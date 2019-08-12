Gwyneth Paltrow had no idea why Samuel L. Jackson was in ‘Endgame’

These are some photos from 2010, the LA premiere of Iron Man 2. As you can see, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson were all in attendance. In some shots, you can even see Gwyneth looking at Sam as they all joke around. But when you live in your own ass, sometimes you forget about who your costars are in billion-dollar franchises. Apparently, Gwyneth had no idea that Samuel Jackson was in the Avengers/Iron Man franchise as Nick Fury. Even though they literally worked together and did promotion together. She still just… blanked on him. Much like she blanked on Sebastian Stan. Only how do you blank on Sam Jackson?
Gwyneth Paltrow may have a hard time remembering her Marvel days. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed new details about filming Avengers: Endgame, which brought together numerous Marvel stars from across different movies, in a recent interview with Empire.
In 2017, the massive cast gathered in one place to shoot the funeral scene at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Feige explained that the gathering caused confusion among some of the cast members who didn’t recognize the other MCU characters — especially because Marvel movies including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Captain Marvel had not come out yet.
One of those confused cast members was Paltrow, 46, who played Pepper Potts, the professional and romantic partner of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark. In the interview, Feige said that the actress didn’t know why Samuel L. Jackson — Nick Fury in the Marvel movies — was there.
“Tom Holland [was] coming up to me, saying, ‘Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?’ ” he said. “Gwyneth Paltrow [was] asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, ‘What are you talking about? He’s Nick Fury! You’ve been in movies with him.’ But it was really something special.”
Though their characters hadn’t shared a scene together, at that point, Paltrow had been in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers with Jackson, and would later costar with him in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Jackson also appeared in an end credits scene of Iron Man, which Paltrow starred in.
I would say it’s really shady, but we’ve already established that Gwyneth also blanked on Sebastian Stan, and she had no idea she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. My guess is that she has never seen one Marvel movie, ever, and she doesn’t care at all. They just tell her when to show up, she does her banter with RDJ and then she leaves without ever knowing what it’s for.
As for Sam… he loves being part of the Marvel franchises and he’s always talked about how he’s particularly close to certain costars – he absolutely adores Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson. Gwyneth would never.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I can’t with her.
Same.
Now to be fair, acting in these silly little billion dollar peasant movies has gotten in the way of selling vagina crystals! Her mind can only hold so much, and the vagina crystals are very complicated!
🙄🙄🙄
I guess the same can be said of her!
I was going to write the same thing!
Exactly. Pepper Potts? Wtf is that?
I guess some people find her funny, but i do not. She is doing this on purpose at this point. She doesn’t know Sebastian Stan, she doesn’t know Samuel L Jackson, she didn’t know she was in Spiderman.
Boy, what a way to let the Marvel fans know what you think of them. We’re peasants, who else would even bother to watch the movies. While she takes our money. They think it’s funny repeating these stories? They are quite mistaken.
Its not just disrespectful to the fans but its also very very disrespectful to her co-stars. Its one thing to say/think it privately but to blab it out loud to the press and/or other co-stars its something else – its downright rude but then again its Goopy who has never been known for her manners.
You’re right, it is to them too.
This is why I think she might be doing this on purpose. She wants to every single person on earth to know she doesn’t care about something as peasant and so mainstream as superhero movie. Because someone of her age and her experience would have figured out by now that you don’t blurb something like that out, she has a spear second to google or use her oscar winning acting talent and pretend like she knows what is going on around her. It is only kids with no real life or work experience would wander aloud about who is this person and why are they here. In adults – it’s unprofessional. But since she has zero interest in showing any respect for the craft she lives her fabulous life off or to ny of her colleagues she is and will continue to pull this crap.
And it’s so disrespectful to every unemployed actor desperate for work. Oh, she just shows up to these little shoots for a day or two and doesn’t even know what it is really, but they pay her so why not, and she’s so important, and the Goop staffers tail her, and blablabla.
People who never get crushed by life can be so cruel and clueless.
She was a terrible choice for that character and I’m sure they have regretted it.
Agree, she’s obnoxious.
What I don’t get is how RDJ puts up with her. Maybe he’s just that good of an actor. But he respects the hell out of Marvel and puts in a lot of work for them to deal with someone who seems so disdainful of their product.
