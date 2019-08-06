The Sun: Prince Harry gets massages & pedicures, which is unmanly, apparently

I’m almost 100% sure that this story is crap – and sexist crap at that – but I kind of wanted to talk about pedicures and foot care, so here we are. According to the Sun, Prince Harry used to be a rough-and-tumble Army guy who never took care of himself, and would never, ever take care of his feet. But now that he’s married to Difficult Diva Meg, she’s changed him AND HIS FEET. How dare she. How narcissistic of Meghan, to demand that a poor, innocent prince take care of his toenails. The audacity of her! Come for the latent sexism and stay for shady accounting of the Sussexes’ lavish lifestyle. This story has everything: feet, drama, sexism, insults about how much money they spend. Quentin Tarantino is buying the rights to this story as we speak.
Ex-Army hardman Prince Harry has a guilty secret — he enjoys regular £50 pedicures. The Royal prepared for his barefoot speech on climate change at last week’s Google camp in Sicily by getting his toes done. Sources say he and wife Meghan enjoy massages and other spa treatments while baby Archie snoozes on day trips to posh hotel Coworth Park in Ascot. They are regular visitors to the £500-a-night hotel which boasts a five-star spa and trusted therapists are also sent to their Frogmore Cottage home for “in-house” treatments.
A royal source said: “Harry and Meghan like regular treatments at Coworth and visited recently for pedicures and massages. They use a secluded cottage in the grounds — where Harry stayed the night before his wedding — so it’s private and they often bring their two dogs and Archie. Meghan likes to have the same therapists and a new one has to be supervised by someone she has already approved before they’re allowed to treat her on their own. Harry likes getting his feet done and also has massages due to his polo injuries.”
A pedicure starts at £50 and a deluxe massage is £140 for 80 minutes. Harry’s guilty pleasure caused a few smiles among his old Army pals who served with him in Afghanistan. One military source said: “Pedicures and massages? He’s changed!”
A pal said: “Harry used to be a proper bloke — dodgy dress sense, liked a drink and didn’t care how he looked. In his Army days he would have laughed if someone had offered him a pedicure. Now he’s pontificating about saving the world and doesn’t smoke or drink.”
Yes, REAL MEN are alcoholic chain-smokers with dank feet. It is known. This too is a part of toxic masculinity – the idea that Harry is not as tough or manly because he takes care of his body or cares about diet, fitness and grooming, that Harry is worthy of criticism for enjoying some grooming/self-care activities with his wife.
As for pedicures in general… I always find it nice when men take care of their feet, because let’s be honest: few men do take care of their feet and it’s actually really gross. I don’t like to pay for pedicures because A) I’m cheap and B) I don’t like people touching my feet, they’re very sensitive. So I give myself pedicures and all of that. I wish more men would learn how to do some basic footcare.
