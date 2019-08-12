Priyanka Chopra confronted at LA BeautyCon for a tweet supporting India’s military

Here are some photos of Priyanka Chopra at this weekend’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles. Her suit was not great. Neither was her makeup, which bizarrely included hot pink eyeliner. But Priyanka’s cheesy suit and bad makeup is not the point of this post. Nope. First, some backstory: Priyanka Chopra is an Indian citizen. It wouldn’t surprise me if she has applied for American citizenship (now that she’s married to an American), nor would it surprise me if she was currently seeking dual citizenship. But she’s an Indian citizen and she’s a supporter of the current Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. Modi even attended one of Priyanka and Nick’s eleventy billion weddings last year. Modi is a controversial figure at home and abroad, but I won’t get into that. This is just the backstory. Also part of the backstory: for decades, India and Pakistan have been in a near-constant state of conflict, war and geopolitical beefs.
So, at BeautyCon, a woman confronted Priyanka over a tweet from February:
Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳 🙏🏽
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2019
“Jai Hind” is like saying “long live” or “hail India” so Priyanka was basically saying she’s praying for the Indian military. It’s like saying “God Bless America and God Bless Our Troops.” Which, yes, of course has a political angle, but it’s not actively praying for a genocide. But… that’s what this woman, Ayesha Malik, said to Priyanka at BeautyCon:
A woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles, criticizing the Indian actress for a tweet she posted in February during a serious escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan. As Chopra was taking questions Saturday at BeautyCon, Ayesha Malik went up to the microphone and called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.
“So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Malik can be heard saying in a video of the incident posted on Twitter. “You tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.’ You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”
The microphone was taken away from Malik toward the end of her statement. Chopra defended herself against Malik’s criticism, saying that “war is not something I am really fond of but I am patriotic.”
“Whenever you’re done venting … got it, done? Okay, cool,” the actress said, before launching into her response: “So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, and war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic,” Chopra said. “So, I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”
“The way you came at me right now?” Chopra said. “Girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice.”
Malik later addressed the incident on Twitter. “Hi, I’m the girl that ‘yelled’ at Priyanka Chopra,” she wrote. “It was hard listening to her say, ‘we should be neighbors and love each other’ — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the ‘bad guy’ — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”
This is a geopolitical hot potato, much like Israel/Palestine, where it feels like EVERY time is a bad time. Saying that India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war… well, when aren’t they on the brink of nuclear war? I feel like both women were wrong – Malik was wrong to dump all of this on Priyanka AT BEAUTYCON and claim that Priyanka was rooting for nuclear war (which she was not). But it was also wrong for Pri to dismiss Malik with “I have Pakistani friends” and more. Big mess. Anyway, this is in case any of you were wondering why Priyanka was being “canceled” by some people on Twitter. This is why.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She wants love and peace while endorsing (I’m patriotic) nuclear war. How does that work? Very Trumpian like thumbs up to an orphaned kid.
I don’t think she wants genocide, but I do think she covers ignorance with a splendid shade if lipstick.
Just read she’s supposed to get an award for her work with UNICEF soon?!
Yikes….Yiiiiiiiiiikes. Hypocrite and ignorant is being kind! This is a major humanitarian crisis.
I like her and everything but she is a hypocrite sometimes. For instance she wanted a ban on fireworks in India and pleaded to the people of India to not use them anymore because of air pollution…butttt then guess who had fireworks at her wedding after telling people not to use them ???!! Priyanka did !
geez
Thanks for covering this. Love her shoes and hair here! That prime minister…Controversial in a big way. Possibly inspired by trump and the people liked it and voted him in. There are some (a big variety of) bad things happening to Muslims there. This is covered well by the people who post on Islam on reddit. Hassan minhaj also covered it pretty well on his Netflix show. I didn’t watch every episode of his show but the India ones are good. Also the one about feminism in china. It’s a Muslim holiday today:) Happy Eid. My boyfriend cooked for us (I’m a potential convert.)
Modi is bad for anyone not Hindu. I’m Sikh and 1984 is still a recent memory for a lot of my family, the rise of Modi scares the shit out of everyone.
Priyanka is nationalistic garbage, but it’s not like anyone from Pakistan (one of the biggest sponsors and harborers of terrorism) has a leg to stand on in these matters either.
Didn’t she invite Modi to one of her wedding receptions? He’s basically the Indian Trump !
Ouff, I haven’t seen the video, but she seems very condescending in words to this woman.
Political hot potato indeed.
That hot pink eye is unflattering. As is that suit. I thought she was going by Chopra Jonas these days.
Huh. I don’t know enough about Modi or Pakistan/India relations (I had no idea they had an issue, tbh) to really have an opinion about who was on the right. I thought her Jai Hind tweet was after the Indian Armed Forces stormed a terrorist cell in Pakistan or something like that.
