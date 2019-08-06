Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s home with rose petals: gross or romantic?

We’re fully into Leo Season, which means that Barack Obama is going to be extra-handsome, Shawn Mendes is going to be extra-needy and the Duchess of Sussex is going to be, just, EXTRA. Kylie Jenner is also a Leo, with an August 10th birthday. She will be turning 22, and honestly, I’ve sort of stopped worrying about her? I used to just feel sorry for her – for all of her fame and money, I never wanted her life of endless plastic surgery and inability to trust her own family. But as it turns out, Kylie is sort of… okay? Young motherhood has worked out well for her – she just seems calm and happy these days.
In advance of her birthday, Kylie’s partner Travis Scott filled her home with roses. Rose petals? I think they’re petals and the whole thing is so conspicuous and wasteful, it makes me a little bit sick. I get the “romance” argument and all of that. And sure, big gestures are nice. What’s also nice is not killing thousands of roses just to fill Kylie’s home with a blanket of rose petals. I know I’m pretty alone here, but if someone filled my house with rose petals, my reaction would be so negative: “I’m not cleaning this up, you want to do something romantic, you clean up these fakakta rose petals.”
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Kylie will be renting out a $250-million luxury yacht for her birthday. She’s renting the yacht Tranquility for $1.2 million for a week, and I assume her family and friends will all be there too. You can see photos of the massive yacht here.
It’s not pretty at all, looks wasteful and messy. Are we sure PMK didn’t order this? Seems like something OTT that she would do for publicity.
She’s a good mom and I don’t know what’s up between them but they both love their daughter and that’s good. Kylie got caught up in young love and has resources and help to have the best possible outcome. These gestures are all about the moment and the pictures. I think it’s s bit much but you have the problem of what do you get somebody who needs nothing?
My first thought was, it’s going to be a pain in the ass to clean up. I mean, that’s a lot. I’m actually turned off on big romantic expression. I prefer little things during the day, consideration, if you will. But I’m a Virgo and I’m modest and low key.
I can’t even with such conspicuous waste of both roses and money.
… and knowing someone else will be cleaning it up.
It’s typical Kardashian excess which is why I thought PMK might be involved. Rose petals are meant to be artfully scattered, not dumped with a shovel.
LOL of course she’s going to find the gesture as romantic.
She won’t even have to clean it up, I feel sorry for her cleaning lady / staff. They’ll be the ones doing all the cleaning.
They are going to need a leaf blower to clean up that mess.
Did she send to herself or did mommy? We never see them together.
Wasteful and gross.
Also interesting that they’re still not living together and rumor has it Kylie has to share Travis with some longtime jumpoff. It’s all smoke and mirrors and over the top flower arrangements for instagram with this family.
I could totally believe this.
I’ve seen a 100+ page thread from people who follow all three of them closely and there’s so much evidence of Travis’ “cheating” and Kylie being fully aware of what’s going on. She’s a mini Khloe.
Wasteful and out of touch to be honest. I hope they pay their cleaning staff well.
This actually isn’t all that romantic to me. Grand gestures like this are so generic. This could have been for anyone. Not to mention that it just looks like it would be a b*tch to wade through and clean up. They will be finding dead dry rose petal for weeks. No thanks.
I am sure her cleaning staff hates birthdays and anniversaries since they have to clean all this shot up. Also I really like these two but they are going to run out of grand features before they turn 25. A nice quiet dinner is fun too
Travis did it? Or whoever writes their lame plot lines did it? This isn’t the first or even the third time this group has been “surprised” by a carpet/wall/room/tub/bed/insert large object of voluminous amounts of roses. And the smell must be gag-inducing. The poor housekeeper
Poor roses. Shredded to cover the floor of the House of Idiots.
Rich people are so f*cking weird, man.
This entire family goes nuts with flowers. It’s so wasteful. That said, I like Kylie better than most of the Kardashians and think she’s cute with Travis.
So wasteful! I’m with you Kaiser. I would not be happy to walk into something like this. I don’t like the Kardashian/Jenner taste in flowers at all. Those huge flower walls Kanye has done for Kim… what’s the point? I know they strive to be unique and whatnot, but this is some nonsense.
& holy cow all the lucite. Tacky AF!
I deliberately know next to nothing about these people and plan to keep it that way. More people should do the same. A glance at the header picture was more than enough.
Such a waste of time and petals.
This is a fake influencer post with a fake backstory.
Wasteful and quite frankly, kind of tacky.
This is absolutely horrific I am beside myself with anguish. Plant a hundred rose bushes for her if you like and admire them as they bloom and notice the increase in the bee population when you do so. but don’t just take the petals and dump then on the floor. Nah. Nothing romantic about that at all. These over the top displays of affection are all for show. And we all know Kris put her assistants up to this.
Tax the riiiiiich.
He wrote “love you” instead of “I love you” which I always find odd.
Also, for Travis’s birthday back in April, Kyile paid for a billboard that had a pic of her and Stormi and it read “Happy birthday daddy”. It was in West Hollywood I believe. This family is insane. They have money they earned by doing VERY little so they spend it just as quickly.