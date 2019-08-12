‘Gossip With Celebitchy’ podcast #25: Prince Harry called less of a man for getting pedicures



Intro: Last week was awesome: Minutes 0 to 5:30

Last week’s episode, #24, was our favorite so far! Check it out if you haven’t yet. Chandra’s mom is doing better and is in physical therapy. Chandra got a haircut that’s too short and which reminds her of Christine Baranski’s hair. We discuss our relationships with hairdressers and how you have to tread lightly when you have long term stylists. Both of us dye our hair at home now. You can listen below!

White supremacists and the Dayton and El Paso shootings: Minutes 5:30 to 15

We talk about the terrorist attacks in Dayton and El Paso, and how upsetting it is. Chandra and I don’t watch the news anymore and get most of our news online. I am thinking about moving to Canada if Trump wins reelection. Chandra says that the cruelty is the point. Rosanna Arquette tweeted about how she’s sorry she was born white and privileged. Chandra is biracial and says she’d probably be a Becky if she was white. I mention that I have been a Becky and that it took me a while to recognize that. We talk about listening to communities of color. Beto O’Rourke and other politicians are finally calling Trump out for inciting terrorism while the media is not doing their job.

Prince Harry got criticized for getting a pedicure: Minutes 15 to 18

The Sun ran a hit piece on Prince Harry for getting massages and pedicures as a roundabout way to call him henpecked. We talk about pedicures and how both of us hate getting our feet touched. We miss Meghan and there wasn’t a lot of royal news this week.

Taylor Swift covers the September issue of Vogue: Minutes 18 to 22:30

Taylor Swift is covering the September issue of Vogue in an 80s jacket with 70s Farrah Fawcett hair. Her interview is a mixed bag as we’ve come to expect from Taylor. The answers were extremely well planned and much of the interview was good and interesting. However Taylor is still playing the victim and not taking responsibility for her part in feuds with Kim and Kanye and Katy Perry. We conclude that Taylor is not canceled but that she’s still a self-obsessed snake.

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, filled her foyer with rose petals: Minutes 22:30 to 25

We talk about what a waste is was for Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, to fill the foyer of her home with rose petals. I wonder if he did something that he’s trying to make up for. Travis has been rumored to be cheating on Kylie, but we don’t know much about that because Kylie doesn’t air their business, like Khloe does.

I tried the pumpkin pie Kat Kats: Minutes 25 to 30

The pumpkin pie Kit Kats were so much worse than I expected! It tasted like a Yankee Candle and just one Kit Kit mini coated my tongue and made me gag for about a half an hour. I got my spin instructor to try one and she only ate half of it and gagged. I admit that I like candy corn. I told another spin instructor that I run Celebitchy and she said she reads us! Chandra once saw someone reading us on her phone. We are usually very vague about what we do for a living.

User Question: Which one of us is good at blind items?: Minutes 30 to 32

We got asked by Paula on Twitter which one of us was good at blind items. Both of us are bad at guessing blind items and we don’t trust blind item sites. We do trust Lainey and other insider-type sites which don’t run blind items all the time.

Comments of The Week: Minutes 32 to 34:30

My comment of the week is by LilHarriet on the Instagram post about James Middleton finding it easier to talk to his dogs. Chandra’s comment of the week is by BayTampaBay on the story about the Turnip Toff’s code of Omerta.

We’re on iHeartRadio now if you’d like to check us out there! You can find us on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Castbox and more. Please comment below or on Instagram or Twitter with questions. You can also text or leave a voicemail for us at 434-218-3219.

It tastes like a Yankee Candle! — celebitchy (@celebitchy) August 7, 2019