Either way, it doesn’t seem like she was actually supporting nuclear war but I also think her response at Beautycon was pretty condescending and the whole “I have Pakistani friends” is the same was “I’m not racist because I have a black friend” argument. But yeah…accusing her of promoting nuclear war at Beautycon seems silly.
“Pakistan/India relations (I had no idea they had an issue, tbh”
Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh……….
No need to be rude.
Modi has embarked on his own form of religious cleansing in India.Let’s not forget he has asked Trump to mediate the dispute.
I feel like Malik was right to bring it up at beauty con. The out of context location brought maximum attention to the exchange. That’s effective activism. If the desired effect is to call out someone’s behaviour into the light.
Also why the hell shouldn’t a person who puts opinions out into the Twitterverse be questioned on those opinions? Priyankas responses were typical of what I would expect from someone who isn’t great with accountability.
Is saying God Bless the Armed Forces really putting out an opinion though?
I think if she had said God Bless India that might have been less controversial.
Saying the Indian Armed Forces has a certain specificity to it.
Celebrities might say in America “Support the troops” and everyone understands implicitly what that means (people serving their country, not necessarily the military structure itself). However, I don’t think I see celebrities saying God Bless the US Air Force or US Navy (that could imply a different meaning….maybe).
It’s the context. It was right after a bomb attack in Kashmir when it seemed extremely likely that shots would be fired and anyone with a conscience would vote to diffuse the situation and prevent war, not tweet in support of it. Particularly if they are a UN peace ambassador.
It’s the context. It was right after a bomb attack in Kashmir when it seemed extremely likely that shots would be fired and anyone with a conscience would vote to diffuse the situation and prevent war, not tweet in support of it. Particularly if they are a UN peace ambassador.
That makes sense. Thanks for clarifying the context.
You make a very good point about bringing it up at Beautycon – isn’t this the same argument surrounding kneeling at an NFL game? Don’t bring your “politics” into my sports? Activism is, in part, about disruption. And disruption makes some people uncomfortable, but it also garners attention.
I am not well versed in Indian politics, but you can bet I’ll be doing a bunch more reading on it now, in part because of this because it amplifies the existing media coverage on Kashmir. I’ve been reading the coverage on Kashmir but, I confess, I haven’t really done a deep dive on how everything got to this point. As shallow as it is, this kind of publicity makes me want to dig deeper.
So, in my view, this was exactly the right venue to bring attention to the issues.
Was Beauty Con the best place to be having this discussion though? If I’d paid my ticket to rock up for beauty, I’d be as salty AF. But I guess there’s no right time for these sort of things, but still… salty.
But yeah, the Pakistanis and the Indians don’t get on where I’m from at all, and the situation with Kashmir isn’t helping things at the minute.
Oh so she’s down with all that’s been happening to Muslims in her country since Modi came into office?? The rights people are losing?? The fear Muslims have in their own communities?? This b*tch is SO cancelled. Because I either she is ignorant or she doesn’t care and neither of those reasons are acceptable.
The fact Modi even got re-elected baffles the mind.
I’m Indian (and enjoy her work) and she is being ripped to shreds by South Asians with an iota of political integrity. When she tweeted that trash piece of jingoism in Feb, India & Pak were in the middle of military escalation right after a bombing in Kashmir (the territorial bone of contention and cause of 70 years of strife bw both countries). She basically chimed in with RW war mongers.
Modi is the same as Trump (if not worse BC he is actually responsible for a pogrom), a fascist leader who is dismantling our democracy. He and his govt have exactly the same attitude tw immigrants, women, religious & sexual minorities and caste oppression (analogous to racial oppression in the US) as the Deplorables. This woman, along w much of her elite (upper class, upper caste) compadres in Bollywood, invited him to her wedding & loses no opportunity to have photos taken w him. To a lot of us, this is peak diaspora behaviour: crying about racism when white supremacism targets you in the global north and siding with right-wing terrorists and oppressors back home. That woman who called her out did the right thing for exposing her brand of self-serving “feminism” (lol).
Great points made in this comment.
Great points, totally agree with you!
“…crying about racism when white supremacism targets you in the global north and siding with right-wing terrorists and oppressors back home.”
THIS. ^^^^^^^^^^^
Extra points for “peak diaspora behavior,” lol. Soooo true.
All this. This comment and ensuing discussion is why this was an act of effective activism.
Great comment.
And I would encourage anyone that actually cares about human beings that also happen to have brown skin, to please check out the freekashmir and kashmirsiege hashtags. Read what Kashmiri journalists have to say. Modi is at the helm of this genocide. Don’t both-side this stuff because if you do, then you’re no better than all your both-siders in the US.
