T&C: The Turnip Toffs have a ‘code of omertà’ with the Cambridges & Rose Hanbury

Town & Country sent a journalist to Norfolk, England and they tried to get some dirt on the situation between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The rumors swirled for several months, but they’ve died down significantly this summer, probably because William and Kate haven’t done that much in the past few months. Out of sight, out of mind, especially when there’s a biracial duchess to bully, I suppose. The thing is, Town & Country didn’t speak to many people who actually wanted to talk about the Cambridges’ marriage or the affair stories, so the article became sort of a hilarious vignette about these terrible aristocrats who just want to be left in peace to have their quiet affairs and go grouse-shooting the old way. Here’s the section which is explicitly about Rose, Kate and William:
Yet residents have become increasingly prickly of late, for this corner of England has been shaken by the storm of reports about the Cholmondeleys and the Cambridges. The inbreeding jokes have faded, only to be replaced by catty riffs on the “Turnip Toffs,” a gang of viscounts and marquesses whose titles betray a down-to-earth approach to life in a fertile county where turnips were once a vital crop.
…As well as being neighbors, Rose and Kate are of a similar age and attend the same charity galas and garden parties. The Marchioness was a guest at the Cambridges’ wedding in 2011, and they mingled at events at Houghton, including its annual horse trials. (Zara Tindall, the queen’s eldest granddaughter, was competing at Houghton when I visited in May, although, I was politely informed, the owners were not at home.)
The women, apparently fast friends, represent the modern face of North Norfolk, which has been changing while still eschewing the showiness of the smarter counties in London’s orbit. The area has become a magnet for middle class holidaymakers and second home owners.
Anmer—and North Norfolk at large—has been a sanctuary for the Cambridges, and its residents are protective of its discreet atmosphere. Weeks after the rumors began to circulate, along with the Turnip Toff headlines, the gentlest inquiry is shot down faster than an overweight partridge.
“It’s a load of bollocks,” Lady Leicester says. Her friend Monica Vinader, a Spanish-born Norfolk jeweler, has joined us for lunch. She is delighted that the Duchess of Cambridge has just worn a pair of her earrings at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, but that’s as much royal chat as she is prepared to have. Desmond MacCarthy insists, “There are more interesting things to talk about.”
Meanwhile, Davina Barber rolls her eyes so hard they nearly fall out. It’s hard to gauge in the withering responses where denial meets discretion. But whatever the truth, there is a weariness of the tabloids’ interest in the county and the code of omertà that has become as much a part of the culture as worn-out carpets and freezers full of pheasant.
As I read the entire article – which was so well-written and a real joy to read, thanks T&C – I was struck by so many things at once: how funny it is that these terrible people take pride in wearing worn-out tweed and not being “showy,” like it would be a crime to wear new clothes or serve good-quality wine to one’s guests. I also think that despite the eye-rolling and denials, of course there’s gossip. Of course the aristo set was talking – amongst themselves – about whether Kate shunned Rose and whether Rose and William got too close and all of that. This article really shows that they all know each other, they all socialize together and they’re all in each other’s business, but they’re not going to talk to outsiders about it.
I rolled my eyes because I find these rich snobs to be insufferable. I would never want to live near them, and I don’t envy anything about their lives. The more stories that are printed about the royals and aristos, the more ridiculous they all sound.
It really stuck out for me when the lady stated it’s “rubbish” (the affair talk) and her jeweler friend’s earrings were worn by the duchess. All connected and will protect. But this seems like an older crowd, what about the younger crowd Kate’s age and younger, do they play by the same rules???
Ahhh discretion and good manners… the death of good gossip.
This may be an instance where the group closes ranks, not to protect any one in particular, but the set as a whole. Imagine if the lid came off the stories that could sell (autocorrect and it stays).
Good on them, really. They have nothing to gain by gossiping, and discretion will serve them better.
Loose lips sink ships.
I wish more people would keep their mouths closed, especially all of those anonymous Palace sources. Gossip may be entertaining to some, but I’ve seen it do a lot of damage to innocent people and businesses.
