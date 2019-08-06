Donald Trump thought the Dayton mass murder took place in Toledo

We’re learning more about the El Paso mass murderer and the Dayton mass murderer as the days go by. I’m not going to bother with their names. They don’t deserve to be named. The El Paso murderer was a racist, and his mass murder was motivated by the bigotry and racist ideology Donald Trump spouts, and Fox News spouts, and right-wing radio and neo-Nazi sites promote. He was radicalized in plain sight, by Trump & company. The Dayton murder seemed to not adhere to the same kind of right-wing ideologies. Instead, he became yet another mass murderer motivated – partially or wholly – by violent hatred of women. Former classmates describe the Dayton murderer as a young man for which there were a multitude of “warning signs.” He brought a “rape list” to school, and he told at least one woman that he wanted to violently kill her. That woman reported his threats to the police, and they did nothing. He was still allowed to buy an automatic weapon and kill nine people and injure 26 people in less than one minute.
So, both mass murderers have different things in common with Donald Trump. For the El Paso murderer, a profoundly racist ideology. For the Dayton murderer, a profoundly violent hatred of women. With so much in common, it’s no wonder that Donald Trump can’t say “white supremacist terrorism” or “violent, toxic misogyny.” Hell, Trump can’t even remember where the second shooting took place:
Toledo. Sorry, Dayton, you’re no Toledo.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton released statements yesterday about guns and much needed gun laws.
People suffer from mental illness in every other country on earth; people play video games in virtually every other country on earth.
The difference is the guns.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 5, 2019
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 5, 2019
And this morning, he’s whining about Obama.
When he is not whining about Obama, who lives in his head rent free.
@Peg, I choked on my coffee. Good one!
Well, at least he got it right that it was a city in the US. The bar ha been set so low for the highest office in the country. I’m at loss for words.
People have set the bar lower for Trump than they would ever allow for even a child. The comments he made on Elijah Cummings were unbelievable. If my child came home and made fun of a kid whose house had been broken into, there would be a serious discussion and some punishment.
But the Trump supporters cheer, because the state of things has people cheering for bad things to happen to people on the other political side.
he’s supposed to be here in Dayton tomorrow. Maybe he’ll go to Toledo instead, it’s not like the Oregon District wants him.
I read somewhere that every time Trump holds one of his racist rallies, hate crimes increase in that area.
Focusing on this is like Obama’s 57 states thing, or covfefe, or Joe Biden also getting the names wrong.
Trump gets away with horrific things, like basically being an accessory to murder here, because people get distracted by verbal shiny objects and would rather discuss an old man’s brain not working for a second than his brain working perfectly well when he’s inciting Americans to violence.
True, but it’s a pretty big deal when the *POTUS* incorrectly names the city where a mass shooting occurred less than 48 hours prior. Not to mention he was reading the entire thing off of a teleprompter. His utter incompetence and stupidity makes his riling up of his base and inciting violence that much more dangerous.
It’s been confirmed that the moment where he says “Toledo” is different than the moment with photos that have the TelePrompter not saying Toledo, so it could have been one of the numpties in the White House getting it wrong.
He’s not incompetent or stupid at riling up his base though, that’s the problem. All this “lol orange grandpa said a dumb thing” focus ignores that he knows precisely what he’s doing when he uses the racism of his base to raise his support.
Nexus- forgetting the names is appalling on Trump and Biden’s part. It’s a serious error that shows they either don’t care or are having cognitive issues. Neither is appropriate for the President.
This is it, though, isn’t it. Out of hundreds of millions of Americans, pretty sure there’s a qualified person who doesn’t go mentally blank on names of two cities, y’know, along with not being problematic in literally every single other way.
Trump will do anything to get reelected. He is not working for us & he has no heart, no soul, no conscience.
My sister’s stepdaughter converted to Islam a few years ago. She posted a video on IG where she was being harassed at a water park by a WW telling her to go back where she came from. She gave her the finger and tried attacking her going as far as knocking the phone out of her hand. Words matter and he is emboldening this behavior.
Side note cuz this isn’t the main thing, but I dont’ watch him, ever, to preserve my sanity (the narcissism and gaslighting reminds me exactly of an abusive boyfriend)…so I only made it through half of this clip, but…
.
What is up with his behavior? Is this normal? The sniffing, the weird mouth positions, the weird hand gestures? I remember watching him on the first year of his reality show, and don’t remember this stuff. Is he more mentally ill or mentally declined than I knew?
Boomers will always hilariously post things like “HE’S ON COKE”, which does make me laugh, but you’d be shocked at how often you sniff audibly with a microphone in front of you catching every sound. Especially an old, unhealthy man who’s unlikely to have great lung capacity and health. The hand gestures are classic Trump, he’s been doing them for decades.