Well said. You covered it all.
So glad people are calling her out, about frigging time. She’s a support of POS Modi who is just an awful human being and is responsible for targeting minorities.
He’s extremely anti-Muslim. F*ck anyone that voted for him (although I suspect there was a lot of bribing and vote rigging going on to get him re-elected).
I don’t think so (about the vote rigging). I mean, the election wasn’t even close and that was clear from exit polls. The problem was that main opposition- the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi- are a complete mess right now. Indian politics is extremely complicated and I won’t pretend to be even that knowledgeable about it, but you don’t need to been any kind of political scholar to know the Congress party is a mess- extremely corrupt (bribery, blatant nepotism), disorganized, lost public trust. Modi, for all of his many faults, is a pretty astute politician and campaigner. That’s how he won. I think the US democrats would do well to consider the lessons here, though it is not a directly analogous situation for many reasons
Modi was accused of bribing voters in Varanasi. Seems like he did a lot of that throughout India (there are many stories from news outlets in India, just google it). He won by a landslide, yes, but it’s weird because EVERYONE I know in India HATES Modi.
But do they like Rahul Gandhi/Congress? It seems like it’s kind of like the last US elections where many people (including myself) were surprised Trump won because we knew so few people who supported him, at least publicly. I guess to be fair Hilary did win the popular vote. I do know people in India who supported Modi, but they are all Gujarati (and hindu, but would not identify as hindu nationalists).
I just pray the US isn’t looking at a similar situation in 2020.
@KK2
Good points. Yes, sadly if Americans don’t wake up and go vote in large numbers against Trump, he will win again. It just feels like evil is winning all around the world.
“Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice.”
Translation: ‘Shut the F. up. Thanks for speaking up!’
Passive-aggressive gaslighting.
This is happening now because of the situation in Kashmir. India has revoked Kashmir’s special status which now means that non-Kashmiris can now gobble up and buy up land which has belong to Kashmiris for hundreds of years.
I should add that Kashmir is a Muslim-majority area and with non-Kashmiris flooding into Kashmir, who are largely Hindu, it’s tantamount to what the Han Chinese did in Tibet and what they are currently doing to the Uighurs in Xianjing.
Basically what the Kashmiris are fighting against is the fact that Modi and Hindu India has designated Kashmir as an investment destination and they want in.
Some Hindu nationalists like in the RSS (India’s version of the Nazi SS) are disgusting – some journalists have noted that some nationalist Hindus are gleefully saying that now they can marry Kashmiri women is because Kashmiri women are known to be among the most prettiest on the subcontinent. Just watch these disgusting Marathi and Gujrati businessmen from Mumbai and Delhi buy up land in Kashmir (which is as beautiful and pristine as Switzerland) and make tacky casinos and ski resorts , when most Indians don’t ski nor can many of them afford to.
Kashmiris should decide what Kashmir wants for itself, not India, not Pakistan. Problem is that it sits right almost next door to China and is a geographically sensitive region.
Priyanka needs to be quiet and shut up already and allow the grown-ups in the room figure this out. Princess Di’s old friend Gemima Khan was married to current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and he’s being trying his best to diffuse this situation but Modi is a known anti-Muslim bigot and won’t budge. 10 000 Muslims were slaughtered under his watch when he was in charge of Gujarat in the 1990s and idiots like Priyanka cozy up to him nonetheless.
Hear, hear, @Rosewater. Agreed.
All of this is true. Also: 30 years ago Kashmiri Hindus were forced to leave amid threats of violence and possible massacre (a reaction to the killing of Muslims a while before that). Many of them have become Modi supporting RWers bc they see this as revenge for their exodus. Though they are possibly the best looked-after refugee community anywhere in the world, what happened to them is traumatising and was easily weaponised by anti-Muslim political forces. Unfortunately the 20th c of Kashmir is tragic and bloody, w all communities both victims and perpetrators of violence.
Absolutely agreed.
Oh and it is shocking that anyone could just call modi a “controversial figure”.
He is out and out the Indian trump and it is open season on Muslims. Calling him a controversial figure is such a shit take, I’m horrified.
Thank you. I have encountered this denial and downplaying a lot from Indian-Americans and find it quite patronising. This and “when are they not on the brink of nuclear war”.
Yes I absolutely cannot with “when are they not on the brink of nuclear war”.
What a way to downplay the possible loss of lives? You may as well say “Those brown people, they’re at it again. Pay no attention.” That sentence reveals so much of bias. I’m really quite disappointed.
Thanks for this- great explanation and also sheds some light on why this activist is bringing this up now.
