@Valiantly I see you trying to use this argument throughout the thread (and I understand, I do, it sucks). But it’s not about who makes the decisions, it’s about who your money is going to and supporting. No Ike doesn’t make creative decisions on the movies, but he gets paid. Oh lord he gets seriously PAID. That’s the reality. You honestly think he would have given over creative control without assuring his piece of the pie? Please.
So yes, if you see Marvel movies, your money does go in some proportion to this guy. Sorry, but that’s the reality.
@Mia4s if you want to have a conversation with me about this that’s fine. But your comment is condescending in the extreme hun.
@Valiantly If you really want to see these movies. Go see them. I don’t see how Mia4s is condescending.
I do think he has a chip on his shoulder and I tend to think he’s bitter because he’s not a big movie star. I think he’s salty that his sad little “Lone Ranger” movie failed to launch as a franchise.
As I said on the Stephen Ross post, I’m really not surprised that rich white dudes support him. Billionaires don’t want to pay more taxes.
we need a tax revolt
Whatever. Armie needs to have all of the seats. His own MOTHER is a Trump supporter. She posts about it on her IG page and Armie has even LIKED some of her pro-Trump posts. He’s full of s*it and frankly I’m finding his “I’m woke” schtick tiresome. Dude is the great grandson of an oil tycoon. If this was coming from anyone other than Armand Douglas Hammer I’d take it seriously. But it’s not. And he can go talk to him Mom if he wants to call people out.
Armie is a mess.
totally agree. he is mediocre white bread and needs to take ALL the seats.
I was gonna say, he comes from a billionaire family and his mother is way into MAGA life. Like his mom and his wife’s family are big southern money on top of the Hammer money.
So he needs to take a seat for saying marvel is run by a trump supporter/doner? But if he wasn’t speaking out then he’d a male with the privilege not doing anything. Also, do want him to boycott his mother? What should he do?
Actually Marvel ISNT run by a Trump donor. And that’s the whole point. Perlmutter doesnt run Marvel Studios. He’s basically an in name only head of of Marvel Entertainment. Two different entities. He has literally no say in Marvel Studios films and the TV division of Marvel is run directly by Disney now. He doesn’t own any of Marvel. So what Armie tweeted was not only hypocritical but a complete misrepresentation.
Except the MCU cut the Trump supporter loose in 2015. He could try some accuracy. Instead, he is pretty much making sure that Kevin Feige and Disney never hire him for anything.
Not run by no, but yes Ike makes money off these movies. So we are seeing improvements in inclusivity and diversity…but yeah unfortunately some of the money is still going to a rather unfortunate beneficiary. Disney’s done a GREAT job of pushing his presence out but of COURSE he still gets paid! 😂
It’s been known for years about Perlmutter. There were rumors that he was the reason why there was so little diversity in the MCU. And now that he’s slunk back into his cave, the 4th phase is non-Caucasian centered stories.
I’ve been wondering too if Armie was up for a role and didn’t get it. He seems really salty about Marvel.
Perlmutter was pit out to pasture in regards to Marvel Studios. He now is just Marvel Entertainment and those are two different entities at this point. But yes he was still in charge up until Age of Ultron I believe. Kevin Feige HATED him and basically said it’s either me or him and so Marvel Studios was taken out of Perlmutter’s oversight.
I thought he was the reason why Black Panther wasn’t introduced earlier in the MCU. But I wasn’t sure and didn’t want to get jumped on. But yeah, Feige hates him. Marvel Studios was right to choose Feige over that schmuck.
Perlmutter has a role at Marvel in name only these days. He made his dough with Toy Biz, which purchased a chunk of Marvel when Marvel was nearly bankrupt in the 90s. We was able to gain a position of authority during the Marvel-Disney merger, and was a big reason why it took so long for a female-fronted hero movie (Ike believes that female characters didn’t move enough merch). Sometime after the success of Avengers, Feige won a power play that removed Perlmutter from any involvement with Marvel Studios, and Ike was put in charge of the TV division (essentially the Netflix shows). He’s basically powerless now the Netflix shows are dead and as far as I can tell the Disney+ shows are being handled by Marvel Studios. So good job Armie, for burning a bridge for no reason.
