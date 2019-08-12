Priyanka Chopra confronted at LA BeautyCon for a tweet supporting India’s military

Here are some photos of Priyanka Chopra at this weekend’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles. Her suit was not great. Neither was her makeup, which bizarrely included hot pink eyeliner. But Priyanka’s cheesy suit and bad makeup is not the point of this post. Nope. First, some backstory: Priyanka Chopra is an Indian citizen. It wouldn’t surprise me if she has applied for American citizenship (now that she’s married to an American), nor would it surprise me if she was currently seeking dual citizenship. But she’s an Indian citizen and she’s a supporter of the current Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. Modi even attended one of Priyanka and Nick’s eleventy billion weddings last year. Modi is a controversial figure at home and abroad, but I won’t get into that. This is just the backstory. Also part of the backstory: for decades, India and Pakistan have been in a near-constant state of conflict, war and geopolitical beefs.

So, at BeautyCon, a woman confronted Priyanka over a tweet from February:

“Jai Hind” is like saying “long live” or “hail India” so Priyanka was basically saying she’s praying for the Indian military. It’s like saying “God Bless America and God Bless Our Troops.” Which, yes, of course has a political angle, but it’s not actively praying for a genocide. But… that’s what this woman, Ayesha Malik, said to Priyanka at BeautyCon:

A woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles, criticizing the Indian actress for a tweet she posted in February during a serious escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan. As Chopra was taking questions Saturday at BeautyCon, Ayesha Malik went up to the microphone and called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. “So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Malik can be heard saying in a video of the incident posted on Twitter. “You tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.’ You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.” The microphone was taken away from Malik toward the end of her statement. Chopra defended herself against Malik’s criticism, saying that “war is not something I am really fond of but I am patriotic.” “Whenever you’re done venting … got it, done? Okay, cool,” the actress said, before launching into her response: “So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, and war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic,” Chopra said. “So, I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.” “The way you came at me right now?” Chopra said. “Girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice.” Malik later addressed the incident on Twitter. “Hi, I’m the girl that ‘yelled’ at Priyanka Chopra,” she wrote. “It was hard listening to her say, ‘we should be neighbors and love each other’ — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the ‘bad guy’ — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.”

[From CNN]

This is a geopolitical hot potato, much like Israel/Palestine, where it feels like EVERY time is a bad time. Saying that India and Pakistan were on the brink of nuclear war… well, when aren’t they on the brink of nuclear war? I feel like both women were wrong – Malik was wrong to dump all of this on Priyanka AT BEAUTYCON and claim that Priyanka was rooting for nuclear war (which she was not). But it was also wrong for Pri to dismiss Malik with “I have Pakistani friends” and more. Big mess. Anyway, this is in case any of you were wondering why Priyanka was being “canceled” by some people on Twitter. This is why.