Travis Scott filled Kylie Jenner’s home with rose petals: gross or romantic?

We’re fully into Leo Season, which means that Barack Obama is going to be extra-handsome, Shawn Mendes is going to be extra-needy and the Duchess of Sussex is going to be, just, EXTRA. Kylie Jenner is also a Leo, with an August 10th birthday. She will be turning 22, and honestly, I’ve sort of stopped worrying about her? I used to just feel sorry for her – for all of her fame and money, I never wanted her life of endless plastic surgery and inability to trust her own family. But as it turns out, Kylie is sort of… okay? Young motherhood has worked out well for her – she just seems calm and happy these days.

In advance of her birthday, Kylie’s partner Travis Scott filled her home with roses. Rose petals? I think they’re petals and the whole thing is so conspicuous and wasteful, it makes me a little bit sick. I get the “romance” argument and all of that. And sure, big gestures are nice. What’s also nice is not killing thousands of roses just to fill Kylie’s home with a blanket of rose petals. I know I’m pretty alone here, but if someone filled my house with rose petals, my reaction would be so negative: “I’m not cleaning this up, you want to do something romantic, you clean up these fakakta rose petals.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Kylie will be renting out a $250-million luxury yacht for her birthday. She’s renting the yacht Tranquility for $1.2 million for a week, and I assume her family and friends will all be there too. You can see photos of the massive yacht here.