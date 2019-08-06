Kim Kardashian wore the $35K Dior X Soroyama purse to run errands in LA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate at Craig's in West Hollywood!

Kim Kardashian is, I suspect, a purse person. I actually don’t think she’s into shoes as much as most fashionistas are – Kim seems happy enough to wear whatever clear plastic BS Kanye West designs on her feet. But Kim cares about purses. She loves her purses. She spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on her purses every year, I’m sure. So what’s the latest must-have purse for a Purse Obsessive like Kim? The $35,000 Dior saddle bag, of which only ten were produced. TEN. So ridiculous. But sure, a wearable collector’s item, and Kim wore hers for a pap stroll around LA, as she ran errands in Yeezys.

The bag was introduced on the Dior pre-fall 2019 menswear runway. It was a collaboration between Dior and Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. And it’s ugly, right? I’m saying that as someone who also loves purses yet HATES saddle bags. I hate the design of the actual bag, but I’m okay with the silver and metal. But it’s just an ugly bag and you’re paying for the scarcity and the label.

This X17 video of Kim wearing the bag has convinced me that the point of this outing was to show off that Kim was one of the ten people in the world to own the bag. She wanted to be pap’d carrying it.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

28 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore the $35K Dior X Soroyama purse to run errands in LA”

  1. petee says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Good Lord what a hideous purse.Can it get any uglier then this?

  2. huckle says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:45 am

    Fug

  3. minx says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:45 am

    So ugly.

  4. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:45 am

    She is so rich and yet, has the WORST fashion sense known to mankind. Of course, she was showing off that she had that bag…

    But, $35,000 for a bag? There are many people that don’t even make that much money in a year…

    Even if I had that kind of money, it’s still a purse. I could feel super swank with a $5000 Birkin bag — and even then, I would have a hard time paying that much for a bag. Seriously.

    • Rapunzel says:
      August 6, 2019 at 11:48 am

      Birkins are way more than 5000. Just fyi.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        August 6, 2019 at 11:54 am

        Yup. More like between 15-35k depending on the size. Birkins are in the same price range as the bag Kim is wearing.

      • Fluffy Princess says:
        August 6, 2019 at 12:04 pm

        Are they really? WOOOOOW! Okay, well then, THAT was a bad example! LOL

      • Rapunzel says:
        August 6, 2019 at 12:12 pm

        Fluffyprincess- there’re some birkins with 24k hardware that have gone for 200k plus.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        August 6, 2019 at 12:18 pm

        Do you think she paid full price or is she merching for Dior?

        I have no idea while Dior would want her but the thought crossed my mind.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      August 6, 2019 at 11:50 am

      I HIGHLY doubt she paid a dime for that bag. They probably paid HER to wear it out and about to generate publicity for the collection.

      • Nexus says:
        August 6, 2019 at 12:12 pm

        Some brands, sure. But Dior doesn’t need to do that – because Dior can certainly find ten morons on the level of Kimmy who WILL buy these.

  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:48 am

    Good grief. Glad there’s only ten.

  6. Dani says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:49 am

    She looks ridiculous. That is the ugliest effing bag I’ve ever seen. Also the header pic of her is creepy. Literally dead behind the eyes.

  7. OriginalLala says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:50 am

    constant conspicuous consumption with these people…

  8. pantanlones en fuego says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

    Not only is that purse ugly AF it looks like it would be terribly uncomfortable too.

  9. ME says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:52 am

    Whenever I hear the words “Kim” and “purse” I automatically remember that time years ago when Kim hit Khloe with her purse because she thought Khloe was jealous of Kim’s Bentley lol.

    Oh and duh obviously she wanted to be seen wearing that bag. I am sure the paps got a 24 hour notice of where to be ha ha ! When is this girl studying for the bar exam? She’s always on vacation or doing pap strolls.

    • Zwella Ingrid says:
      August 6, 2019 at 12:07 pm

      @ ME–She doesn’t need to study. She will breeze right through it. It’s not that hard y’all (sarcasm).
      The “purse” looks more like a utility belt, or a jet pack—I know, a George Jetson tool .

  10. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:53 am

    Everyone is so up in arms but I’m actually chuckling. She didn’t pay for that bag y’all. Lol. In all likelihood they either paid HER to wear the bag or sent it to her for free and asked her to wear it. Which is why we have a pap stroll with her wearing the purse. Lolol.

  11. BengalCat😻 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 11:56 am

    It looks like a homemade instrument a 1930s Appalachian hillbilly would play.

    Reply
  12. Nicegirl says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:02 pm

    It’s so so ugly. Ugh. A waste of $$$ IMO.

    Also I thought she said she was gonna avoid these displays of wealth (after that horrific Paris robbery).

    Maybe get that bag insured and ‘forget’ it somewhere

  13. MoreSalt says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    I feel like that youtube idiot with the fake marriage wore one of these to said fake nuptiuals, but it was black? I couldn’t figure out what it was and didn’t care enough to go looking for an explanation.

  14. ChicagoAudrey says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    I bet she didn’t even buy it, but was paid to walk around with it.