I bet he sees it as “his” franchise, though, so his investment level is different. He wouldn’t expect Gwyneth to have the same level of investment, it’s not “her” franchise. All he needs her to do is show up and deliver for him, which she does, so he’s fine with her. They really do have wonderful chemistry, too, I love Tony and Pepper, Endgame was heartbreaking because of them.
I finally have something in common with Goopy, I’ve never seen a Marvel movie either.
Ah, but you weren’t made millions to show up and blend into the background with a bad wig.
Tom Holland is totally excused for wondering why Michelle Pfeiffer was there. Filming for Endgame wrapped in January 2018, and Ant Man and the Wasp didn’t come out until the summer, which was Michelle’s first appearance.
But Goopie? Wow.
I could kind of see why some actors dont remember another actor in a huge Marvel-type of movie if they haven’t acted with them. I think I remember Mark Ruffalo forgetting he acted with Brie Larson once in some romantic comedy movie. And Chris O’Dowd forgot he worked with Natalie Portman in some movie too.
He worked with Natalie Portman in Thor 2! He was her maybe-boyfriend while Thor was gone. He forgot he worked with Natalie Portman *and* that it was in a Marvel movie.
That’s it! You are right @algernon
And when the scene was shot, Michelle hadn’t yet been announced as in the Ant Man & the Wasp cast so many were surprised to see her. Same with Angela Bassett. But Samuel L Jackson has been there since the start. Would love to know his reaction
I forgot Michelle Pfeiffer was Wasp’s mama until the funeral scene but I also forgot about Wasp’s mama in the first place lol
Either she is really ditzy, or really lazy and disinterested in the work. My money is on the latter, and probably because she’s not the star, so she just doesn’t care. A shame they didn’t give the role to someone who would.
Does dear Gwyneth smoke pot? Or as Meryl Streep said in “Its Complicated” , does she poke smot? Does she waft through her days in a happy high and with a freshly steamed vagina? We may never know, and frankly, that’s fine with me.
Well Gwyneth seems like a person who only cares or remembers people who will be of use to her.
I need Gwyneth Paltrow in a sitcom LOL
That could happen. She’s got nothing else going on at this point.
Oh piffle!! TV is BENEATH our Glorious Gwynnie! TV is for PEASANTS!
“I HAVE AN OSCAHHHHH DAHLIN’ !”
She’s currently filming an eight part tv show called The Politician. That and Endgame are her only 2019 credits.
Ahhh…but that’s NETFLIX. A lot of actors don’t really consider that TV (which is “basic cable”). Same for HBO, SHO, STARZ… all are considered “movies”.
It’s TV. And plenty of her betters have done tv, whether Netflix, HBO, PBS, Showtime, or plain old network tv. Isabelle Huppert and Jeremy Irons have both done episodes of L&O:SVU. Plenty of big names alternate among film, tv and theatre and I am all for it. Who cares what Ms. Snooty thinks.
Another week another Goop up her ass story.
But seriously this is not cute or funny, its just plain lazy and disrespectful.
I’m guessing she probably has now idea who works for her at goop as well, apart from probably one token employee.
To be honest there are definitely more than a few actors in franchises who could not care less about the movies. It’s a money grab and to keep your name prominent. You do it because your agent tells you to. Lots of them don’t really care…
…but good business and PR skills is to at LEAST be able to fake it! Very unprofessional on her part.
Are we gonna have a story one day on how she didn’t pay her taxes? Because she seems headed in that direction.
She’s absolutely insufferable.
Perfectly put. I’ll add one more: The most self-involved person ever.
To be fair, I think many actors only pay attention to their own part and don’t know what else is going on til they see the full film. I was looking at my vids from comic con and when they were introducing the cast of Black Widow, Florence Pugh had this “wow really?” expression when they brought out Rachel Weisz, like she only realized at that moment they were in the same movie.
No, don’t be fair!
this is the multi millionaire version of when you compliment someone’s outfit/purse/shoes and they say “oh – thanks. i can’t even remember where i got it” and meanwhile its like – give me a break. 1 – i didn’t ask where you got it and 2 – you do know where you got it b/c you probably just bought it two days ago – what is the point in pretending you don’t remember. please stop.
This has sealed the deal for me as far as Goop is concerned. And the arrogance of speaking before thinking. My Lord. Zip it Goop.
So apparently Gwyneth won’t watch a Marvel movie even if you pay her.
Sorry, I probably wouldn’t either.