I still say and will continue to say that it is my gut feeling the the Norfolk Turnip Toffs are circling the wagons to protect Rose & David not Bill & Cathy.
I have friends living in Norfolk on the opposite side of the county from the Cholmondeleys. My friends tell me Norfolk has a reputation in England for being a county of eccentrics like one sees on the UK TV show Midsomer Murders and the population does all it can to live up to that reputation of eccentricity.
You’re last paragraph is interesting because eccentric people usually get up to all sorts of mischief themselves so like @AllKindsOfSugar has said above, the Toff’s have closed ranks not just to protect the William, Kate and the Cholmondeleys but to protect the entire set. That’s my gut feeling anyway.
@chunkyla yup that’s my feeling too. Part of this may be just good ol’ fashioned “we can gossip about our people but you can’t” but I think there is a strong desire to protect the entire set from gossip/secrets spilling/etc.
LOL of course they aren’t going to say anything. They all probably have secrets of their own and if anything, they’re probably ticked that this rumor about William, Kate and the Chumleys has brought more attention to their area.
Kate has worn Monica Vinader before the flower show but that just shows how this circle works, IMO. “I’ll let you interview me, but you have to let me bring my friend who is a jewelry designer and you have to mention that Kate has worn her jewelry and I’m not going to tell you anything interesting.”
@Becks1, I would still pay good money to dine & sleep at Houghton Hall as it is one of my favorite English Country Houses. I would pay even more good money to charity dine (only way I could get an invite) with Rose & David as I find them fascinating. Of course I would come back and post all good tea and bad dirt for my friends at CB which is probably why my name is not on the approved guest list! LOL!
“This article really shows that they all know each other, they all socialize together and they’re all in each other’s business, but they’re not going to talk to outsiders about it” – is it like some brand new information, or T&C thinks that they opened a new galaxy with it? Of course rich people our of one circle will not talk about each other to strangers, jesus, it’s entire point of being in circles, where relationships are built on having secrets about each other. Especially when everyone in this circle either rich, famous, powerful, or has “blue blood”. It’s not news, gosh damn.
I imagine that some reporters are always vaguely surprised if they cant find ANYONE willing to divulge some gossip. Even if its made up, lol.
But – and this is just a general thought – its interesting because someone DID leak the original story. I know some think it was Rose, some think it was Kate, maybe someone else entirely. but that initial story of the “rural rival” got leaked. Either someone overplayed their hand or they played their hand really well, depending on what they wanted to happen after that.
I just don’t think the initial story was completely made up by a random reporter, because it was so random and out of the blue.
Never forget that there was an actual media blackout on the story after the fact and about William’s affair. Any time you start to think “maybe this was made up nonsense,” remember that fact. There’s definitely something there.
@MA – yup! and the media blackout was confirmed by several sources. There is definitely something there. An affair seems like the most obvious thing, but it could be something else too I guess.
@Leriel, my friends in Norfolk refer to these “circles” as “sets” as in the Hunting Set, The Turnip Toff (farming) set, The London Art & Fashion Set, The Polo Set, The Riding Set…etc…etc. The group of people in the Turnip Toff Set take pride that they farm/manage their own agricultural estates and are very tied to the Norfolk community with their primary residence in Norfolk. The Turnip Toffs may have an abode in London but they differ from The London set which actually reside in London and have (or may previously have had) a country house with limited acreage in the shires because finances have forced them to sell much of their estate land or they rent out their estate land because they do not want to be bothered. They are not tied to the local community and their country house is really just a place in the English country side no different to them than a place in Italy, Spain or Palm Beach USA.
I may be wrong but this is what I have been told my UK friends.
Ugh, poor little rich people. My heart bleeds for them *plays world’s tiniest violin*
If they were as discreet as they pretended to be, we would never have heard about these rumors in the first place. Whether true or false, it’s clear that this gossip had travelled far outside the Norfolk set even before it ended up in the tabloids.