Kim Kardashian wore the $35K Dior X Soroyama purse to run errands in LA

Kim Kardashian is, I suspect, a purse person. I actually don’t think she’s into shoes as much as most fashionistas are – Kim seems happy enough to wear whatever clear plastic BS Kanye West designs on her feet. But Kim cares about purses. She loves her purses. She spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on her purses every year, I’m sure. So what’s the latest must-have purse for a Purse Obsessive like Kim? The $35,000 Dior saddle bag, of which only ten were produced. TEN. So ridiculous. But sure, a wearable collector’s item, and Kim wore hers for a pap stroll around LA, as she ran errands in Yeezys.

Kim Kardashian West was seen wearing a $29,300 Dior x Soroyama bag:

💸💸💸https://t.co/uruBVJt7N7 pic.twitter.com/Wu5wKQy3YG — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) August 6, 2019

The bag was introduced on the Dior pre-fall 2019 menswear runway. It was a collaboration between Dior and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. And it’s ugly, right? I’m saying that as someone who also loves purses yet HATES saddle bags. I hate the design of the actual bag, but I’m okay with the silver and metal. But it’s just an ugly bag and you’re paying for the scarcity and the label.

This X17 video of Kim wearing the bag has convinced me that the point of this outing was to show off that Kim was one of the ten people in the world to own the bag. She wanted to be pap’d carrying it.

Priced at $35,000 and one of only 10 items produced, @Dior’s metal saddlebag from Kim Jones’s Pre-Fall 2019 menswear runway is a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.https://t.co/Bnh7qLlyLz — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) August 5, 2019