Beyond that, his odd speech patterns often cover the fact that he makes errors while speaking, like we all do, but will never admit it. So he does a rambling, weird thing where he won’t stop talking until he feels he’s on the other side of it (see his first State of the Union where he goes on about a guy called CJ, but calls him DJ, and then bizarrely attempts to claim the guy named CJ said he would like to be called either CJ or DJ).
Like, it’s possible I would say “oranges” instead of “origins” while speaking to someone. I’d then say “oh, origins! ha” and move on. Trump instead will try to prove he didn’t say the wrong thing.
He’s been famous for decades, but not known for public or live speaking. His mental decline is on the level with someone his age, but it often looks worse than it is because he desperately tries to cover up misspeaking or mispronouncing things.
Having seen the size of the font on the teleprompter I can see why he has a habit of starting and stopping sentences in weird places, he’s basically reading the screen as the words appear. As another poster said he is not known for public speaking particularly from an teleprompter, its always obvious when he’s making it up as he goes along, he at least sounds a bit more natural.
As for the sniffing, rumours are that he snorts crushed adderall before public events to give him that ‘high energy’ nonsense he’s always spouting about.
In some ways, Trump is like my father, so there’s a lot of things Trump does that I recognise well.
(side note: my father is a lovely, not-racist man! But he’s a successful businessman whose success is heavily charm-based more than intellectually based)
My dad is pretty tuned into the world, but is not a reader. He’ll never pick up a book just to read it for fun. For work presentations or events, he’d mentally memorise what he needs to know and be able to speak off the cuff for an hour at a time or more. When he’s interested in a subject, he’ll store a tonne of information.
That’s hugely impressive to me, a person who needs a script to follow. But put a written speech in front of my father to read and insist he stick to it? He’ll struggle to sound natural, and will often have to put his finger on the page to read. The words don’t flow like they would if he spoke without a script.
Supposedly it’s the early symptoms of Alzheimers combined with an Adderall-snorting habit to create the mess of slurring, dry mouth, weird tics and utter imbecility.
Who knows? I would, however, bet most of what I own that the exact moment he’s removed from office and the lawsuits regarding his decades of criminality start raining down upon him, his lawyers will claim that he has a significant cogitive impairment that makes him unfit to stand trial.
Both Biden & Trump are old so it doesn’t surprise me they got the names of cities wrong. What does surprise me is anyone trying to say that these mass shootings are caused by anything other than hate & violent rage. In some very rare instances a mentally ill person becomes violent…Gabby Gifford’s shooter or the Aurora Shooter but it’s rare. This is where the public really needs to be educated about mental illness vs disorders…and by disorders, I mean personality disorders. People that have personality disorders are not mentally ill like paranoid schizophrenic or say bipolar disorder, borderline personality, although they can get violent. True personality disorders… narcissistic personality, sociopath, psychopath, antisocial. These people are hard to spot but the Ohio shooter…there were red flags in high school. El Paso shooter…I’m not sure. I thought he was posting pictures of his guns on the Internet right before the shooting. So how would anyone have stopped him?
The Ohio shooter was briefly removed from school for making a kill list and a list of classmates he wanted to sexually assault. Those are red flags, of course – but thoughtcrime isn’t illegal. Look at Twitter, look at Reddit, look at 4chan or 8chan. Chockfull of people posting hateful threats.
There’s no system in place to deal with millions of men (yeah, they’re men) posting their violent fantasies because there’s no way to know who is going to act on them. Most won’t. Some will.
Most don’t kill or act out their violent fantasies. And yes, they’re men. The Ohio shooter was a teenager when the red flags occurred but how many of us excuse behavior of teenagers? It’s a question. Some behavior is more serious than others & this I’m going to argue is. It was an indicator of what was going to come. Other people aren’t going to be able to so easy to spot, though. The Pulse shooter was on a FBI watch list. The shooter of ballgame between house Republicans & Democrats had a history of domestic violence. The shooter in Florida high school had a history of behavior & domestic calls to his house, FBI was called about him prior to him shooting up the high school. I mean I could go on. How any of these individuals pass background checks is beyond me.
Trump saying something stupid isn’t really news. Most of my attention is on the Democratic primaries now because I find them infinitely more interesting than Trump’s latest brain farts.
I’m not into wild conspiracy theorising but some very smart, not reactionary people I admire do sometimes say they think that often Trump’s tweet spelling errors and the like are trolling the mainstream media. His barely literate base won’t notice the errors, and the media will focus on the spelling errors instead of the content.