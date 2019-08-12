Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea why Samuel L. Jackson was in ‘Endgame’

Embed from Getty Images

These are some photos from 2010, the LA premiere of Iron Man 2. As you can see, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson were all in attendance. In some shots, you can even see Gwyneth looking at Sam as they all joke around. But when you live in your own ass, sometimes you forget about who your costars are in billion-dollar franchises. Apparently, Gwyneth had no idea that Samuel Jackson was in the Avengers/Iron Man franchise as Nick Fury. Even though they literally worked together and did promotion together. She still just… blanked on him. Much like she blanked on Sebastian Stan. Only how do you blank on Sam Jackson?

Gwyneth Paltrow may have a hard time remembering her Marvel days. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed new details about filming Avengers: Endgame, which brought together numerous Marvel stars from across different movies, in a recent interview with Empire. In 2017, the massive cast gathered in one place to shoot the funeral scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Feige explained that the gathering caused confusion among some of the cast members who didn’t recognize the other MCU characters — especially because Marvel movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel had not come out yet. One of those confused cast members was Paltrow, 46, who played Pepper Potts, the professional and romantic partner of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark. In the interview, Feige said that the actress didn’t know why Samuel L. Jackson — Nick Fury in the Marvel movies — was there. “Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ ” he said. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.” Though their characters hadn’t shared a scene together, at that point, Paltrow had been in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers with Jackson, and would later costar with him in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Jackson also appeared in an end credits scene of Iron Man, which Paltrow starred in.

[From People]

I would say it’s really shady, but we’ve already established that Gwyneth also blanked on Sebastian Stan, and she had no idea she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. My guess is that she has never seen one Marvel movie, ever, and she doesn’t care at all. They just tell her when to show up, she does her banter with RDJ and then she leaves without ever knowing what it’s for.

As for Sam… he loves being part of the Marvel franchises and he’s always talked about how he’s particularly close to certain costars – he absolutely adores Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson. Gwyneth would never.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images