In Priyanka’s defense I guess, her tweet was pretty minimal and I don’t get that she intended to really insert herself into the situation. Arguably she should be inserting herself as a voice for peace, especially as a Goodwill Ambassador- the activist did have a good point there.
I think Americans should be paying more attention to India (the world’s largest democracy with one of its largest armies) and Pakistan (a state that harbors a disturbing number of terrorists but also has a large citizenry that wants no part of that). The situation in those countries (both individually and collectively) is more important and relevant (to Americans) than the situations in Israel-Palestine and Brexit, but those get much more coverage in US press. Peace and prosperity in India and Pakistan is important for the region and the world. Of course the US has its own issues domestically to worry about…
Eh I don’t know that she deserves any real defence considering that she profits from the rhetoric of inclusivity here in the States and has been comfortable w promoting herself next to a fascist dictator in her own country. I normally don’t comment on this site (enjoy lurking though!) and have often seen the kind of Brown Girl Slayyy stanning she gets here and on the American pop culture internet in general. But today with everything going on in Kashmir I just can’t with this b*tch.
I don’t like her primarily because she comes across as massively entitled and condescending (see also: her response to a valid question from the audience).
That said, the possibility of armed conflict between these two nuclear neighbors is a very real possibility.
The Indian government is acting like a colonial overlord (hmmm, I wonder where they picked that up…) and they’re poking a very unstable neighbor that has launch codes. The recent laws they passed, along with their military crackdown on dissent, are a clear indication of the intent to “re-engineer” Kashmir – known in the old days as “ethnic cleansing.”
Kashmir has the potential to unleash a massive military and global conflict, and given their proximity to China and Russia, this will not have a happy ending for any of the players, or their proxys.
So, my prayers are to de-escalate the conflict on all sides.
#modiisanass
She seems unbelievably ignorant and ultra-privileged and I can’t believe I’m so surprised. It was so irresponsible of her to tweet that, especially at that time and as a UN Ambassador! Her response was peak elitist bs, and anybody that is more worried about the ‘right time and place’ and tone policing, than what the activist was calling attention to, clearly doesn’t understand the purpose of activism.
Open mouth-insert foot….or maybe 2 feet.
Modi isn’t just the Indian Trump, in some ways he’s worse. He oversaw a massacre of Muslims in Gujarat that killed 2,000 people. And then got elected as Prime Minister. He’s soul crushingly terrible.
Having said that, I follow a lot of Indian movie stars on Twitter and what Priyanka tweeted is nothing compared with what other stars were tweeting at that time. Actually saying things about destroying Pakistan, all hail Modi, etc. One actor, Anupam Kher, who stars in the US series New Amsterdam, is married to an elected official in the ruling party and is a huge promoter for Modi.
So I think calling Priyanka out specifically is ehhhhh, she is not even close to being the jingoistic pimp for the regime that most of her Indian colleagues are.
Kirron Kher…she is something else…just wow…blaming women for being assaulted…telling women to “just avoid men at all costs”. How about tell men not to f*cking rape and assault women ?????
Agreed.
The combination of the timing, the added hashtag, and the way she handled the critique are all pretty bad optics -wise.
Telling someone not to “embarrass themselves” when they’re asking you a valid question, shows your true colors, Priyanka.
“Jai Hind” is a Hindu nationalist slogan–which is more than simply being “patriotic” and supportive of India as a nation. I can see where people would take issue with this sort of statement considering that she is a goodwill ambassador. At the same time, I am not sure it necessarily means she supports nuclear war with Pakistan.
Jai Hind isn’t really Hindu nationalist or RW…it has its beginnings in the anti-colonial movement. But it absolutely signalled support of military conflict (which might have snowballed into nuclear war) in the region during the period she tweeted this. Chopra herself seems like she probably is a supporter of the RW government and is happy to take pictures with Modi.
Can I just say, that Priyanka’s tweet is no where near as benign as the author of this article would clearly like to believe.
If back in the days of people being very much against the US invasion of Iraq, an American celebrity tweeted God bless the troops *straight after* an American airstrike in Iraq which was *well known*, that would have been a support of the Iraq war. So please stop interpreting her words out of context.
^This. The weird dilution of Modi in American media is really triggering: if Trump voters/ supporters are scum, so are Modi voters/ supporters. I wouldn’t give a shit normally but Chopra makes money in the US so at the very least the same liberals who love deifying her bc she’s brown should know that she is a hypocrite and doesn’t really believe in those values herself.
I watched the video and her response was terrible. She didn’t care anything about that women or her concerns, she talked down to her and was so horribly condescending. Her response doesn’t even make sense.
The women was not yelling at her or speaking with disrespect, but that she framed it that was to take pressure of herself. Gross! I wasn’t a fan of hers before, now I’m even more turned off.