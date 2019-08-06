Kim Kardashian wore the $35K Dior X Soroyama purse to run errands in LA

Kim Kardashian is, I suspect, a purse person. I actually don’t think she’s into shoes as much as most fashionistas are – Kim seems happy enough to wear whatever clear plastic BS Kanye West designs on her feet. But Kim cares about purses. She loves her purses. She spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on her purses every year, I’m sure. So what’s the latest must-have purse for a Purse Obsessive like Kim? The $35,000 Dior saddle bag, of which only ten were produced. TEN. So ridiculous. But sure, a wearable collector’s item, and Kim wore hers for a pap stroll around LA, as she ran errands in Yeezys.
Kim Kardashian West was seen wearing a $29,300 Dior x Soroyama bag:
💸💸💸https://t.co/uruBVJt7N7 pic.twitter.com/Wu5wKQy3YG
— Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) August 6, 2019
The bag was introduced on the Dior pre-fall 2019 menswear runway. It was a collaboration between Dior and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. And it’s ugly, right? I’m saying that as someone who also loves purses yet HATES saddle bags. I hate the design of the actual bag, but I’m okay with the silver and metal. But it’s just an ugly bag and you’re paying for the scarcity and the label.
This X17 video of Kim wearing the bag has convinced me that the point of this outing was to show off that Kim was one of the ten people in the world to own the bag. She wanted to be pap’d carrying it.
Priced at $35,000 and one of only 10 items produced, @Dior’s metal saddlebag from Kim Jones’s Pre-Fall 2019 menswear runway is a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.https://t.co/Bnh7qLlyLz
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 5, 2019
Good Lord what a hideous purse.Can it get any uglier then this?
No. No, it cannot get any uglier.
It looks ugly & heavy & I bet it leaves bruises.
That is one very nonfunctional and ugly handbag!
Really one of the ugliest bags I have ever seen
Fug
So ugly.
She is so rich and yet, has the WORST fashion sense known to mankind. Of course, she was showing off that she had that bag…
But, $35,000 for a bag? There are many people that don’t even make that much money in a year…
Even if I had that kind of money, it’s still a purse. I could feel super swank with a $5000 Birkin bag — and even then, I would have a hard time paying that much for a bag. Seriously.
Birkins are way more than 5000. Just fyi.
Yup. More like between 15-35k depending on the size. Birkins are in the same price range as the bag Kim is wearing.
Are they really? WOOOOOW! Okay, well then, THAT was a bad example! LOL
Fluffyprincess- there’re some birkins with 24k hardware that have gone for 200k plus.
Do you think she paid full price or is she merching for Dior?
I have no idea while Dior would want her but the thought crossed my mind.
I HIGHLY doubt she paid a dime for that bag. They probably paid HER to wear it out and about to generate publicity for the collection.
Some brands, sure. But Dior doesn’t need to do that – because Dior can certainly find ten morons on the level of Kimmy who WILL buy these.
Good grief. Glad there’s only ten.
And only one sold.
She looks ridiculous. That is the ugliest effing bag I’ve ever seen. Also the header pic of her is creepy. Literally dead behind the eyes.
constant conspicuous consumption with these people…
Not only is that purse ugly AF it looks like it would be terribly uncomfortable too.
Whenever I hear the words “Kim” and “purse” I automatically remember that time years ago when Kim hit Khloe with her purse because she thought Khloe was jealous of Kim’s Bentley lol.
Oh and duh obviously she wanted to be seen wearing that bag. I am sure the paps got a 24 hour notice of where to be ha ha ! When is this girl studying for the bar exam? She’s always on vacation or doing pap strolls.
@ ME–She doesn’t need to study. She will breeze right through it. It’s not that hard y’all (sarcasm).
The “purse” looks more like a utility belt, or a jet pack—I know, a George Jetson tool .
Everyone is so up in arms but I’m actually chuckling. She didn’t pay for that bag y’all. Lol. In all likelihood they either paid HER to wear the bag or sent it to her for free and asked her to wear it. Which is why we have a pap stroll with her wearing the purse. Lolol.
Yeah, I thought it’s obvious she doesn’t pay for anything as all the brands want her advertising power.
It looks like a homemade instrument a 1930s Appalachian hillbilly would play.
It’s so so ugly. Ugh. A waste of $$$ IMO.
Also I thought she said she was gonna avoid these displays of wealth (after that horrific Paris robbery).
Maybe get that bag insured and ‘forget’ it somewhere
I feel like that youtube idiot with the fake marriage wore one of these to said fake nuptiuals, but it was black? I couldn’t figure out what it was and didn’t care enough to go looking for an explanation.
I bet she didn’t even buy it, but was paid to walk around with it.