And the difference is ownership, I don’t think he owns any of Marvel anymore whereas Equinox is owned by the MAGA donor.
He makes money from the movies.
No. He doesn’t. He doesn’t own any of Marvel Studios.
Exactly. I think Armie is salty that he isn’t a big star like he thought he would be. But that’s what happens when you’re an entitled rich kid used to getting everything you want.
the media/industry actively fueled his expectations there for awhile. . .
he didn’t dream the dream alone.
Abigail Disney has a lot more say than Perlmutter now and Abigail Disney is awesome
Yeah, Perlmutter is an asshole who never created any Marvel content, just held everybody else back because he invested a lot of money when times were bad. He was all about the toys and merchandise. As many people pointed out, this is a dude who was basically complaining about the fact that he couldn’t sell dolls to girls.
That said, it is a serious problem. The advertising industry bases a huge amount of its marketing to men on misogyny. “These are boy toys!” Then when women notice that they like these products too, and buy them, there is no where for the marketing to go without these men, who have been catered to with “boys” products and marketing, feeling attacked.
Remember when Les Moonves said “”It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS” when CBS and others gave all that free media exposure during the last presidential campaign? Same thing. It may not be good for America, but Isaac Perlmutter doesn’t give a sh** about America, only himself/Marvel.
I don’t see any issue without pointing out anyone who is supporting him. But Armie does seem to have a bug up his butt about Marvel for some reason.
That’s pretty gross his mother is a supporter, but I’m not surprised.
I think Armie is salty because he was going to be Batman in George Miller’s cancelled Justice League movie. He has seemed particularly irritable about superhero movies ever since then.
I actually knew Perlmutter (gee he sounds like the ME from Castle – shout out to Castle fans) as a MAGGAT. Earlier this year there was a scandal about how some Mara Gag Go members (gang of 4 to be precise) were illegally running the Dept of Veterans Affairs. Perlmutter was one of them and some kind of dr and two other rich club members. Not sure what happened with this because the press sort of stopped reporting it but they were all under investigation at one point.
Hammer was correct in calling Perlmutter out. As for calling out his folks, well I have a few relatives who support the racist in chief (surprisingly) this is a little trickier to do.
But are you liking their pro-MAGA tweets??
I actually didn’t know this, so good for Armie that he is using his platform to at least spread a little awareness. Like most people, I’m not exactly a fan of his but I have no snark about this. This was a good thing, and I hope it will make people think twice about putting money in the pocket of Marvel Entertainment.
Don’t pat him on the back for this disingenuous tweet. Please. He KNOWS that Marvel Entertainment and Marvel Studios are two different entities but didn’t feel the need to clarify this.
Also, I just remembered that Armie tweet where he thought he discovered the Iran Contra affair for the first time, IN 2018. Hilaaaaarious
… are people for real about calling out his parents? You understand the difference there is between cancelling a stranger and cancelling your mom, right? I believe Armie is not a Trump supporter but I can understand if he doesn’t want his parents getting death threats and harrassment (let’s not act like it’s just Trump supporters who do that).
Does it sound sligtly hypocritical of him? Maybe. Is it completely absurd and irrational to demand Armie treat his parents the same way he would a total stranger? Absolutely.
That being said, I totally do think this was in part motivated by Armie’s salt over never getting a superhero role. I almost feel bad for him sometimes, he tries to happen so hard but he just doesn’t. But then I remember he’s a mediocre actor and that the industry isn’t missing out on anything and I’m like eh.
I have a soft spot for Armie. I like him just fine and I’ve seen everything he’s in.
As for what he says; his wife m’s always said she thinks he has front lobe damage as he says and does strange things all the time without thinking ahead.
As for his mother, we’ve been knew for long time that his mother is MAGA. The woman didn’t even watch Call Me By Your Name because of the “gay agenda”. If you can’t see the movie your son starred in just because nonsense beliefs, there’s something wrong with you.
I think it is a bit hypocritical If people boycott equinox or soul cycle while going to Marvel movies so I see what he’s saying. Perlmutter gets paid as chairman of marvel entertainment whether or not he has anything to do creatively with it. Seems like people are tying themselves into pretzels to deny this. And you can’t boycott your parents or family members over their political beliefs lets be real. That’s a slippery slope.