Her goopy privilege is showing…
I think she’s mentioned that she’s never seen any of the movies lmfao
LOL she is the real-life Moira from Schitts Creek and I’m not even mad at it. It’s all a money grab and beneath her, and I think this is all just a part of her brand now. She knows people think she is pretentious so maybe she is just leaning into it? In her defence, she didn’t say it in an interview or in front of the cameras, so I don’t quite think she is spitting in the face of all Marvel stans lol
Wouldn’t it be nice if they asked Samuel L Jackson about this story and he replied along the lines of…. wasn’t she someone’s secretary?
No, that wouldn’t be nice at all. “Someone’s secretary” is actually doing work, unlike Goop. I can’t imagine Samuel L. making such a classless remark.
Maybe she doesn’t recognize actors who get where they are because of work and talent and not because of who their mommy, daddy and godfather are? Paltrow was probably surprised to see Samuel L. Jackson because nothing she’s ever achieved in her life could ever match his achievements.
Paltrow needs to stick to steaming her vagina and leave the movie-making to those capable of doing it.
I mean as far as I can tell she’s never had any scenes with him, so I can forgive her on that end…But the promotion as well? Yikes. I mean , I know that as a celebrity you probably meet a lot of people but its not like this is someone that a photographer asked you to take 1 photo together at a party or something, this is someone that you probably spent a whole day with and probably did interviews with. And if your memory is really that bad, maybe check with your publicist or whatever before you open your mouth and make yourself look ignorant.
The more I think about it the more I’m wondering what her endgame is here. At this point she has to be doing this on purpose.
Of course she is. This has us talking about her, doesn’t it? What’s the saying: even BAD publicity is better than NO publicity?
Do jade eggs cause dementia?
I didn’t find it funny when she said she didn’t know who Sebastian was. I really don’t find it funny now. The Marvel Universe is large, but to wonder why SLJ is at a photoshoot celebrating Marvel is beyond the pale. Seriously? The man is everywhere in the MCU, but she’s so far up her own ass, she doesn’t know he’s featured prominently in at least 6 of the movies! Nah.
The Sebastian Stan thing still irritates me. Winter Soldier is a whole damned movie.
Agreed. It’s just crazy disrespectful to clearly not have bothered to even see the dang movies and the craftsmanship of thousands of people who are her coworkers. How can she not even be interested? Does she watch any movies at all? It’s not like they are little features, they take over the entertainment industry for weeks! I just don’t get it.
Is she still involved with Marvel? I thought with what happened to Tony, perhaps Pepper would be phased out as well, or is she still going to be included/make appearances?
I just roll my eyes at Goop. We can only hope that she fades into obscurity at some point, but I think she’s almost like a Kardashian at this point- nobody really likes her, but she provides gossip fodder, so she’s covered if only so we can all be amazed at the new levels of bizarre and tacky she reaches.
I find it incredibly douchey that she would open her mouth to ask this damned question in the first place.
That crosses the line from disinterest to outright rude.
If this were any other celebrity, we’d be like: “Bitch needs to cool it with the drugs”. But since it’s Gwyneth, we’re like “oh, she’s just a horrible person.” Which…. I’m ok with.
lol, only goop!
But “show up, take the money, and forget about it” is a sound strategy for jobs you don’t truly care for… You just do the minimum for the money. She’s not talking trash about the movies, to be fair, and she might legitimately regard them just as a way to make money. No shame in that. She might genuinely have zero interest in marvel beyond getting paid… Michael Caine said much worse about a lot of movies in his career, and no one is giving him so much grief. Male privilege? Should women pretend to simply looove their job in every occasion?
I think it’s more that Marvel fans are very invested, and most of the Marvel cast is good at seeming enthusiastic to go along with the fans, and it’s shocking to find a Marvel actor who doesn’t pretend to care. Most of them probably don’t care, they just put a better face on it because it’s good PR.
I agree with your point.
I just don’t like Feige dropping this tidbit in the press like this, sounds like he’s scolding the little woman – someone he hired – for not being enthusiastic enough. “Smile more, Gwen!” He phrased it much better when talking about Tom Holland.
…and I still have no idea, why Gwyneth is in any movie, EVER.
Well. Actually. I have. #NepotismBarbie
And Cate Blanchett was robbed from that Oscar they gave this blasé blanket of lacking talent. BLANCHETT WAS ROBBED!
I like Goopy in some of her movies and I think she can be a good actress (sort of) but I agree with you …Cate Blanchett was robbed
Somebody looks like she just got a face lift. But no doubt the fresh and dewy look is due to her bogus faux-science products she shills.